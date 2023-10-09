Princess Anne’s winter staple hat is a gorgeously snuggly option for cold days and she’s shown just how versatile it is!

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Princess Anne’s winter staple hat is a gorgeously snuggly option for cold days and she’s shown plenty of times just how versatile it is!

Princess Anne might be the Princess Royal but she’s also the Queen of practicality when it comes to her royal style. The King’s sister isn’t afraid to bring back old favourite looks, experiment with bold colours and patterns or to seriously layer up in cold or wet weather. She’s a fan of waterproof hats and her iconic Adidas sunglasses, but in winter there’s nothing quite like a fluffy hat to make a statement and help you keep warm. Princess Anne’s winter staple is something we can all get behind in the colder months as fluffy hats provide an extra level of comfort and add texture to even the most simple of outfits.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Over the years we’ve seen the Princess Royal showcase a series of styles when it comes to fluffy hats, showcasing their versatility. Back in 2007 Princess Anne was pictured at the Gatcombe Horse Trials at her Gatcombe Park home wearing a light caramel-toned fluffy baker boy hat. The Baker Boy hat is one of the best winter hats and it’s been very on-trend in recent years and consistently goes in and out of style.

Princess Anne paired hers with a layered look including a tweed jacket, fleece, shirt and polo neck jumper - all in neutral tones. The senior royal’s winter staple did the talking here with its paler colour and luxuriously fuzzy texture. However, she’s also tied her fluffy hats into the colour palette of her accessories before, as we saw in 2016 at Cheltenham Festival.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

The Princess Royal wore a bold red double-breasted coat and went all-out with contrasting black accessories. She matched her handbag to her black leather gloves and the background tone of her patterned scarf but her hat was the outfit’s crowning glory. This beret was black with a slightly tighter fluffy texture and what appeared to be a sectioned design in panels running across the top of the hat.

A beret is an absolute classic and adding a fluffy beret to your winter wardrobe is a lovely way to add a chic touch to any look whilst mixing it up from the more traditionally-seen felt-style berets. Alternatively for really chilly days Princess Anne’s winter staple has also been showcased in a form reminiscent of a bucket hat at Cheltenham 2023.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Her hat was cosy, black and somewhat oversized with a more pronounced brim though there are also plenty of options on the high street that are a little more subtle. She paired hers with a simple grey coat, black jumper and patterned scarf adding pops of burnt orange and red tones.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Each of these looks featuring Princess Anne’s winter staple hat is completely individual and shows how fluffy hats can help add texture. She's also worn either styles too and there are so many fluffy hats in neutral and bolder colours on the market depending on how much of a statement you want to make with your look.

SHOP SIMILAR FLUFFY HATS