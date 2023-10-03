Queen Rania makes a case for a grey masculine powersuit as she rocks bouncy blow dry in Belfast

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Queen Rania's grey masculine powersuit was the perfect professional look as Her Majesty made a poignant speech about peace in Belfast.

On October 2, Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan made a speech during the One Young World opening ceremony in Belfast. This annual summit celebrates young leaders from over 190 countries and 250 organizations, showcasing how peace is being shaped worldwide by youth-driven action.

For this important engagement, the Queen gave a moving speech. In one part of her speech, she said, "Young activists feel the weight of the urgency more than most. Everywhere we turn, the warning lights on the dashboard are flashing red. Polarised politics, old and new conflicts, global corridors overflowing with refugees, glaciers slipping into the sea. Meanwhile, age-old challenges refuse to give way, even in the world’s greatest democracies." Viewers loved this intelligent and poignant speech, and many also congratulated her on her perfect ensemble.

The Queen of Jordan looked stunning in a Dior suit as she opted for a genderless oversized grey virgin wool twill jacket with matching wide-leg trousers, and removable sleeves. The sleeves added a fashionable twist to this classic style but this unconventional choice wasn't a look that was appreciated by all of her royal fans.

The Queen also wore a pair of suede pumps, the Gianvito Rossi 105s in the shade Fumo Grey. These pumps are adored by many members of the Royal Family and from Royal Families across the globe. Catherine, the Princess of Wales, and Mary, the Crown Princess of Denmark, are just some of the royals who have been seen in these exact shoes, in a variety of different shades.

The Queen completed this chic look with a bouncy blow-dry which added volume to her luscious honey-coloured locks and framed her face with delicate loose curls. This 90s style blowout added a younger look to this ensemble and perfectly contrasted with the masculine style and shape of the Queen's Dior suit.

Although the Dior suit and the Gianvito Rossi pumps are rather pricey, there are plenty of other stores that sell similar looks that are far more affordable. This means that you can still emulate the Queen's incredible style - even if you are on a stricter budget.