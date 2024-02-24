32 of Prince George's cutest moments growing up, from his first day of school to royal family weddings

You can't help but smile at Prince George's cutest moments growing up...

(Image credit: Getty Images)
published

We've delved into the royal archives to find some of Prince George's cutest moments growing up. Within hours of his birth, Prince William and Kate Middleton's firstborn was being introduced to the world - and, ever since, we have been given frequent insights into the adorable youngster's childhood.

From happily chatting with his great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth at Princess Charlotte's christening to nervously clinging to his father on his first day of school, Prince George has proved himself to be one of the sweetest royal offspring. The future king certainly takes his public duties seriously - whether that's throwing confetti as a pageboy at his aunt's wedding or perfecting his wave from a carriage at the Platinum Jubilee. 

We've also witnessed him evolve from a cheeky toddler on official tours with his parents into a smart heir-to-the-throne who looks after his sister and brother Prince Louis on the Buckingham Palace balcony. You won't be able to help but smile at these heart-warming pictures of the eldest Cambridge child over the years...

1. Being introduced to the world

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, depart The Lindo Wing with their newborn son at St Mary's Hospital on July 23, 2013 in London, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince George made his public debut as a baby in his mother Kate Middeton's arms on the steps of The Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital, London in 2013. The future king seemed happy to take a nap as his parents smiled at the excited crowds.

2. Dressed up for his christening

Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge holds his son, Prince George of Cambridge, as he arrives at Chapel Royal in St James's Palace in central London for the christening of the three month-old baby on October 23, 2013

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For his christening in 2013, the young prince wore a lace and satin gown which was an exact replica of one that has been worn by all royal babies since 1841. The ceremony took place when he was three months old at St James's Palace, London.

3. Playing in New Zealand

Prince George of Cambridge attends a Plunket Play Group at Government House on April 9, 2014 in Wellington, New Zealand

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The youngster accompanied the then-Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on their royal tour of New Zealand in 2014. One of the future king's first-ever engagements was at a playgroup in Wellington - and he did the job rather well. 

4. Celebrating his first birthday

A photograph taken in London on Wednesday July 2, 2014, to mark Britain's Prince George's first birthday, shows Prince William (R) and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (L) with Prince George during a visit to the Sensational Butterflies exhibition at the Natural History Museum in London

(Image credit: Getty Images)

To mark Prince George's first birthday, his parents Prince William and Kate Middleton released a photo of the trio at the Natural History Museum in London in 2014. He can be seen fascinated by the sights at a butterfly exhibition.

5. Jetting on the New Zealand tour

Britain's Prince William (R) and his wife Catherine, carrying baby Prince George, wave upon their arrival at the international airport in Wellington on April 7, 2014. William, Kate and their son Prince George are on a three-week tour of New Zealand and Australia

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince George was certainly a well-travelled baby. The youngster looked a little underwhelmed after a flight on the RAF Voyager with his parents as they touched down in Wellington on their New Zealand royal tour in 2014.

6. At Princess Charlotte's christening

Prince George of Cambridge talks to Queen Elizabeth II outside the Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham Estate for the Christening of Princess Charlotte of Cambridge on July 5, 2015 in King's Lynn, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It was all about Prince George's younger sister Prince Charlotte at her christening on the Sandringham Estate in 2015. However, the toddler made sure to catch up with his great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth.

7. Joking around at Buckingham Palace

Prince George of Cambridge being held up at a window of Buckingham Palace by his nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo to watch Trooping the Colour on June 13, 2015 in London, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince George showed his mischievous side at a young age. During Trooping the Colour in 2015, he was spotted giggling as he was held up by his nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo at a Buckingham Palace window. 

8. Curious at Trooping The Colour

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince George of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge look on from the balcony during the annual Trooping The Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade on June 13, 2015 in London, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While most of the royal family have spent plenty of time on the Buckingham Palace balcony over the years, Prince George seemed keen to point out new sights to them. The curious youngster gestured while in the arms of his father Prince William at Trooping the Colour in 2015.

