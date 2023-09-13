Why King Charles might never be called THIS again by Prince George, Charlotte and Louis
King Charles might never be called this sweet name again by his grandchildren after losing one of his prestigious titles
King Charles might never be called THIS particular name again by Prince George, Charlotte and Louis since losing one of his titles.
- Over the years reports have claimed His Majesty was known as “Grandpa Wales” to his grandchildren.
- Now he’s no longer Prince of Wales it’s possible he could’ve dropped the “Wales” or added another name entirely.
They might not often use pet names in public, but several of the Royal Family’s nicknames for each other have been reported over the years. From the nickname King Charles’ reportedly gave Meghan Markle to Prince Harry’s unusual nickname for Kate, many of these might come as a surprise to some. When it comes to royal grandparents, names are said to vary from Prince George’s name for the late Queen Elizabeth - “Gan-Gan” - to Queen Camilla’s grandchildren calling her “Gaga”. However, King Charles might never be called a particular name again by Prince George, Charlotte and Louis after losing one of his titles.
When King Charles ascended the throne last year his Prince of Wales title passed to his eldest son, Prince William. Meanwhile, Prince George, Charlotte and Louis now no longer have “of Cambridge” after their names, but “of Wales”, in line with their father’s new role. Before he was monarch, reports previously claimed that His Majesty was called “Grandpa Wales” by his grandchildren.
Now he’s King of the entire United Kingdom, His Majesty could also have potentially just dropped the “Wales” bit from the name his grandchildren call him. During the coronation weekend in May, Prince William, Kate and their children did some volunteering and Prince Louis’ hilarious comment suggests that King Charles could potentially now just be “Grandpa”.
Someone got a bit of white paint in their hair and when the Prince of Wales pointed out, "he has white hair now," Prince Louis added, "Just like Grandpa."
Although it’s not known for sure whether he was referring to King Charles or Michael Middleton, the monarch does have white hair when Michael doesn’t. This comment could indicate that King Charles is now just “Grandpa” - at least in public - so it seems as though “Grandpa Wales” could sadly be a name King Charles might never be called again.
It’s also possible that King Charles could have taken on another nickname more privately, though. According to the BBC, she affectionately called her own grandfather, King George V, “Grandpa England”. It’s not known whether King Charles has become “Grandpa England” now he’s also King, but it’s possible since he’s no longer Prince of Wales. It would also be a heart-warming nod to his mother and great, great-grandfather.
When it comes to his step-grandchildren, though, it was previously confirmed in an interview with Tom Parker Bowles in The Times in 2021 what King Charles is called by them. The publication declared that he is known as “Umpa” - a nickname that many fans might not have seen coming for Britain’s Sovereign. Queen Camilla's grandsons were Pages of Honour at the coronation alongside Prince George as the event showcased the blended nature of the Royal Family.
