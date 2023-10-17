We’re obsessed with Princess Anne’s cherry-red tote bag and it couldn’t be more practical for autumn
Princess Anne's cherry-red tote bag is one of the most practical yet stylish accessories we've seen this season and it's so easy to emulate!
We’re obsessed with Princess Anne’s cherry-red tote bag and it couldn’t be more practical - or stylish - for autumn.
From Princess Anne’s snazzy sunglasses she’s been wearing for over a decade to her winter staple hat that is so versatile, the King’s sister knows how to effortlessly blend style and practicality. This is especially important for outdoor-based engagements or visits and the Princess Royal is known for loving one brand of bag in particular for travelling. Princess Anne’s Longchamp travel bags are both super wearable and elegant but for a recent trip to India, it seems the senior royal has debuted another gorgeous new bag with a similar feel, showcasing how well practical toes fit in with her day-to-day wardrobe.
Stepping out in Mumbai on 15th October, Princess Anne’s cherry-red tote bag was seen as she arrived on Day 1 of the International Olympic Committee Session. In terms of the bag’s colour palette this was all-out autumnal and we couldn’t love the combination of tan and bold red more.
Red is one of the autumn/winter colour trends for this year and this one had a warmth to it that enhanced the neutral tones of Princess Anne’s outfit. It appeared to be made of a canvas-like material with a long central zip along the top of the bag and tan leather straps.
Their long length made the Princess Royal’s handbag all the more practical with more room to fit it over her tailored navy blue blazer and it also added a relaxed feel to it. Whilst this was an official appearance in her capacity as a member of the IOC, it wasn’t a specific royal engagement and so this more smart-casual approach was perfect here.
Princess Anne’s cherry-red tote bag was also a brilliantly usable size with plenty of room for her essentials throughout the day. She paired it with a chambray blue shirt with a statement oversized collar, navy blazer with gold-toned detailing and a pair of cream wide-leg trousers featuring a very subtle stripe.
The paired-back tones of her outfit made the fabulous autumnal red of the Princess Royal’s handbag pop even more. The red would also look wonderful with earthy tones given the warmth in the shade and whilst Princess Anne’s bag doesn’t appear to be a Longchamp design like her others, the French brand do have a lovely selection of red totes this year.
There are also plenty of more affordable red handbag options on the market that either have a similar tote design or a beautiful bright red or orange tone sure to brighten up any autumnal look.
SHOP SIMILAR RED TOTE BAGS
Longchamp
RRP: £100 | With a zip closure, two inside pockets and snap button, this classic Longchamp Le Pliage Tote is a stunning way to incorporate a red tote into your autumn outfits. Made from recycled canvas with gold-toned hardware this would look lovely dressed up or down.
John Lewis & Partners
RRP: £49 |If you love Princess Anne's cherry-red tote bag but prefer a darker shade of red in the autumn/winter then this practical burgundy tote is a lovely option. It features a minimal style, pebbled finish and an unlined central compartment as well as a zipped pocket.
John Lewis & Partners
RRP: £25 |This lightweight, soft tote has a padded design that makes this a brilliant choice for daytime and for casual outfits in particular. The statement dark red tone works well with the bag's special matte finish and it's sure to stand out no matter what you wear this with.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Emma is a Royal Editor with seven years of experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas including literature, the British Royal Family and knowing all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and every streaming service out there. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, you can find Emma cooking and watching yet more crime dramas.
-
-
Kate Middleton jokes about Prince George taking 'full advantage' of this aspect of royal engagements
The Princess of Wales joked that her eldest son, Prince George takes 'full advantage' when it comes to this fun part of an engagement
By Laura Harman Published
-
The ultimate guide to San Francisco: Where to eat, sleep, and play in the Golden City
woman&home's Kira Agass reveals her complete guide to San Francisco - it'll leave you spellbound
By Kira Agass Published
-
Princess Anne's favourite perfume is a 'sensual' scent she's been loyal to for years
Princess Anne's perfume go-to is surprisingly 'sensual' and a true signature for autumn...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Princess Anne's snazzy sunglasses make a comeback for special visit - and you'll never believe how long she's been wearing this iconic accessory!
Princess Anne's snazzy sunglasses have been seen for over a decade and they add a sense of sporty chic to each of her royal looks!
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Princess Anne’s winter staple hat is a gorgeously snuggly option for cold days and she’s shown just how versatile it is!
Princess Anne's winter staple hat comes in so many different variations but the textured material is what makes these super cosy
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
We love Princess Anne's autumn style go-to for making outfits her own - and it's super easy to emulate
Princess Anne's autumn style go-to is something that we can all replicate in our own way and she's showcased just how versatile it is
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Princess Anne's reaction to Zara Tindall getting a tongue piercing is classic her
Princess Anne's reaction to her daughter Zara having her tongue pierced is classic Princess Anne
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
The emotional significance of Princess Anne’s recent appearance – and how it represents one of her earliest signs of independence
Princess Anne recently paid a visit to her former school – but there’s a poignant reason why the school means a lot to the Princess Royal
By Jack Slater Published
-
Princess Anne’s checked coat with cherry-red detailing and classic black accessories is a bold autumnal look we're obsessed with!
Princess Anne's checked coat had an asymmetric design and incorporated several autumnal shades as she returned to her old school
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Delight for Princess Anne as husband Sir Timothy Laurence appointed to major new role
Princess Anne's husband Sir Timothy has a new role and shared it's an 'honour' it is to be able to 'advance' a cause close to his heart
By Emma Shacklock Published