Queen Mary's berry-red earrings refreshed a favourite dress – and snakeskin heels added an on-trend twist we love

The royal's mastery of colour and texture is a trick we're taking into festive season.

Queen Mary of Denmark wears a forest green midi dress with red earrings
(Image credit: Martin Sylvest Andersen / Getty)
Ella Taylor
By
published
in News

Queen Mary of Denmark just showcased how to have fun with a favourite dress by adding fresh pops of colour and texture – and it's a lesson in accessorising we're banking for the festive season and beyond.

Stepping out at Copenhagen University's annual party on 8 November, Queen Mary turned to her beautifully flattering forest green 'Yahvi' wool dress by British fashion brand Beulah that we've seen her wear before. It's well cut, has beautiful button detailing and its wool makeup must have offered her plenty of warmth without needing the bulk of extra layers. We can see why she loves it. But it was the pairing with bright berry-red earrings and snakeskin heels that carried the look from classic to fashion-forward with aplomb.

You don't need me to tell you that green and red are a complementary colour pairing; their opposite natures making one another pop when paired. Nonetheless, it's a combination you may have shied away from in the past, for fear of looking too Christmassy (or is that just me?). Here though, it's easy to see how the bright red, akin to fresh holly berries, gives the royal's whole complexion a lift as it contrasts with the deep, wintery green.

Queen Mary of Denmark wears a forest green midi dress with snakeskin heels and red earrings

(Image credit: Martin Sylvest Andersen / Getty)

Shop Queen Mary's style

The black long Reformation Lysander Dress seen from behind, with cutout neck detail
Reformation Lysander Dress

Similar to Queen Mary's Beulah Yahvi dress, this dress cinches in at the waist and has full sleeves for an elegant and demure option that would look great with heels or boots.

The deep green Betsy & Adam Ruffle Long Sleeve Sheath Gown on a blonde woman
Betsy & Adam Long Sleeve Gown

A forest green dress with long sleeves, long length and an elegant drape, this sophisticated dress is just waiting for accessories to elevate your look this party season. It's also available in wine.

Ouges Women's Long Sleeve Wrap Dress With Pockets on a blonde woman
Ouges long wrap dress with pockets

We love the beautiful green colour of this wrap dress, which has attracted over 16,400 five-star reviews. This is one you could not only wear with heels and boots now, but also carry into your spring wardrobe.

Anthropologie Gold-Plated Mini Spiral Stone Drop Earrings
Anthropologie Gold-Plated Stone Drop Earrings

It's hard to go wrong with red and gold. This elegant pair of earrings will add a hint of luxe to any outfit, especially during the autumn and winter months.

Franco Sarto Khloe Snakeskin Print Pointed Toe Pump
Franco Sarto Khloe Snakeskin Heels

Channel Queen Mary's style with these snakeskin-effect slingback heels. If you haven't tried animal print yet, teaming these with your best wide leg jeans or a simple dress is a great first step.

Boden Leopard Pumps
Boden Leopard Pumps

If you prefer flats, then these pumps are another chic animal print footwear option to try this party season. Avoid looking too busy by wearing with block colours rather than patterned clothing, like Queen Mary.

Layered in to the mix, Queen Mary took the so-far relatively simple and seasonal look to fashionable new places with the addition of snakeskin heels. As we saw with Sienna Miller's snakeskin boots and Davina McCall's leopard print heels on the red carpet, footwear is a neat way to (literally) dip your toe into the animal and leopard print trend without the full commitment of, say, a leopard print dress or trousers.

Digital Fashion Editor of woman&home, Caroline Parr, approves of this fresh look, saying, "Beulah midi dresses are a favourite amongst European Royals, and this isn't the first time Queen Mary has worn this beautiful forest green iteration. This time she mixed things up, though, adding on-trend animal print via some snakeskin heels, plus a punchy pop of colour courtesy of her bold red earrings. Perfection!"

To keep the focus on her two statement accessories, the Danish royal chose to keep the rest of her look pared back, opting for a black clutch bag with a subtle snakeskin texture that echoed her shoes without detracting from their impact. She finished her look off with simple black bracelets, a thin black belt and a pink lip.

Just as we saw last week with Queen Mary's wide leg jumpsuit with vibrant yellow shoes and clutch bag, her formula for mixing quiet luxury clothing with unexpected accessories is a winning one for any occasion.

