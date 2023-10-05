Queen Rania's cosy forest green jumper is giving us major autumn capsule wardrobe inspiration
Queen Rania's cosy forest green jumper is perfect for the autumn season - and there are so many perfect dupes of this high-end look!
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Queen Rania's cosy forest green jumper is our latest obsession as the Queen stepped out wearing this chic piece at a recent engagement.
If you want to learn how to build a capsule wardrobe, a great place to start is with a versatile high-quality jumper that can be paired with a number of looks. Queen Rania's green jumper at a recent engagement was the perfect item to add to a capsule wardrobe as the designer piece from Stella McCartney has a timeless design, a vibrant hue, and a versatile shape that can be paired with trousers, skirts and dresses.
RPR: £99 The Anna Wool Mix Crew Knit is designed with a classic polo neck, this knit is simple and has endless layering possibilities. Finished with a roll neck, long sleeves and a subtle slit detail, it’s easily styled with our barrel-leg jeans and chunky loafers.
RPR: Phase Eight's Hannah Green Ribbed jumper has a ribbed texture, long relaxed sleeves and is perfect to wear with everything from leather trousers to jeans.
The Queen paired the jumper with a pair of wide leg back trousers and a pair of black leather pumps with a delicate strap across her foot for additional support. The Queen wore her hair in her go-to style as her honey coloured locks were framed her face with big barrel curls. Her jewellery and accessories were kept to a minimum which really let her cosy jumper become the star of her ensemble.
This engagement took place in Belfast as the Queen is currently visiting Northern Ireland. At this engagement, Her Majesty met with refugees from the Conway Education Centre and learned how the centre supports people in the local community.
A post shared by Queen Rania Al Abdullah (@queenrania)
A photo posted by on
Taking to Instagram to share her experience, the Queen wrote, "Meeting with refugees and asylum seekers in Belfast yesterday was such an enriching experience. I got to hear about the incredible work the Conway Education Centre and ArtsEkta are doing to empower and support newcomers in their community... proof that when we make it a priority, we are capable of helping the most vulnerable amongst us."
The day before, the Queen attended the One Young World Summit at Conway Mill in Belfast. At this engagement, Queen Rania made a case for a grey masculine power suit as she rocked her signature bouncy blow-dry.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Laura is a news writer for woman&home who primarily covers entertainment and celebrity news. Laura dabbles in lifestyle, royal, beauty, and fashion news, and loves to cover anything and everything to do with television and film. She is also passionate about feminism and equality and loves writing about gender issues and feminist literature.
Laura loves drinking and eating and can often be found trying to get reservations at London's trendiest restaurants. When she's not wining and dining, Laura can also be found travelling, baking, and hiking with her dog.
-
-
Queen Maxima's ultra autumnal dress with easy-to-copy statement red shoes and clutch makes a bold statement
Queen Maxima's autumnal dress and red accessories made a statement as the royal stepped out for two important engagements in Amsterdam
By Laura Harman Published
-
The deeply personal royal role Princess Charlotte is destined to take on in King Charles’ reign
King Charles reportedly shared his wish for Princess Charlotte during his first engagement after she was born in 2015
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Queen Rania makes a case for a grey masculine powersuit as she rocks bouncy blow dry in Belfast
Queen Rania's grey masculine powersuit was the perfect look as the royal engaged with young leaders at a ceremony in Belfast
By Laura Harman Published
-
The smart piece of advice Queen Rania gave to her daughter-in-law before she married her son
This sage piece of advice from the Jordanian Queen came just months before Rajwa married Rania's son, Prince Hussein
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Queen Rania's floor-length white button down shirt is a lesson in versatile dressing
The stylish Queen recently debuted a new look and we're totally enamored by it
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Queen Rania stuns in an upgraded twist on the timeless white button-up shirt and jeans for her birthday
The Jordanian Queen's birthday outfit proved to be a really chic one
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Queen Rania rocks a white and purple embroidered dress and some posh Jimmy Choo heels for royal outing
She posted a picture of her meaningful outing to her Instagram on 30 August
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Queen Rania just proved that chunky sandals are late summer's go-to shoe
Queen Rania debuted these incredible shoes in her most recent Instagram post
By Madeline Merinuk Published