Come on Christmas parties, Queen Mary’s wide-leg jumpsuit and vivid yellow accessories are a combination we'd not considered - but we will now

Queen Mary of Denmark’s wide-leg jumpsuit and vivid yellow accessories are an outfit combination we've never considered before but we will now.

When we consider Christmas party outfits, it doesn’t come much more classic than a little black dress but sometimes we want to feel a little bit more sophisticated without reaching for sequins or bright colours. This is when we often find ourselves reaching for one of our best jumpsuits, which also work well all year round for special occasions. A black jumpsuit is a timeless piece that can work with so many accessories and Queen Mary of Denmark just wore her Max Mara jumpsuit with pops of vibrant yellow. Going for glamour for the 20th anniversary of The Crown Prince Couple Awards, Her Majesty wore a black jumpsuit with a tuxedo design.

It had elongated lapels in a satin material that caught the light beautifully and was a lovely contrast to the smooth material of the rest of Queen Mary’s jumpsuit. The long sleeves were practical for a chilly November night and the buttons on the cuffs of each sleeve showed the meticulous attention-to-detail with this luxurious piece.

(Image credit: Photo by Martin Sylvest Andersen/Getty Images)

If you don’t already have a black jumpsuit in your winter capsule wardrobe you might well be tempted to after seeing how classy and easy to wear Queen Mary’s was. They can be styled just as you would a black dress and the neutral tone means that you can really mix things up colour-wise when it comes to layering with coats and picking out shoes and other accessories.

Her Majesty’s jumpsuit flared out into wide trouser legs and their looser fit balanced out the streamlined silhouette of the bodice and sleeves in such a stunning way. The trouser legs also added some fun into the otherwise quite classic design, as they had splits running up the side. If you love dancing at Christmas parties and other social occasions, trousers with this kind of style are so perfect for giving you freedom of movement.

(Image credit: Photo by Martin Sylvest Andersen/Getty Images)

Even when you’re stood still they have so much impact and were a very fashion-forward choice from the Queen of Denmark. Of course, not everyone will be a fan of this particular detail, but Queen Mary’s jumpsuit reminded us that even when you’re opting for neutral tones and timeless styles, it’s important to still have a little fun with your outfits.

She definitely did that when it came to her accessories too and she stepped out for the celebratory event in Copenhagen wearing bright yellow Manolo Blahnik Hangisi satin pumps and holding a matching yellow clutch bag. These shoes in particular caught the eye of woman&home’s Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr and she believes that the jumpsuit was a great style pairing for them.

(Image credit: Photo by Martin Sylvest Andersen/Getty Images)

"When you've got shoes as dreamy as these, you want to show them off in all their glory. Queen Mary's split leg jumpsuit is the perfect way to highlight those colour pop Manolo Blahniks, and I love that she's tied in a matching clutch bag too," she says. "It's proof that a jumpsuit will make a great alternative to a little black dress this Christmas party season, but also that you needn't shy away from striking black and yellow as a colour combination."

Black and yellow together makes a big impact but if you do it in a similar way to Queen Mary, with a jumpsuit or dress and bright accessories, it’s more understated and easy to wear. We've certainly been tempted to give this combination a go for the festive party season this year.