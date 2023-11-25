The Dyson Airwrap has unmissable discounts - but we also love this £40 alternative for Kate Middleton-style blow-dries on a budget

The Princess of Wales's hair has long been the envy of royal beauty fans around the world, with her bouncy blow-dried curls having become her signature look over the years - and we've found a bargain hot tool that's ideal for replicating her style.

While rare Black Friday Dyson Airwrap deals are making it more affordable than ever to invest in the iconic high-end styler, the luxury hair-dryer might still be out of your price range.

And while we've never actually seen the Dyson Airwrap as cheap as it is right now, we've trawled through the rest of the best Black Friday beauty deals out there and found an alternative that costs a fair bit less.

The Revlon One-Step Blow-Dry Multi Styleris a three-in-one blow-drying and styling tool that makes it oh-so easy to achieve smooth, sleek and bouncy blow-outs like Kate Middleton's - and while it doesn't boast all of the same epic powers as the Airwrap, it's on sale for just £42 instead of £74.99 as part of a special Black Friday discount that is still available to shop now.

Shop the Revlon One-Step Multi-Styler for £42

Revlon One-Step Blow-Dry Multi Styler, Was £74.99 Now £42 | Amazon The Revlon One-Step Multi Styler allows you to dry, curl and create mega volume with one tool - and it's at a total bargain price right now.

The Revlon One-Step makes drying, styling and adding volume to hair quick and easy with three interchangeable attachments, all while reducing drying time to minimise heat damage. One brush head is the root-drying concentrator comb that allows you to speedily dry the hair, while a volumising oval brush allows you to create the look of a bouncy blow-dry with ease - especially if you can't get the hang of the round brush and hairdryer method.

There's also the 360° Vented Airflow Curler attachment, which allows you to form curls and loose waves with the use of hot air flow, smoothing hair and reducing frizz while curling to help you perfectly nail that Kate Middleton-esque hair that's bouncy and full of volume.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Revlon tool is also a great purchase to consider if you're keen to buy a Dyson Airwrap-style gadget but can't justify the pricey spend. Although, it's important to note that this dryer/curler combo doesn't use the clever coanda effect to wrap hair around the curling barrel in the same way the famed Airwrap does.

That being said, there are unmissable discounts on both the Dyson Airwrap as well as the similar Shark FlexStyle (which our beauty writer likes just as much), to be taken advantage of right now if you are keen to invest in a more expensive hair tool.

Shop Rare Dyson Airwrap and Shark FlexStyle Deals

The Dyson Airwrap has never been included in the Black Friday or Cyber Monday sales before, so these discounts are a big deal. You can buy the Dyson Airwrap Complete Long Multi Styler & Dryer for £399.99 instead of £479.99 currently, with this full-set providing six attachments, a Dyson comb and the Airwrap case.

Or if you can opt for the Dyson Airwrap Origin Multi Styler and Dryer, which offers the curling barrel, round brush attachment and smoother attachment for just £350 - the cheapest Dyson Airwrap price we've ever seen.