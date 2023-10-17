We’re obsessed with Princess Anne’s cherry-red tote bag and it couldn’t be more practical for autumn

We’re obsessed with Princess Anne’s cherry-red tote bag and it couldn’t be more practical - or stylish - for autumn.

From Princess Anne’s snazzy sunglasses she’s been wearing for over a decade to her winter staple hat that is so versatile, the King’s sister knows how to effortlessly blend style and practicality. This is especially important for outdoor-based engagements or visits and the Princess Royal is known for loving one brand of bag in particular for travelling. Princess Anne’s Longchamp travel bags are both super wearable and elegant but for a recent trip to India, it seems the senior royal has debuted another gorgeous new bag with a similar feel, showcasing how well practical toes fit in with her day-to-day wardrobe.

(Image credit: Photo by INDRANIL MUKHERJEE/AFP via Getty Images)

Stepping out in Mumbai on 15th October, Princess Anne’s cherry-red tote bag was seen as she arrived on Day 1 of the International Olympic Committee Session. In terms of the bag’s colour palette this was all-out autumnal and we couldn’t love the combination of tan and bold red more.

Red is one of the autumn/winter colour trends for this year and this one had a warmth to it that enhanced the neutral tones of Princess Anne’s outfit. It appeared to be made of a canvas-like material with a long central zip along the top of the bag and tan leather straps.

(Image credit: Photo by INDRANIL MUKHERJEE/AFP via Getty Images)

Their long length made the Princess Royal’s handbag all the more practical with more room to fit it over her tailored navy blue blazer and it also added a relaxed feel to it. Whilst this was an official appearance in her capacity as a member of the IOC, it wasn’t a specific royal engagement and so this more smart-casual approach was perfect here.

Princess Anne’s cherry-red tote bag was also a brilliantly usable size with plenty of room for her essentials throughout the day. She paired it with a chambray blue shirt with a statement oversized collar, navy blazer with gold-toned detailing and a pair of cream wide-leg trousers featuring a very subtle stripe.

(Image credit: Photo by INDRANIL MUKHERJEE/AFP via Getty Images)

The paired-back tones of her outfit made the fabulous autumnal red of the Princess Royal’s handbag pop even more. The red would also look wonderful with earthy tones given the warmth in the shade and whilst Princess Anne’s bag doesn’t appear to be a Longchamp design like her others, the French brand do have a lovely selection of red totes this year.

There are also plenty of more affordable red handbag options on the market that either have a similar tote design or a beautiful bright red or orange tone sure to brighten up any autumnal look.

SHOP SIMILAR RED TOTE BAGS