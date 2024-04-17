32 sweet pictures of Prince William and Kate Middleton with their children

While Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales aren't quite King and Queen yet, they most definitely hold the crowns for taking some of the most beloved and iconic photos.

While we all love seeing the Princess of Wales's best style moments or iconic moments from William and Kate on tour, there's nothing better than seeing the pair with their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Here, we look at 32 of the sweetest snaps of the couple with their children.

32 sweet pictures of William and Kate with their children

A sweet gesture for the nation

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As the world faced unprecedented times in 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic, Prince William and their children proved they were with the nation.

With everyone at home, William and Kate shared a sweet moment with their children as they appeared as part of the BBC Children In Need and Comic Relief Big Night In.

Together, the adorable children and their parents clapped for the key workers and boosted morale with their cute appearance.

Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family by Tom Quinn, <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=107649&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FGilded-Youth-Intimate-History-Growing%2Fdp%2F1785907646%2Fref%3Dtmm_hrd_swatch_0%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">£9.42 (was £20) | Amazon Exploring what it's like to grow up in the Royal Family, Tom Quinn brings together historical sources with testimonies from palace staff. There are tales of royal mischievousness, including surprising anecdotes about Queen Elizabeth and Prince William, and it's shocking, funny and insightful all at once.

Toasting marshmallows together

(Image credit: Getty Images)

William and Kate shared an adorable moment doing regular things with their children as the nation came together to celebrate King Charles's Coronation in 2023.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As part of the Coronation plans, people were encouraged to take part in the Big Help Out, inviting people to go out and get involved with local charities and communities.

William and Kate looked on proudly as they watched their children get stuck in with back-to-basics fun as they joined the Scouts in Slough, toasting marshmallows and just being kids.

Kate snuggles with her youngest

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince Louis regularly steals the show when he makes an appearance with his family, (who could forget the faces he pulled at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant in 2022?!)

The excited Prince could barely sit still for most of the event, and it included some seriously adorable moments between Kate Middleton and her youngest child, with cuddles and kisses melting the heart of the nation.

Happy family

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The simple act of walking to school became a sweet, sincere moment between Prince William, Kate Middleton and their children in 2022.

Perhaps because the family are usually under scrutiny and attention from the world's media, and dressed in their fineries at official events, this picture is all the more special. The family looked thrilled and relaxed (at least, the parents do!) during this moment of family bonding as they made their way to Lambrook School.

Baby George at the zoo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A family photo definitely worth a place in the albums!

In one of the most heart-warming photos of Prince William and Kate Middleton when they were a family of three, the royal pair took their son, Prince George, to a zoo in Sydney.

They had George join them for a tour of Australia in 2014, and it allowed them to create special memories like this visit to the Bilby Enclosure at Taronga Zoo. The three-week tour included the young prince's first-ever royal engagements.

A family ski trip

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's something of a royal tradition to get the little ones on the slopes from a young age. Princess Diana and King Charles would take Princes William and Harry skiing along with Sarah Ferguson and her children, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie.

In 2016, William and Kate continued this tradition by taking their two children (Louis wouldn't be born until 2018) for a fun, family outing to the French Alps.

It looks cold out, but this sweet photo is plenty heart-warming.

Mum and daughter smiles

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales looks on lovingly as she holds a young Princess Charlotte in 2016.

The sweet photo - which is all about Princess Charlotte's adorable chubby cheeks - was taken as the royals enjoyed a family tour of Canada.

Kate and her children were dressed for a special children's party honouring military families. Look at those cheeks!

Prince Louis's christening

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In July 2018, Prince Louis was baptised in the historic surroundings of the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace.

Louis, seen in the special family photo being held by his mother whose maternal gaze speaks volumes, wore a replica of the Royal Christening Robe which was made in 1841 for the christening of Queen Victoria's eldest daughter, Princess Victoria. That gown was worn by the young prince's great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, his grandfather, King Charles, and his father, Prince William.

Princess Charlotte calls the shots

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Another wonderful family photo captured a funny moment between Princess Charlotte and her parents.

Having some quality time with their only daughter, the family attended the England versus India Women's hockey match during the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

It's an insightful photo showing Charlotte's burgeoning confidence as holds court with her parents, who are both flashing huge smiles.

