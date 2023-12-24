The Reiss sale is now live - and we've found some of Kate Middleton's favourites and other Quiet Luxury staples with huge discounts

Dressing like Catherine, Princess of Wales is suddenly a lot more attainable (and affordable) as the end-of-season sale for Reiss has officially launched.

Reiss – known for sleek and sophisticated wardrobe offerings which simply ooze Quiet Luxury – is, unsurprisingly, a favourite of the Princess of Wales.

From chic blazers to on-trend trousers, Reiss has featured heavily in Kate Middleton’s recent wardrobe transformation, as the future Queen Consort sends a subtle message that she’s ready for the seriousness of the role.

One of the Princess’s recent go-to style staples is Reiss’ Hollie blazer – which you can now save up to £150 on!

Reiss Reiss Hollie Double Breasted Linen Blazer in Blue Visit Site RRP: £148 WAS £298 | Kate Middleton's Reiss blazer is the perfect mix of relaxed and smart. This baby blue tone is a stunning pop of colour that would work with any neutral look. Reiss Reiss Hollie Double Breasted Linen Blazer in White Visit Site RRP: £148 WAS £298 | The white version of Kate's Reiss blazer is a chic outerwear option. It would look fabulous with white trousers as well as over a cosy jumper dress. Reiss Reiss Hollie Double Breasted Linen Blazer in Lilac Visit Site RRP: £225 WAS £298 | If you want to add a bright splash of colour into your jacket collection then this is a great way to do it. The purple shade is very on-trend and playful.

The Hollie blazer is double-breasted which is an incredibly classic and flattering style.

It’s a sophisticated design and whilst it definitely adds structure an outfit, Kate’s Reiss blazer also has a lightness to it thanks to the linen-blend fabric.

This royal-approved blazer is perfect for a capsule wardrobe, and, allowing more versatility and wearability, they offer the design in three stunning colours. The Hollie Blazer has a four-button closure in a contrasting tortoiseshell colour that adds another level of detail and these also feature on the cuffs.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate often pairs a blazer or jacket with a pair of wide leg trousers in a matching shade, like she did with her monochrome, all-white look at the third Together at Christmas carol concert (which is airing on TV tonight).

So if you can manage to get hold of a white blazer, we’ve also found a perfect pair of trousers to complete the look – most definitely a new addition to your timeless capsule collection.

Lillie Mid Rise Wide Leg Trousers - Reiss, £118 The white Lillie trousers are the staple shape your wardrobe is missing. Cut in a mid-rise, wide-leg profile, they’re just as stylish with tucked-in knitwear or as part of a modern, suiting agenda.

It’s not just Kate’s wardrobe which you can take inspiration from in the sale.

If you’re looking for one of the best winter coats to see you through the post-Christmas cold season, Reiss coats are renowned for their quality.

Indeed, our team of fashion editors recently reviewed the coats and described them as “elegant, and flattering.”

Harlow Wool Blend Mid Length Coat - Reiss, £195 The most timeless addition to any capsule collection, this wool blend coat is elegant and never out of style.

The Harlow Wool Blend Coat was one of the standout pieces from our fashion editor’s review, and it’s now £133 cheaper.

Crafted from an Italian wool blend, the mid-length coat features a smart double-breasted design with peak lapels and a concealed button closure, for a uniform finish.

Stylist Ellis Ranson said of the coat, “The style of this type of coat is perfect for day to night; it can be pared down with jeans, a trainer, and t-shirt or jumper and then styled up with a midi skirt or leathers and a heel.”