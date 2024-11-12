Queen Mary's berry-red earrings refreshed a favourite dress – and snakeskin heels added an on-trend twist we love

Queen Mary of Denmark just showcased how to have fun with a favourite dress by adding fresh pops of colour and texture – and it's a lesson in accessorising we're banking for the festive season and beyond.

Stepping out at Copenhagen University's annual party on 8 November, Queen Mary turned to her beautifully flattering forest green 'Yahvi' wool dress by British fashion brand Beulah that we've seen her wear before. It's well cut, has beautiful button detailing and its wool makeup must have offered her plenty of warmth without needing the bulk of extra layers. We can see why she loves it. But it was the pairing with bright berry-red earrings and snakeskin heels that carried the look from classic to fashion-forward with aplomb.

You don't need me to tell you that green and red are a complementary colour pairing; their opposite natures making one another pop when paired. Nonetheless, it's a combination you may have shied away from in the past, for fear of looking too Christmassy (or is that just me?). Here though, it's easy to see how the bright red, akin to fresh holly berries, gives the royal's whole complexion a lift as it contrasts with the deep, wintery green.

Layered in to the mix, Queen Mary took the so-far relatively simple and seasonal look to fashionable new places with the addition of snakeskin heels. As we saw with Sienna Miller's snakeskin boots and Davina McCall's leopard print heels on the red carpet, footwear is a neat way to (literally) dip your toe into the animal and leopard print trend without the full commitment of, say, a leopard print dress or trousers.

Digital Fashion Editor of woman&home, Caroline Parr, approves of this fresh look, saying, "Beulah midi dresses are a favourite amongst European Royals, and this isn't the first time Queen Mary has worn this beautiful forest green iteration. This time she mixed things up, though, adding on-trend animal print via some snakeskin heels, plus a punchy pop of colour courtesy of her bold red earrings. Perfection!"

To keep the focus on her two statement accessories, the Danish royal chose to keep the rest of her look pared back, opting for a black clutch bag with a subtle snakeskin texture that echoed her shoes without detracting from their impact. She finished her look off with simple black bracelets, a thin black belt and a pink lip.

Just as we saw last week with Queen Mary's wide leg jumpsuit with vibrant yellow shoes and clutch bag, her formula for mixing quiet luxury clothing with unexpected accessories is a winning one for any occasion.

