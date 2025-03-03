Not going to the races? You should still follow Zara Tindall's Cheltenham fashion mantra

Zara Tindall’s Cheltenham fashion mantra is something that we can all be inspired by in our own way.

Zara Tindall is one of those people whose style consistently catches our attention and she’s shared a new pearl of wisdom about her approach to dressing. As an equestrian herself and a Cheltenham Racecourse committee member, the King’s niece attends Cheltenham Festival each March and she often goes to the racecourse for different events throughout the rest of the year too. Her outfits for these outings have two key boxes they need to tick and they’re surprisingly simple - elegance and practicality.

"My number one style tip for dressing at Cheltenham would be to create a balance between elegance and practicality," she explained during a new interview with Hello!. "Choose a classic, tailored outfit, but make sure to incorporate layers and weather-appropriate accessories. For me, it’s about what works and feels good to wear."

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Shop Elegant And Practical Pieces

Whilst we might not see her in her best wellies walking around Cheltenham Racecourse, Zara Tindall has regularly been spotted wearing gloves and/or sunglasses to the races depending on what the weather is like. Her Cheltenham mantra is very much in line with Princess Anne’s approach to dressing and her mum is understood to have once declared that there’s "no such thing as bad weather, only inappropriate clothing".

During the interview Zara reportedly described Princess Anne as one of her style inspirations and like her, she champions some of the best British clothing brands. Over the years she’s worn many pieces from Fairfax & Favor and Aspinal of London to the races. In January this year Zara stepped out at Cheltenham Racecourse in a grey checked LK Bennett coat with the iconic Fairfax & Favor High Heeled Regina boots and their Loxley mini bag.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

As she mentioned, tailoring is key to her Cheltenham style and she is often drawn to longline coats and blazers worn with knee high boots like the Reginas for extra coverage on cold days. The King’s niece tends to steer clear of fabrics that will easily get ruined if it rains at the races and her bags of choice are rarely micro.

Instead, Zara likes to carry bags that are big enough for all her essentials and yet compact enough to be carried all day without being too heavy or bulky. Although she loves a top handle design, her Fairfax & Favor Loxley bag was worn crossbody which was extra functional as it allowed her to be handsfree.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Even if you’re not planning any trips to the races yourself, we can all get behind wanting our outfits to be simultaneously practical and elegant and take a few tips from Zara. Layering is still essential in spring as the weather can be unpredictable and so having pieces you can add or remove from your outfit is a good idea. We love knitted vests and cardigans for extra warmth and still get a lot of wear out of our best winter accessories like gloves, scarves and hats.

Boots and tailored blazers always bring a sense of sophistication and smartness to an outfit which can help to balance out a more casual but warm ensemble underneath. On a brighter day, sunglasses are another handy must-have. Having a few key pieces in your collection that are functional and can be paired with more elevated items is a great way to blend elegance and practicality in one look.