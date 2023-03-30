The possibility of King Charles and Prince Harry reconciling is 'almost impossible', claims expert

King Charles and Prince Harry will not be making up any time soon, according to a royal expert.

The possibility of a reconciliation between King Charles and his youngest son Prince Harry is 'almost impossible' following his memoir, Spare, and his Netflix docuseries with wife Meghan Markle, it has been claimed.

A royal expert has said that Prince Harry would like an apology from his father, but is very unlikely to get one.

With King Charles's coronation just weeks away, many royal fans had been hoping for a reunion between King Charles and Prince Harry. But unfortunately, it doesn't look like it's going to happen, according to royal experts.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams has explained that the pair are unable to put their differences aside, telling OK! "The Sussexes seek admission of some sort of guilt from the Royals. They believe they were forced out, as the Royals were supposed to have colluded with the press.

"Harry also wants an apology and they’re not going to get one, [so] there isn’t really anything the Royals could say."

(Image credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023)

He added, "Any relations with Harry are likely to be almost impossible after the wave of interviews following Spare and the docuseries. You simply couldn’t say anything to him without the fear of it repeating somewhere."

The rift between the Sussexes and the Royal Family deepened following the release of Prince Harry's tell-all memoir Spare, which contained a number of accusations about the Royal Family.

Prince Harry took a swipe at Princess Anne in the novel, as well as accusing his older brother Prince William of attacking him by 'knocking him to the floor'.

Recalling the incident, which happened after a tense argument in which Harry handed his brother a glass of water, Harry wrote, "He set down the water, called me another name, then came at me. It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor.

"I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out."

(Image credit: Photo by Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

It's not been confirmed whether Harry and Meghan will be attending King Charles's coronation on May 6, though it has been confirmed that the royal couple have indeed been invited to the historic event. The latest update is that the Sussexes are said to be negotiating the terms of their attendance.

Discussing the possibility of the two brothers reuniting at their father's coronation, Richard said, "This will be organised in a way that protects the dignity of an occasion which has deep religious significance."

He added, "The British are uniquely good at orchestrating and arranging ceremonial events, which will be reflected. William and Kate will be an important part of the ceremony and it is reported William will be doing a homage to King Charles."

And speaking about whether Harry and Meghan will be involved in the day, Richard said they will “not a large part of it” because “they've been so critical of the Royal Family," adding “the interest won’t be focused on them."