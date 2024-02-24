32 of Prince George's cutest moments growing up, from his first day of school to royal family weddings

We've delved into the royal archives to find some of Prince George's cutest moments growing up. Within hours of his birth, Prince William and Kate Middleton's firstborn was being introduced to the world - and, ever since, we have been given frequent insights into the adorable youngster's childhood.

From happily chatting with his great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth at Princess Charlotte's christening to nervously clinging to his father on his first day of school, Prince George has proved himself to be one of the sweetest royal offspring. The future king certainly takes his public duties seriously - whether that's throwing confetti as a pageboy at his aunt's wedding or perfecting his wave from a carriage at the Platinum Jubilee.

We've also witnessed him evolve from a cheeky toddler on official tours with his parents into a smart heir-to-the-throne who looks after his sister and brother Prince Louis on the Buckingham Palace balcony. You won't be able to help but smile at these heart-warming pictures of the eldest Cambridge child over the years...

32 of Prince George's cutest moments growing up

1. Being introduced to the world

Prince George made his public debut as a baby in his mother Kate Middeton's arms on the steps of The Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital, London in 2013. The future king seemed happy to take a nap as his parents smiled at the excited crowds.

2. Dressed up for his christening

For his christening in 2013, the young prince wore a lace and satin gown which was an exact replica of one that has been worn by all royal babies since 1841. The ceremony took place when he was three months old at St James's Palace, London.

3. Playing in New Zealand

The youngster accompanied the then-Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on their royal tour of New Zealand in 2014. One of the future king's first-ever engagements was at a playgroup in Wellington - and he did the job rather well.

4. Celebrating his first birthday

To mark Prince George's first birthday, his parents Prince William and Kate Middleton released a photo of the trio at the Natural History Museum in London in 2014. He can be seen fascinated by the sights at a butterfly exhibition.

5. Jetting on the New Zealand tour

Prince George was certainly a well-travelled baby. The youngster looked a little underwhelmed after a flight on the RAF Voyager with his parents as they touched down in Wellington on their New Zealand royal tour in 2014.

6. At Princess Charlotte's christening

It was all about Prince George's younger sister Prince Charlotte at her christening on the Sandringham Estate in 2015. However, the toddler made sure to catch up with his great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth.

7. Joking around at Buckingham Palace

Prince George showed his mischievous side at a young age. During Trooping the Colour in 2015, he was spotted giggling as he was held up by his nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo at a Buckingham Palace window.

8. Curious at Trooping The Colour

While most of the royal family have spent plenty of time on the Buckingham Palace balcony over the years, Prince George seemed keen to point out new sights to them. The curious youngster gestured while in the arms of his father Prince William at Trooping the Colour in 2015.

9. On the move at the polo

Once Prince George had taken his first steps, it seemed there was no stopping him. In 2015, the duchess was seen running after him during a charity polo match in Tetbury.

10. First day of school

Prince George was accompanied to his first day of school in 2017 by his father Prince William. The nervous-looking youngster was smartly dressed in the uniform of Thomas's Battersea in London.

11. On the Canada tour

In 2016, the prince jetted with his family to Canada where the Cambridges embarked on a royal tour. He was seen clinging to the hands of his parents as they disembarked the plane, with his mother holding Princess Charlotte.

12. Blown away at Trooping the Colour

Prince George seemed impressed by the view at Trooping the Colour in 2016. He was given a front-row spot among the royal family on the Buckingham Palace balcony, alongside Queen Elizabeth who was turning 90 that year.

13. Wrapped up while skiing

The royal family are known to be huge fans of skiing - and it was on the slopes that the Prince and Princess of Wales shared their first kiss back in 2006. They took their son, Prince George, and his sister on a trip to the French Alps in 2016.

14. On the German tour

Prince George joined his parents on a royal tour of Germany and Poland in 2017. He was seen colour-coordinating with his parents and younger sister Princess Charlotte at Hamburg Airport.

