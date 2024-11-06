Come on Christmas parties, Queen Mary’s wide-leg jumpsuit and vivid yellow accessories are a combination we'd not considered - but we will now

Queen Mary of Denmark just convinced us that black jumpsuits and yellow accessories are a pairing worth trying this party season

Queen Mary of Denmark arrives to the 20 Year Celebration of The Crown Prince Couple Awards at Vega on November 5, 2024
(Image credit: Photo by Martin Sylvest Andersen/Getty Images)
Queen Mary of Denmark’s wide-leg jumpsuit and vivid yellow accessories are an outfit combination we've never considered before but we will now.

When we consider Christmas party outfits, it doesn’t come much more classic than a little black dress but sometimes we want to feel a little bit more sophisticated without reaching for sequins or bright colours. This is when we often find ourselves reaching for one of our best jumpsuits, which also work well all year round for special occasions. A black jumpsuit is a timeless piece that can work with so many accessories and Queen Mary of Denmark just wore her Max Mara jumpsuit with pops of vibrant yellow. Going for glamour for the 20th anniversary of The Crown Prince Couple Awards, Her Majesty wore a black jumpsuit with a tuxedo design.

It had elongated lapels in a satin material that caught the light beautifully and was a lovely contrast to the smooth material of the rest of Queen Mary’s jumpsuit. The long sleeves were practical for a chilly November night and the buttons on the cuffs of each sleeve showed the meticulous attention-to-detail with this luxurious piece.

Shop Black Jumpsuits

Phase Eight Tux Jumpsuit
Phase Eight Black Tux Jumpsuit

If you want to invest in a black jumpsuit that will last you for many years and give you a similar look to Queen Mary's, then this is the one. Featuring a tux-style design, it has peaked lapels, a satin waist belt and wide-leg trousers.

Julia Jordan Halterneck Jumpsuit
Julia Jordan Halterneck Jumpsuit

This is a modern alternative to a Little Black Dress that is a fabulous outfit for party season, with a halterneck design and wide trouser legs. It can be dressed up even more with heels and jewellery, or dressed down with flats and a black cardigan.

Finery London Velvet Jumpsuit
Finery London Velvet Jumpsuit

Lined for extra comfort, this long-sleeved jumpsuit is made from velvet and has a feminine V-neckline. The wide-leg silhouette is lovely and the button fastenings down the front add an element of contrast.

Shop Yellow Accessories

Zara Satin Slingback Heels
Zara Satin Yellow Slingback Heels

These yellow satin-effect high heels are true party shoes and will make such an impact worn with a neutral outfit like a black jumpsuit or dress. The slingback design is lovely and has elasticated strap to keep them secure on your feet all night long.

Sendefn Wristlet Clutch
Sendefn Yellow Wristlet Clutch

Also available in a range of other tones, this affordable envelope clutch has a wristlet strap and multiple handy compartments inside for all your party essentials. It's made from soft leather and has a delicate grained finish.

Forever & Always Shoes Iva Sandals
Forever & Always Shoes Iva Sandals

When we're attending festive parties and other special get-togethers we want our shoes to be comfortable as well as beautiful and these sandals tick both boxes. The sturdy heel is low and the gorgeous yellow colour makes an instant statement, especially against other block colours.

If you don’t already have a black jumpsuit in your winter capsule wardrobe you might well be tempted to after seeing how classy and easy to wear Queen Mary’s was. They can be styled just as you would a black dress and the neutral tone means that you can really mix things up colour-wise when it comes to layering with coats and picking out shoes and other accessories.

Her Majesty’s jumpsuit flared out into wide trouser legs and their looser fit balanced out the streamlined silhouette of the bodice and sleeves in such a stunning way. The trouser legs also added some fun into the otherwise quite classic design, as they had splits running up the side. If you love dancing at Christmas parties and other social occasions, trousers with this kind of style are so perfect for giving you freedom of movement.

Even when you’re stood still they have so much impact and were a very fashion-forward choice from the Queen of Denmark. Of course, not everyone will be a fan of this particular detail, but Queen Mary’s jumpsuit reminded us that even when you’re opting for neutral tones and timeless styles, it’s important to still have a little fun with your outfits.

She definitely did that when it came to her accessories too and she stepped out for the celebratory event in Copenhagen wearing bright yellow Manolo Blahnik Hangisi satin pumps and holding a matching yellow clutch bag. These shoes in particular caught the eye of woman&home’s Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr and she believes that the jumpsuit was a great style pairing for them.

"When you've got shoes as dreamy as these, you want to show them off in all their glory. Queen Mary's split leg jumpsuit is the perfect way to highlight those colour pop Manolo Blahniks, and I love that she's tied in a matching clutch bag too," she says. "It's proof that a jumpsuit will make a great alternative to a little black dress this Christmas party season, but also that you needn't shy away from striking black and yellow as a colour combination."

Black and yellow together makes a big impact but if you do it in a similar way to Queen Mary, with a jumpsuit or dress and bright accessories, it’s more understated and easy to wear. We've certainly been tempted to give this combination a go for the festive party season this year.

Emma Shacklock
Emma Shacklock

Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!