Prince George's first tour with Mum and Dad

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It was a case of 'Baby on Board' in 2014 when Prince George joined his parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton for his first-ever royal tour - at the grand old age of one!

The family of three at the time enjoyed a three-week tour of Australia and New Zealand - and the photos taken of a curious George taking everything in stole the hearts of fans all over the world.

Family fun at Wimbledon

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales's best reactions at sports events over the years have become legendary.

And for the 2023 Men's Wimbledon final, she had the treat of getting to share her passion for the sport with her family, as William, George and Charlotte joined her, leading to one of the most memorable and amusing family photos as they all went wild cheering on the players.

Twinning with dad

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince George was the child who made Prince William a father, and this adorable photo of father and son is the one that solidified him as a dad after this classic move of dressing your child as a mini-me.

Looking cute in matching blue jumpers and shirt collars, a young Prince George even had his royal wave perfected. They were snapped outside the Lindo Wing, on the way to see George's sister Charlotte for the first time.

Enraptured by a magic show (and that's just William)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A very cute family photo from 2016 when Prince William and Kate took Prince George and Princess Charlotte to a children's party during their tour of Canada.

Proof of the old saying about the joy of seeing the world through the eyes of a child, all four royals looked delighted by the close-up magic being performed - and quite honestly, it looked like the Prince and Princess of Wales were having more fun than their children.

Prince George meets a butterfly

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Oh, the cuteness.

Prince William and Kate Middleton were still relatively new to the world of parenting in early 2014 when they got to take their son, Prince George, to the Natural History Museum in London.

Part of that special moment as new parents meant getting to see their child discover something new all the time, like George's introductions to butterflies.

Cheeky father-daughter grins

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Charlotte's coy smile. Prince William's proud face. Prince George already nailing the uninterested pre-teen scowl. This was a family photo to be cherished as they enjoyed a special visit to Cardiff Castle in 2022.

While we can't be sure what they were talking about, we know that William has the sweetest nickname for his daughter.

In BBC footage of a trip to the Chelsea Flower Show in 2019, William was heard calling Charlotte "mignonette."

This French word translates to "cute" - but is also understood to be used as a term of endearment to mean "little darling" or "cutie."

Princess Charlotte's christening

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A priceless photo of Kate Middleton with her daughter during her 2015 christening.

Charlotte's christening was a special affair, taking place at a church in Sandringham with a tea reception at Sandringham House afterwards.

Princess Charlotte wore the handmade replica of the Royal Christening Robe, made by Angela Kelly, the late Queen Elizabeth's dressmaker.

Kate and George have a cuddle

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hearts everywhere melted when a sweet baby George cuddled his mum, Kate Middleton, and seemed just as obsessed with her hair as most fans are during a royal tour of Australia and New Zealand in 2014.

Prince George joining William and Kate on the tour at such a young age followed in the footsteps of Prince William and his parents. It was considered controversial by some at the time when Princess Diana and the then Prince Charles brought their nine-month-old son for a 40-day tour of Australia.

Kate and George have a sweet moment at Wimbledon

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate Middleton and Prince William enjoyed an extra special trip to Wimbledon in 2022 as they were joined by their eldest child, Prince George, who made his debut at the tennis tournament.

In one particularly sweet photo of mum and son, George is seen confiding in Kate as they have a cosy chat. The Princess of Wales is seen wearing one of her trademark Wimbledon looks - polka dot, of course!

All dressed up

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In December 2023, Prince Louis joined his parents, Kate Middleton and Prince William, and siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, at his mother's annual Christmas carol concert for the first time.

The special moment for the family meant there were plenty of sweet photos taken, but we love this one of the proud family watching on as the youngest member looks all grown up shaking hands with the bishop.

Pulling silly faces

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince William proves that, when you become a parent, you become immune to embarrassment from pulling goofy faces in public. Anything to hear your child laugh!

The sweet photo was taken as the family spent three weeks on a royal tour of Australia and New Zealand.

Dad and daughter cuteness

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince William looks every inch the proud pop as he takes an adorable photo with his young daughter, Princess Charlotte, in 2016.

The little Princess is bundled up to fend off the cold of the French Alps, layered up with a big puffy coat and hat, but you can still see her beaming face.

