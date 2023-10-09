The epic way mischievous Prince Louis gets around Windsor Castle
It seems the Royal Family have a future F1 enthusiast in their midst, as Prince Louis opts to travel in style around the grounds of Windsor...
Prince Louis has discovered the most epic way to travel the grounds of Windsor Castle, as an insider claims that he uses the paths as his own personal 'racetrack' and cruises around in an electric car!
After delighting royal fans with his cheeky behaviour at the 2023 Trooping of the Colour, Prince Louis is once again living up to his mischievous reputation but this time with the truly epic way he's found to travel around Windsor Castle.
The estate spans over 100 acres, which is no doubt quite the stretch of the legs, for even an adult, but the five-year-old prince has discovered a far quicker and not to mention cooler way to travel around.
According to an insider, Prince Louis instead drives his electric car (whilst supervised) around the grounds. They told The Sun,"He can use the paths that are running through Frogmore Gardens like a racetrack and it is completely private."
Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family by Tom Quinn: £15.05 | Amazon
Exploring what it's like to grow up in the Royal Family, Tom Quinn brings together historical sources with testimonies from palace staff. There are tales of royal mischievousness, including surprising anecdotes about Queen Elizabeth and Prince William, and it's shocking, funny and insightful all at once.
The source added, "The Queen used to use the area to go riding and take her dogs," but explained that now the area is completely private: "It's quiet and away from the public so ideal for Louis."
Funnily enough, Louis isn't the first royal to get creative with his mode of transport around the family's properties. In fact, Louis takes after his grandfather, King Charles, who as a child, also famously played around the grounds of Balmoral in a green push car. Though of course, his car didn't have an electric motor.
It's also known that Louis' older brother, Prince George used to zoom around the gardens of the family's Norfolk residence, Amner Hall in a toy tractor.
Meanwhile, their sister has taken after their late great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, with horseriding becoming Charlotte's favourite pastime. Following the Prince and Princess of Wales' move to Berkshire in 2022 - which is just a stone's throw away from Windsor - Charlotte is said to be an avid horserider and taking frequent lessons, thanks to the family's vicinity to the estate's stables.
This hilarious insight into Prince Louis' antics is just one of the recent instances of his cheeky personality and growing 'confidence,' - with body language experts even claiming that he appears to be more confident than his siblings, George and Charlotte.
