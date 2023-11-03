Queen Maxima of the Netherlands just took jumper dresses to the next level with timeless tweed moment and we’re taking style notes!
Queen Maxima's knitted dress in Paris was a beautiful combination of a timeless silhouette and playful detailing for autumn/winter
Queen Maxima just took jumper dresses to the next level with a timeless tweed moment and we’re seriously inspired.
Knitted dresses may not be one of the specific autumn/winter dress trends for 2023 but they’re a wardrobe staple for so many of us in the colder months - including the European royals. For a roundtable meeting with Mastercard’s European Advisory Board in Paris on 2nd November, Queen Maxima of the Netherlands pulled out all the stops in a tweed cardigan-style knitted dress. The combination of the traditional textured material and streamlined silhouette was incredibly timeless but the intricate detailing injected some fun.
Known as a fan of bold colours, especially so far this autumn, this time Her Majesty went neutral with the piece designed by Oscar de la Renta. As seen in photos taken by Mastercard and Nuno Patricio, Queen Maxima’s knitted dress showcased neutrals at their very best with the tweed incorporating black, white, dove grey and a very slight amount of pale beige.
With all four colours similarly muted and classic, they worked together perfectly and allowed the pattern to make the bold statement. That it certainly did and the check effect is a wonderfully traditional choice for autumn/winter and with the knitted fabric, evoked a sense of cosyness.
The dress had long sleeves and a modest v-neckline with a grey and black trim running down the length of the dress featuring tiny gold-toned buttons. This added a playful twist to the classic knitted jumper dress by turning it into a cardigan dress.
Queen Maxima’s outfit echoed this fun element with the fringing which acted as cuffs for her long sleeves and also appeared on the pockets either side of the skirt and on the bottom hem. The fringing was made up of the same colours as were already in the dress and they gave the look a dramatic edge without being too much for this significant appearance.
The senior royal accentuated her silhouette even more with a simple black waist belt with a gold-toned buckle that coordinated beautifully with the buttons.
She also went for gold earrings to match, choosing statement gold hoops and although she didn’t appear to wear a jacket this would look stunning with one of the best winter coats. Queen Maxima is also clearly a fan of not only Oscar de la Renta but of the designer’s tweed dresses as in 2020 she wore a sleeveless midi dress with the same beautiful fringing and a matching jacket.
When autumn comes around, she’s proved that tweed is as timeless as ever but even if this style isn’t for you, Queen Maxima’s knitted dress has showcased a lovely way to switch up the more simple jumper dress silhouette. The addition of buttons can jazz up an outfit and make a jumper dress feel and look a little more slinky.
With a pair of the best boots to wear with dresses, a cardigan dress can look super polished and still have the cosiness we’re all looking for when the weather gets colder and we want to layer up.