9. On the move at the polo

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George of Cambridge attend the Gigaset Charity Polo Match at the Beaufort Polo Club on June 14, 2015 in Tetbury, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Once Prince George had taken his first steps, it seemed there was no stopping him. In 2015, the duchess was seen running after him during a charity polo match in Tetbury.

10. First day of school

Prince George of Cambridge arrives for his first day of school with his father Prince William, Duke of Cambridge as they are met Head of the lower school Helen Haslem at Thomas's Battersea on September 7, 2017 in London, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince George was accompanied to his first day of school in 2017 by his father Prince William. The nervous-looking youngster was smartly dressed in the uniform of Thomas's Battersea in London.

11. On the Canada tour

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge arrive at 443 Maritime Helicopter Squadron on September 24, 2016 in Victoria, Canada

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2016, the prince jetted with his family to Canada where the Cambridges embarked on a royal tour. He was seen clinging to the hands of his parents as they disembarked the plane, with his mother holding Princess Charlotte.

12. Blown away at Trooping the Colour

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Prince Harry, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh stand on the balcony during the Trooping the Colour, this year marking the Queen's 90th birthday at The Mall on June 11, 2016 in London, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince George seemed impressed by the view at Trooping the Colour in 2016. He was given a front-row spot among the royal family on the Buckingham Palace balcony, alongside Queen Elizabeth who was turning 90 that year.

13. Wrapped up while skiing

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, with their children, Princess Charlotte and Prince George, enjoy a short private skiing break on March 3, 2016 in the French Alps, France

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The royal family are known to be huge fans of skiing - and it was on the slopes that the Prince and Princess of Wales shared their first kiss back in 2006. They took their son, Prince George, and his sister on a trip to the French Alps in 2016.

14. On the German tour

Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and his wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, and their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte on the tarmac of the Airbus compound in Hamburg, northern Germany, on July 21,2017

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince George joined his parents on a royal tour of Germany and Poland in 2017. He was seen colour-coordinating with his parents and younger sister Princess Charlotte at Hamburg Airport. 

15. Races at the polo

Prince George of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge attend the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy at the Beaufort Polo Club on June 10, 2018 in Gloucester, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Like all siblings, Prince George seems to love getting competitive with his younger sister Princess Charlotte. The pair were seen racing one another at a polo match near Gloucester in 2018.

16. Cute at Princess Eugenie's wedding

Princess Charlotte of Cambridge and Prince George of Cambridge ahead of the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Mr. Jack Brooksbank at St. George's Chapel on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince George was given the important role of pageboy at the wedding of Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank at Windsor Castle in 2018. He was spotted with his sister Princess Charlotte, who was herself a flower girl.

17. Meeting Prince Louis for first time

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge arrives with Prince George and Princess Charlotte at the Lindo Wing after Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to their son at St Mary's Hospital on April 23, 2018 in London, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It was an exciting moment for Prince George when he met his younger brother Prince Louis for the first time in 2018. The youngster was still dressed in his school uniform when he accompanied his father Prince William and sister Princess Charlotte to the Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital, London.

18. At Prince Louis' christening

Britain's Princess Charlotte of Cambridge and Britain's Prince George of Cambridge hold hands with their father, Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, as Britain's Prince Louis of Cambridge is carried by Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge on their arrival for his christening service at the Chapel Royal, St James's Palace, London on July 9, 2018

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince George looked adorable as he held his father Prince William's hand at the christening of Prince Louis in 2018. The Cambridges were accompanied by his uncle Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle at St James's Palace, London.

19. At Pippa Middleton's wedding

Pageboy Prince George of Cambridge attends the wedding Of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church on May 20, 2017 in Englefield Green, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince George was angelic as a pageboy at the wedding of his aunt Pippa Middleton to financier James Matthews in 2017. He held a basket full of confetti to throw at the nuptials, which were held in Englefield near Reading.

20. Attending Christmas in Englefield

Britain's Prince William (R), Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrive with Prince George (C) and Princess Charlotte to attend a Christmas Day service at St Mark's Church in Englefield on December 25, 2016

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The royal family traditionally attends church on the Sandringham Estate on Christmas morning - however, in 2016, the Cambridges spent the day with the Middleton family. Prince George was seen accompanying his parents and sister to a service in Englefield, near Reading, instead.

