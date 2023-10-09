Princess Anne’s winter staple hat is a gorgeously snuggly option for cold days and she’s shown just how versatile it is!
Princess Anne's winter staple hat comes in so many different variations but the textured material is what makes these super cosy
Princess Anne might be the Princess Royal but she’s also the Queen of practicality when it comes to her royal style. The King’s sister isn’t afraid to bring back old favourite looks, experiment with bold colours and patterns or to seriously layer up in cold or wet weather. She’s a fan of waterproof hats and her iconic Adidas sunglasses, but in winter there’s nothing quite like a fluffy hat to make a statement and help you keep warm. Princess Anne’s winter staple is something we can all get behind in the colder months as fluffy hats provide an extra level of comfort and add texture to even the most simple of outfits.
Over the years we’ve seen the Princess Royal showcase a series of styles when it comes to fluffy hats, showcasing their versatility. Back in 2007 Princess Anne was pictured at the Gatcombe Horse Trials at her Gatcombe Park home wearing a light caramel-toned fluffy baker boy hat. The Baker Boy hat is one of the best winter hats and it’s been very on-trend in recent years and consistently goes in and out of style.
Princess Anne paired hers with a layered look including a tweed jacket, fleece, shirt and polo neck jumper - all in neutral tones. The senior royal’s winter staple did the talking here with its paler colour and luxuriously fuzzy texture. However, she’s also tied her fluffy hats into the colour palette of her accessories before, as we saw in 2016 at Cheltenham Festival.
The Princess Royal wore a bold red double-breasted coat and went all-out with contrasting black accessories. She matched her handbag to her black leather gloves and the background tone of her patterned scarf but her hat was the outfit’s crowning glory. This beret was black with a slightly tighter fluffy texture and what appeared to be a sectioned design in panels running across the top of the hat.
A beret is an absolute classic and adding a fluffy beret to your winter wardrobe is a lovely way to add a chic touch to any look whilst mixing it up from the more traditionally-seen felt-style berets. Alternatively for really chilly days Princess Anne’s winter staple has also been showcased in a form reminiscent of a bucket hat at Cheltenham 2023.
Her hat was cosy, black and somewhat oversized with a more pronounced brim though there are also plenty of options on the high street that are a little more subtle. She paired hers with a simple grey coat, black jumper and patterned scarf adding pops of burnt orange and red tones.
Each of these looks featuring Princess Anne’s winter staple hat is completely individual and shows how fluffy hats can help add texture. She's also worn either styles too and there are so many fluffy hats in neutral and bolder colours on the market depending on how much of a statement you want to make with your look.
SHOP SIMILAR FLUFFY HATS
Effortlessly elegant
RRP: £25 |Coming in both this gorgeous beige shade and black, this faux fur hat from John Lewis & Partners has a smooth lining for extra comfort. Super cosy for cold days, this is the perfect accessory to add a statement detail to a neutral outfit.
Absolutely classic
RRP: £15 |The neutral cream shade and fluffy fabric of this & Other Stories classic beret makes this a lovely piece to add to your winter wardrobe. Pair with your favourite coat and jumper for a layered look that's as stylish as it is warm.
Statement piece
RRP: £30 | If you love Princess Anne's winter staple hat style then this fluffy hat from John Lewis & Partners could be what you're looking for. Made from soft faux fur with a lining, this is a bold hat that helps give outfits an on-trend edge.
