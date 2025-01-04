Zara Tindall is elegance personified in an embroidered black lace maxi dress

Zara looked stunning in a designer gown as she attended the 2025 Magic Millions Racing Women Awards

Zara Tindall looked impossibly elegant in a black lace gown as she attended the 2025 Magic Millions Racing Women Awards, with her designer dress boasting a beautiful floral embellishment that she expertly highlighted through her choice of accessories.

Getting dressed up to the nines is always a fun endeavour, whether you're heading out to mark a winter wedding or dressing for a formal party. But with all the basics that must make up our winter capsule wardrobes in order to keep us warm throughout the chilly season, formal wear accidentally takes a back seat and knowing what to wear to a wedding or other party-worthy event at this time of year can be difficult.

But Zara Tindall nailed it when she stepped out on the 3rd of January to celebrate the 2025 Magic Millions Racing Women Awards. For the black-tie event, she opted to wear an elegant black lace gown with a stunning embroidered floral detail adding a splash of colour and unique interest to its bodice - and while we love the Monique Embroidered Lace Maxi Dress by Leo Lin, we're shopping for alternative high-street styles that are a little more affordable than the designer piece.

Shop Black Floral Dresses

black floral dress
RO&ZO Floral Round Neck Maxi Column Dress

This dress is so simple yet so unique, with the gorgeous placement of the floral print giving it a striking and understated flair. With a smart and neat regular fit, a timeless round neckline and classic sleeveless bodice, the column silhouette is so sleek and flattering. Pair with light pink accessories to highlight the floral print.

floral maxi dress
RO&ZO Velvet Floral Strappy Midaxi Slip Dress

Cut in a simple, comfortable and oh-so flattering regular fit that hugs the body but not too tightly, this dress boasts a long midaxi hem that elongates the leg. The draped square neckline is stunning, with a hidden lining adding to the luxe appeal of the velvet fabric making up this stunning piece.

anthropologie back maxi dress
By Anthropologie The Fleur Strapless Velvet Burnout Maxi Slip Dress

Boasting a slightly sheer skirt that highlights the beautiful mesh fabric making up the base of this dress, stunning floral illustrations embellish the dress with luxe velvet detailing. The simple floor-sweeping silhouette keeps the print from feeling 'too much' while flattering the figure.

black floral dress
Nobody's Child Cord Ditsy Floral Square Neck Dress

Floral dresses don't need to be reserved only for party-worthy occasions and this Nobody's Child dress is a great everyday piece that will bring a dash of spring into your winter style. Made from a luxe and thick corduroy fabric, the smock style is so comfortable and the square neckline and voluminous three-quarter sleeves give a lovely, soft look.

black floral dress
New Look Black Polka Dot Chiffon Midi Dress

With polka dots scattered between the bold floral print of this dress the pattern could feel like 'too much' if it wasn't for the subtle colour palette that lends a chic finish to this stunning midi dress. The black chiffon fabric, tiered hem and ruffled sleeves create a beautiful flowing silhouette that's perfect for any formal occasion.

black maxi dress
Mint Velvet Black Floral Lace Print Maxi Dress

Giving the look of floral lace a super contemporary update, this Mint Velvet dress boast a print of a lace pattern on its luxe fabric for an understated and elegant look. The silhouette of the dress is equally beautiful, with an asymmetric one shoulder neckline and sash detail adding tonnes of interest to the style.

The designer dress is a beautiful statement piece, with the simple though eye-catching floral embellishment making it a stunning floral piece that still feels winter-appropriate and oh-so sultry.

With a fitted silhouette that hugs the torso and cinches in the waist, the bodice is impossibly flattering. The lace creates a beautiful layer of texture, with the slip dress underneath hanging lower than its overlay to allow a touch of skin to peak through at the chest, which is a lovely sultry touch that still feels modest and comfortably covered.

The simple round neckline sits high on the chest, elongating the torso as the short sleeves hang in a structured, voluminous style that works to frame the neck and widen the shoulders as the eye is drawn to the floral embellishment running down the centre of the bodice. It brings a lovely balance to the style, evening out the vertical-running appliqué with some horizontal interest.

While the top of the dress hugs close to the body, the skirt flares out into a fit-and-flare silhouette, with an asymmetrical hemline bringing a floating and timeless touch to the style. It still feels contemporary though, even though the style of the lace and the fit of the dress is so classic and timeless, because of the asymmetrical design and stunning floral detail.

Styling the dress, Zara opted for a pair of simple black patent court-toe pumps which just peaked out from the hem of her dress. The shining finish complimented the matte black of the lace beautifully without taking away from its intricacy and we love the sleek finish.

Instead of adding a matching black handbag to tie in with her footwear of choice, Zara carried a pale pink satin clutch bag to compliment the pink tone of her dress's floral detail and we love how the tones tie in with each other for an elegant finishing touch.

Zara kept her jewellery to a minimum, choosing not to wear a necklace or any earrings, with the exception being a selection of delicate gold bracelets lining her wrist. Her hair and makeup was similarly minimal too, with her natural-looking skin boasting a healthy glow as her hair, which was pulled back into a loose low bun, framed her face beautifully in a soft, impossibly glamorous style.

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Freelance news writer

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.