15. Races at the polo

Like all siblings, Prince George seems to love getting competitive with his younger sister Princess Charlotte. The pair were seen racing one another at a polo match near Gloucester in 2018.

16. Cute at Princess Eugenie's wedding

Prince George was given the important role of pageboy at the wedding of Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank at Windsor Castle in 2018. He was spotted with his sister Princess Charlotte, who was herself a flower girl.

17. Meeting Prince Louis for first time

It was an exciting moment for Prince George when he met his younger brother Prince Louis for the first time in 2018. The youngster was still dressed in his school uniform when he accompanied his father Prince William and sister Princess Charlotte to the Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital, London.

18. At Prince Louis' christening

Prince George looked adorable as he held his father Prince William's hand at the christening of Prince Louis in 2018. The Cambridges were accompanied by his uncle Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle at St James's Palace, London.

19. At Pippa Middleton's wedding

Prince George was angelic as a pageboy at the wedding of his aunt Pippa Middleton to financier James Matthews in 2017. He held a basket full of confetti to throw at the nuptials, which were held in Englefield near Reading.

20. Attending Christmas in Englefield

The royal family traditionally attends church on the Sandringham Estate on Christmas morning - however, in 2016, the Cambridges spent the day with the Middleton family. Prince George was seen accompanying his parents and sister to a service in Englefield, near Reading, instead.

21. Playing at the polo

Prince George seemed a little restless as he occupied himself during a charity polo match in Wokingham in 2019. The youngster was seen clinging onto the boot of a car while chatting to his mother Kate Middleton, who was looking after his younger brother Prince Louis.

22. Smiles at Trooping the Colour

At Trooping the Colour in 2017, Prince George seemed to be enjoying his appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony. He smiled while standing next to his sister Princess Charlotte, with their parents behind.

23. Starting a new school

Prince George was practically skipping his way into his new school in 2022. He was starting with his siblings at Lambrook School, near Ascot, which was closer to the Cambridge family's new home on the Windsor Estate after they moved out of Kensington Palace.

24. Clapping for frontline workers

Like the rest of the nation, the Cambridges stood outside their front door as they clapped for NHS carers during a BBC Children In Need and Comic Relief initiative in 2020. The family - including Prince George - spent the pandemic at Anmer Hall, the family's home on the Sandringham Estate.

25. Watching the action at Wimbledon

Prince George, who is believed to have had tennis lessons with champion Roger Federer, attended Wimbledon with his mother and sister in 2023. They watched the men's singles final between players Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz.

26. Enjoying the Euros 2020

When England played Germany at Wembley for the Euros in 2021, football fan Prince George had a front-row seat. He attended the game with his father Prince William - who was president of England's Football Association - and his mother Kate Middleton.

27. At the Platinum Jubilee

Prince George joined his great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, on the Buckingham Palace balcony during celebrations for her Platinum Jubilee in 2022. The monarch would pass away around three months later.

28. Carriage riding at the Jubilee

As part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Queen Elizabeth in 2022, the Cambridge children rode in a carriage through London. Prince George seemed to have got to grips with the royal wave, while his siblings looked a bit less sure.

29. Amazed at Trooping the Colour

Prince George looked impressed by the flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour in 2022. The annual celebration was even more special because it was also Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee.

30. Sombre at Queen Elizabeth's funeral

In 2022, Prince George accompanied the rest of the royal family to the funeral of his great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth. Her passing put him second in line to the throne, after his dad Prince William.

31. At the King's Coronation

Prince George got all dressed up for King Charles III's Coronation in 2023. He was one of four Pages of Honour at the service - which saw him tasked with carrying his grandfather's robes.

32. At Sandringham for Christmas

For Christmas 2023, Prince George looked dashing in a suit to attend the royal family's traditional church service on the Sandringham Estate. Afterwards, he was seen chatting with members of the public alongside his siblings.