21. Playing at the polo

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte attend The King Power Royal Charity Polo Day at Billingbear Polo Club on July 10, 2019 in Wokingham, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince George seemed a little restless as he occupied himself during a charity polo match in Wokingham in 2019. The youngster was seen clinging onto the boot of a car while chatting to his mother Kate Middleton, who was looking after his younger brother Prince Louis.

22. Smiles at Trooping the Colour

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge look on from the balcony during the annual Trooping The Colour parade on June 17, 2017 in London, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At Trooping the Colour in 2017, Prince George seemed to be enjoying his appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony. He smiled while standing next to his sister Princess Charlotte, with their parents behind.

23. Starting a new school

Britain's Prince George of Cambridge, Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Britain's Prince Louis of Cambridge, Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Britain's Princess Charlotte of Cambridge arrive for a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School, near Ascot in Berkshire on September 7, 2022 on the eve of their first school day

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince George was practically skipping his way into his new school in 2022. He was starting with his siblings at Lambrook School, near Ascot, which was closer to the Cambridge family's new home on the Windsor Estate after they moved out of Kensington Palace. 

24. Clapping for frontline workers

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge and Prince Louis of Cambridge clap for NHS carers as part of the BBC Children In Need and Comic Relief 'Big Night In at London on April 23, 2020 in London, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Like the rest of the nation, the Cambridges stood outside their front door as they clapped for NHS carers during a BBC Children In Need and Comic Relief initiative in 2020. The family - including Prince George - spent the pandemic at Anmer Hall, the family's home on the Sandringham Estate. 

25. Watching the action at Wimbledon

Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince George of Wales are seen in the Royal Box during the Men's Singles Final between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Carlos Alcaraz of Spain on day fourteen of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 16, 2023 in London, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince George, who is believed to have had tennis lessons with champion Roger Federer, attended Wimbledon with his mother and sister in 2023. They watched the men's singles final between players Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz.

26. Enjoying the Euros 2020

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, celebrate the first goal in the UEFA EURO 2020 round of 16 football match between England and Germany at Wembley Stadium in London on June 29, 2021

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When England played Germany at Wembley for the Euros in 2021, football fan Prince George had a front-row seat. He attended the game with his father Prince William - who was president of England's Football Association - and his mother Kate Middleton. 

27. At the Platinum Jubilee

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince George of Cambridge stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the Platinum Pageant on June 5, 2022 in London, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince George joined his great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, on the Buckingham Palace balcony during celebrations for her Platinum Jubilee in 2022. The monarch would pass away around three months later.

28. Carriage riding at the Jubilee

Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte in the carriage procession at Trooping the Colour during Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee on June 02, 2022 in London, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Queen Elizabeth in 2022, the Cambridge children rode in a carriage through London. Prince George seemed to have got to grips with the royal wave, while his siblings looked a bit less sure.

29. Amazed at Trooping the Colour

Prince George of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (wearing the uniform of Colonel of the Irish Guards) watch a flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour on June 2, 2022 in London, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince George looked impressed by the flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour in 2022. The annual celebration was even more special because it was also Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee.

30. Sombre at Queen Elizabeth's funeral

Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince George of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales during the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022 in London, England. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2022, Prince George accompanied the rest of the royal family to the funeral of his great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth. Her passing put him second in line to the throne, after his dad Prince William.

31. At the King's Coronation

Britain's Prince George of Wales (C) stands at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronations of Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince George got all dressed up for King Charles III's Coronation in 2023. He was one of four Pages of Honour at the service - which saw him tasked with carrying his grandfather's robes.

32. At Sandringham for Christmas

Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Prince George of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales attend the Christmas Morning Service at Sandringham Church on December 25, 2023 in Sandringham, Norfolk

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For Christmas 2023, Prince George looked dashing in a suit to attend the royal family's traditional church service on the Sandringham Estate. Afterwards, he was seen chatting with members of the public alongside his siblings.

