The two ingredients that won’t be served at the coronation and why Queen Camilla ‘doesn’t like’ them

There are likely two ingredients that won’t be served at the coronation and one in particular that Queen Camilla “doesn’t like”, according to her son.

Queen Camilla’s son Tom Parker Bowles, a food writer and critic, has revealed two ingredients that are unlikely to make it into any coronation dishes.

He revealed that his royal mother “doesn’t like” one of them specifically and why the other wouldn’t be the best choice for such a prominent occasion.

As the countdown to King Charles coronation continues there might be plenty of things fans do know about the big day, but several other details remain excitingly shrouded in mystery. This includes the matter of everyone who is invited to King Charles’ coronation and the delicious dishes that the immediate and extended Royal Family will be enjoying on the day. The royal typically go all-out for major occasions and few could forget the Platinum Jubilee pudding last year with its range of elements. However, according to one of Queen Camilla’s children there are likely to be two ingredients that won’t be served at the coronation.

(Image credit: Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Fortnum & Mason)

Tom Parker Bowles, who is a food writer and critic, recently opened up on The News Agents podcast about what his mother won’t want to be included in the coronation menu. As per The Mirror (opens in new tab), he believes that two particular ingredients are unlikely to make the cut - garlic and chili.

He explained, “I think that garlic can make your breath smell somewhat so I think just for purely social reasons you wouldn't have garlic.”

And when it comes to chili, apparently this is something the Queen Consort just “doesn’t like” and she apparently “doesn’t like massive spice”.

Tom continued, “And I think if you're walking around, and I do not speak from experience on this, but you're walking around and meeting lots of people... I think you have to be a little bit careful not to get the tummy too excited.”

(Image credit: Photo by Jamie Lorriman - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

So it seems that Queen Camilla might be hoping that garlic and chili don’t appear on the coronation menu, both because of her own taste preferences and for “social reasons”. However, whilst we might not know what *will* be on the menu for the royals on the big day, the Royal Family have unveiled their special coronation dish for the nation to try themselves - The Coronation Quiche (opens in new tab).

And perhaps unsurprisingly there’s not a garlic clove or chili in sight on the quiche’s ingredients list which includes lovely vegetables like fava beans or soybeans and spinach, as well as cheddar cheese and fresh tarragon. King Charles in particular is known for his passion for fresh, seasonal ingredients and this quiche has been presented as the ideal dish to be served at a Big Coronation Lunch.

A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

It also doesn’t contain any of the common foods the Royal Family are banned from eating, which includes shellfish. These traditional rules make royal meals all the more fascinating and former royal correspondent Gordon Rayner previously claimed to The Telegraph (opens in new tab) that King Charles has very specific preferences that reportedly included skipping lunch.

“Lunch is seen as a luxury that gets in the way of his work, so he eats a late breakfast and works through,” Gordon declared.