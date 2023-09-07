Queen Rania accessories pretty pleated skirt and crisp white shirt with pale green accessories and the result is divine

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Queen Rania of Jordan elevated her stunning pleated skirt and plain white shirt into a gorgeous outfit with the addition of pale green accessories and we're in love with the result!

Queen Rania looked effortlessly put together for her latest engagement, using pale green accessories to add interest to an otherwise simple outfit.

Wearing a pleated midi skirt and crisp white shirt, the addition of a green belt and handbag brought in a subtle pops of colour.

In other royal news, Pippa Middleton’s mint green off-shoulder dress and white clutch was a match made in heaven and it deserves another chance to shine.

Queen Rania has been making her case for timeless wardrobe classics recently, stepping out in elegant outfits that give her an effortlessly chic look. From her recent take on the timeless combo of a white button-up shirt and jeans to her stunning white and purple embroidered dress, simple silhouettes and basic pieces are proving to be some of her most relied-on clothing styles - but that doesn't mean her outfits are boring, far from it!

For an engagement at The Office Business Centre in Jordan, the royal opted for a classic white button-up shirt and pleated midi skirt combo, taking the office dress code and absolutely nailing the perfect, chic work outfit.

The shirt boasted some unique short sleeves, puffing up ever-so-slightly on the shoulders to create a stunning silhouette. Meanwhile, her pale blue midi skirt added a bright pop of colour into the look with the pleated fabric hanging delicately down to her ankles.

A post shared by Queen Rania Al Abdullah (@queenrania) A photo posted by on

The outfit itself is stunning but the styling of the look is what caught our attention. The addition of muted green accessories is what really pulls the whole outfit together and the colour choice is unexpected but works perfectly with the blue and white.

For accessories, Rania opted for a thin, pale green belt and matching handbag. When wearing a muted blue, pairing the outfit with green accessories might not be the first thought that comes to mind, but we're so glad Rania opted to do so!

Ted Baker Green Saaman Leather Loop Buckle Belt | £40 ($49.88) Next Made from 100% leather, you can trust this belt to hold up for a lifetime. Its muted colour makes it the perfect addition to any wardrobe, with the subtle hint of green allowing it to be paired perfectly with a variety of different outfits no matter the season.

Double Buckle Teal Green Leather Jeans Belt | £15 ($18.70) Oliver Bonas Made from teal green leather decorated with a snakeskin print, this belt brings a pop of colour to any outfit.

The mint hue of the green compliments the tone of blue in just the right way to bring out the pastel colours and even works to make her crisp white shirt appear all the more bright.

We've come to expect these unique takes on classic style from Rania and this look certainly doesn't disappoint. We saw the royal in another pastel look recently for King Charles III's Coronation back in May, where she chose a pastel yellow tone for her look and finished the outfit with a matching hat.

The pastel tones are favourite for many royal women, with the soft hues invoking femininity and radiance while still making sure to present an interesting look to those watching on. By using pastels not only in her outfit but also through her accessories in varying tones, Rania's impeccable approach to styling keeps surprising and delighting royal fans across the globe.

Throughout her life as a member of Jordan's royal family, Rania's fashion has evolved but retained many of the same core principles at the same time. She's always been a fan of a monochrome look and isn't afraid to change it up between opting for pops of colour or stepping out in a full neutral colour palette.