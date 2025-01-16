Summer can’t come fast enough - Zara Tindall’s blue botanical dress screams warm weather

Zara Tindall’s blue botanical dress is the perfect warm weather piece and summer can’t come fast enough as far as we’re concerned.

At this point we’ve bypassed dreaming about spring and are excited for full-on summer every time we see a new outfit from Zara Tindall during her trip to Australia. The equestrian royal heads Down Under every January for The Star Gold Coast Magic Millions Carnival as a Patron of Magic Millions Racing Women and she’s stepped out in some sensational warm-weather looks this year. Although we’re still getting the wear out of our winter capsule wardrobe right now, the cold weather won’t last forever and some people might already be planning a holiday to brighten up winter.

Whether you want to be ahead of the game with your seasonal outfits or are taking a trip soon, it doesn’t come much more summery than a blue and white dress like Zara’s. At home she loves championing the best British clothing brands but in Australia she’s been wearing a lot of homegrown designers and this dress was by Scanlan Theodore.

A post shared by Pacific Fair MM Polo & Showjumping (@magicmillionspolo) A photo posted by on

Shop Blue And White Dresses

Anthropologie The Somerset Dress £148 at Anthropologie This blue and white botanical print dress is what summer outfit dreams are made of. It has a subtly tiered skirt, fitted waist and flowing short sleeves with a tunic-style neckline. This dress is made from 100% cotton and the floral design is stunning. John Lewis Midaxi Floral Dress £69 at John Lewis If you're desperate to wear this now then this floral dress would also work with tan or black knee high boots and a knitted vest or cardigan over the top. It has long floaty sleeves, is a midaxi length and has a round neckline. H&M Tie-Belt Patterned Kaftan Dress £37.99 at H&M This kaftan dress is an ideal holiday piece made from a soft cotton and viscose weave with buttons down the front. The yoke has delicate gathers at the front and back and it comes with a detachable tie belt at the waist and splits up each side.

Shop Tan Accessories

Dune London Loupe Sandals £99 at Dune London The Dune Loupe sandals are a classic they bring back year after year and they are so easy to wear. They feature a tiny heel and a 'D-D' shaped section that runs over the foot and come in so many colours. This tan pair is perfect for slipping on with any warm weather outfit. Jones Bootmaker Bag £99 at M&S Crafted from leather and available in black and ecru too, this shoulder bag is such a practical addition your accessory collection. It has space for all your essentials and fastens with a secure drop-lock closure. You can also wear this as a crossbody bag thanks to the adjustable strap. M&S Ankle Strap Sandals £19.50 at M&S Affordable and easy to wear, these strappy sandals have contrast stitching on the straps for a traditional feel. The buckle fastenings at the ankle help to keep them secure on your feet and they have a pared-back design that would work with everything from dresses to beachwear.

We got a glimpse of Zara wearing this beautiful item whilst out and about at Pacific Fair during the Magic Millions Carnival. She was there to shop her favourite brands and enjoy the Pommery Champagne and Caviar Bar and in the Instagram video we saw her strolling in the sunshine in this dress, which fell to just above her ankles.

It had elbow length puffed sleeves and a tiered skirt which gave it even more of a feminine feel and this complemented the delicate floral pattern. This Voile Floral Tiered Dress is currently reduced in the sale to a still-rather-luxurious £609 and it’s made from a silk and cotton blend. The cuffs are shirred and the back is open with a tie-up detail.

(Image credit: Photo by Matt Roberts/Getty Images)

This won’t be for everyone but one thing that so many people - including us - will love about Zara Tindall’s blue botanical dress is the colour combination. Blue and white might not be one of the biggest spring/summer trends for 2025 but they are stunning together with just the right amount of contrast and they’re very popular tones for summer dresses year after year.

Blue and white dresses are a great mid-point between a colourful outfit and a neutral one and they look lovely with accessories in bright tones like red or pink, as well as brown and black. This makes them very versatile for a printed piece and Zara styled her dress with tan Miller Soft Metal Logo sandals from Tory Burch and a tan leather Camera Crossbody Bag from Aspinal London.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

Both of these accessories were understated and classic which meant they paired effortlessly with Zara’s printed dress. Like many of her fellow royals, including the Princess of Wales and Duchess of Edinburgh, Zara Tindall is a big fan of florals in spring and summer - and clearly on hot holidays too. Given how many flowers bloom in warm weather it’s, dare we say, not ground-breaking, that wearing floral pieces instantly brings a springy/summery feel to an outfit.

When something works and is stunning, though, we don’t mind at all. Floral dresses are easy to throw on with everything from trainers to sandals and depending on the length of the sleeves and colour palette you could also wear a floral dress right now with tights and boots. Zara’s outfit was ideal for Australia and we wouldn’t be surprised if she re-wears it in the UK when it gets warmer.