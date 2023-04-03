Why Lady Louise Windsor could be facing a challenging build-up to King Charles’ coronation

Lady Louise Windsor could be facing a challenging build-up to King Charles’ coronation as this huge national occasion draws nearer.

Lady Louise Windsor will likely be at King Charles’ coronation alongside her parents the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.

She is studying at the University of St Andrews and exams are going on immediately before the coronation day, only ending a day after the bank holiday weekend.

We might not yet know exactly who is invited to King Charles’ coronation but it’s expected that most of the immediate Royal Family will be there, especially those high up in the royal line of succession like the Prince and Princess of Wales. As the King’s niece and the daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh who are working royals, Lady Louise Windsor will likely be one of them. However, Lady Louise Windsor could be facing a challenging build-up to King Charles’ coronation day.

The 19-year-old royal is currently studying at St Andrew’s University in Scotland as Lady Louise followed in Prince William and Kate Middleton’s footsteps. According to the Semester Dates (opens in new tab) for the university, late April and early May is set to potentially be a very busy time for Prince Edward and Sophie Edinburgh’s daughter.

(Image credit: Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

They reveal that the second semester’s examinations begin on April 24 and continue until Tuesday May 9. This end date is just a day after the UK Bank Holiday Monday that ties into the King’s coronation weekend. It’s not known whether Lady Louise Windsor will have exams herself during this time and if so, how many that might be.

However, plenty of students in their first year of university in the UK sit examinations, even if they don’t count towards their overall degree and a pass is simply required. If Lady Louise does have to sit exams in the weeks or days before His Majesty’s big day when the eyes of the world will be on the Royal Family then this could be understandably quite stressful.

Lady Louise Windsor could be facing a challenging build-up to the coronation due to the travel involved as well. Term doesn’t officially end until May 26, suggesting that she could still be on campus at this time.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

This means that Lady Louise would likely have to make the trip down from Scotland to attend the coronation day service rather than being at her parents’ home, Bagshot Park, already. This length of journey would require extra time and planning compared to her cousin Prince William and Kate Middleton who could easily travel on the day itself from Adelaide Cottage, Windsor or stay overnight the day before in their London home, Kensington Palace.

Whilst it might take a bit more logistical planning, Lady Louise Windsor’s attendance at the coronation is something many fans would likely be delighted to see. She was last glimpsed in public at Christmas and has a high level of privacy compared to some of her fellow royals.

(Image credit: Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

Speaking to Naga Munchetty for BBC Radio 5 Live her mom Sophie Edinburgh previously explained that Lady Louise doesn’t go on social media.

"[It’s] purely her choice. Absolutely. I wouldn't deny her going onto it. But she's not really that interested in it. There's a few platforms that she talks to her friends on. But that's basically it. She doesn't put anything out about herself at all. She's very private. She's got her eyes fairly wide open,” Sophie declared.