Charlotte can't sit still

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales is famously very active, with her sporty prowess for everything from tennis to hockey and swimming well documented.

And, as this sweet photo of Kate with her children shows, it seems her daughter is a chip off the old block.

As the Princess of Wales sits with her son, Prince George, it seems Princess Charlotte needs to use up some of her boundless energy as she delights her family by doing forward rolls.

Celebrating the Jubilee together

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It was all about family in 2022 when the royals came out in force to celebrate the history-making Platinum Jubilee of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Marking 70 years of Her Majesty's reign, there were celebrations held across the nation. In London, future monarchs Prince William and Prince George were front and centre as they paid tribute to Britain's longest-reigning sovereign ever.

The father and son, both heirs to the throne, made for an adorable photo as they sat with matching grins.

A colour co-ordinated arrival

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A sweet (and stylish) photo of Prince William and Kate Middleton with their two children at the time in 2017 when the family made a royal tour to Germany and Poland.

With a colour-coordinated palette happening, everyone looks picture-perfect as they step off the runway, all dressed in blue.

Particular cute points for Princess Charlotte's grin at the paparazzi as she clings on to a mini bouquet.

Hugs with George

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince William is the very definition of an affectionate father, not afraid to be all tactile with his children, often pictured hugging and kissing them.

Here the Prince of Wales is pictured with his son, Prince George during an outing in Canada in 2016 hugging, holding hands, and just having a bit of chitchat together. We love these incredibly sweet photos that showcase the loving bond between father and son.

Princess Charlotte's first royal wave

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince William and Kate Middleton were joined by their two children at the time for a 2016 tour of Canada, and there were several picture-perfect moments of the family during the royal tour.

We love this sweet scene showing George and Charlotte dressed with matching splashes of maroon as they both keep close to their parents. George refuses to let go of his father's hand as he looks shy, whilst Charlotte looks thrilled to be in her mum's arms, giving the cameras a preview of her very own royal wave.

A relaxed night at the Panto

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The fab five enjoyed a more relaxed night out in 2020, when William and Kate took their three children for a fun night out at the Pantomime in London.

It was particularly sweet to see the royals dressed more casually (even if they all still matched, in complementary blue tones).

Looking ready for a night of fun, the family were all smiles as they held hands and made their way down the red carpet.

Prince Louis cracking up his mum

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince Louis, as the youngest in the family, doesn't always get to join his parents and siblings for every royal event.

So it's extra special - for fans and the young Prince - when he does get an invite to the celebrations, as was the case for the Platinum Jubilee Pageant in 2022 celebrating Queen Elizabeth's historic 70-year reign.

Louis and the Princess of Wales shared a sweet moment, dancing and laughing away as the spectacular celebrations got underway.

Matching smiles

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Looking pretty in pink, the Princess of Wales and her daughter, Princess Charlotte, were twinning at Trooping the Colour in 2017.

As William and Prince George enjoyed the celebrations of the day, Kate and Charlotte were pictured looking radiant with matching smiles.

Prince George (in his robe) and his parents get a special visitor

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the sweetest photos ever of Prince George with his parents was taken in 2016 - and they weren't alone in this special snap.

George, dressed comfortably in his snuggly bathrobe, wants his mum's attention as he plays on a rocking horse... completely oblivious to the fact that President Barack and First Lady Michelle Obama were special guests at Kensington Palace. How many people can say they've met the US President while wearing their bathrobes?!

A family day out

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The family had a lovely day out in 2023 which had special significance for both parents.

The family excitedly toured the Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford with Kate offering a loving arm for Charlotte while William and the boys wore matching shades of blue.

For William, getting to share this with his children was particularly special as he served with the Royal Air Force and Emergency Air Ambulance Service as a helicopter pilot.

However, the Princess of Wales also has a touching connection to aviation, as her grandfather, Captain Peter Middleton, was a trained pilot who even flew with Prince Philip, decades before their families would forever be merged.

Family fun at Trooping the Colour 2023

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We love this wonderful and expressive photo of the Wales family at the Trooping the Colour parade in 2023.

This photo captures so many pure things about the family. From Prince Louis's funny expression to Prince George excitedly pointing something out to his mother - dressed ever-so-glamorously in a green dress by Andrew Gn with a matching hat by Philip Treacy - it's a joyous family memory captured forever.