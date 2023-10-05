Queen Rania's cosy forest green jumper is giving us major autumn capsule wardrobe inspiration

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Queen Rania's cosy forest green jumper is our latest obsession as the Queen stepped out wearing this chic piece at a recent engagement.

If you want to learn how to build a capsule wardrobe, a great place to start is with a versatile high-quality jumper that can be paired with a number of looks. Queen Rania's green jumper at a recent engagement was the perfect item to add to a capsule wardrobe as the designer piece from Stella McCartney has a timeless design, a vibrant hue, and a versatile shape that can be paired with trousers, skirts and dresses.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Anna Wool Mix Crew Knit Visit Site RPR: £99 The Anna Wool Mix Crew Knit is designed with a classic polo neck, this knit is simple and has endless layering possibilities. Finished with a roll neck, long sleeves and a subtle slit detail, it’s easily styled with our barrel-leg jeans and chunky loafers. Hannah Green Ribbed Jumper Visit Site RPR: Phase Eight's Hannah Green Ribbed jumper has a ribbed texture, long relaxed sleeves and is perfect to wear with everything from leather trousers to jeans. Frankie Ribbed Jumper Visit Site RPR: £65 The Frankie Ribbed Jumper is crafted from a soft wool in a vivid shade of green, the piece is a versatile, do-it-all knit that you can easily pair with any wardrobe staple you already own.

The Queen paired the jumper with a pair of wide leg back trousers and a pair of black leather pumps with a delicate strap across her foot for additional support. The Queen wore her hair in her go-to style as her honey coloured locks were framed her face with big barrel curls. Her jewellery and accessories were kept to a minimum which really let her cosy jumper become the star of her ensemble.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This engagement took place in Belfast as the Queen is currently visiting Northern Ireland. At this engagement, Her Majesty met with refugees from the Conway Education Centre and learned how the centre supports people in the local community.

A post shared by Queen Rania Al Abdullah (@queenrania) A photo posted by on

Taking to Instagram to share her experience, the Queen wrote, "Meeting with refugees and asylum seekers in Belfast yesterday was such an enriching experience. I got to hear about the incredible work the Conway Education Centre and ArtsEkta are doing to empower and support newcomers in their community... proof that when we make it a priority, we are capable of helping the most vulnerable amongst us."

The day before, the Queen attended the One Young World Summit at Conway Mill in Belfast. At this engagement, Queen Rania made a case for a grey masculine power suit as she rocked her signature bouncy blow-dry.