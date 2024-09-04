Sienna Miller's edgy snake print boots are the bold take on stilettos you might actually consider copying
Want to spice up your autumn/winter boot collection? Take notes from Sienna's snake print moment
Sienna Miller's bold snake print boots utterly nailed edgy autumnal dressing - and we're seriously tempted to snap up a pair of our own to team with cold weather neutrals this year.
With the final glimmers of summer weather seeming to be fading fast and with grey and chillier days on the horizon, we're giving our autumn capsule wardrobes a sort out.
Of course, building a capsule wardrobe is all about centring your style around versatile, wearable and long-lasting staple pieces that can be dressed up and down - but we can never help but be tempted by a slightly more striking addition.
After delving into the fashion archives and swooning over some old snaps of Sienna's impeccable style moments, we came across an outfit of hers that featured some seriously epic snake print boots.
Shop Snake Print Boots
Stepping out in London back in July 2023. Sienna looked simple yet stylish in a black split-hem skirt and a grey jumper - but added a serious air of elevation to the neutral look with the addition of her heeled snake print cowboy-esque boots. Featuring a pretty sizeable block heel, a pointed toe and bold black contrasting, these certainly weren't boots for those who like their footwear to blend in.
And while Sienna sported this particular look in July, we're contemplating stealing her style and adding spot of snake print to our winter boots stashes.
You might be looking and Sienna's snaky shoes and thinking "I couldn't wear those". But we think she's actually demonstrated exactly how to wear a pair of boots like that - by making them the focus of her look and keeping the rest pretty lowkey.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Stepping out in her staple grey knit and free-flowing black skirt, Sienna also kept the rest of her accessories simplistic, carrying an unembellished greige shoulder bag as she walked alongside partner, Oli Green
If you're now tempted to incorporate something a little more daring into your collection of boots, team a snake print pair (or leopard print, if you're more into that) with the neutral pieces in your wardrobe. Think a simple satin midi skirt, timeless denim, black tailored trousers - and let the boots do the talking.
Caitlin is News Editor for woman&home, covering all things royal, celeb, fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Caitlin started on local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree. She also worked in Fashion PR as a Press Assistant for Arcadia's Topshop before becoming a part of the Now team. Caitlin went on to add the likes of Woman, GoodtoKnow, WhatToWatch and woman&home to her writing repertoire before moving on to her current role.
-
-
Jennifer Garner's comfortable running trainers are a stylish must-have for autumn workouts
It's no secret that Jennifer Garner is a big fan of Brooks - but these running shoes have caught our eye for all the right seasons as autumn approaches
By Grace Walsh Published
-
Kate and Pippa Middleton upheld sweet family tradition in honour of mum Carole
The Princess of Wales and Pippa seem to have upheld a special tradition when they became mums and it was started by Carole
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
This has to be one of Cate Blanchett's boldest red carpet looks yet, but her sleek wide leg trousers are surprisingly wearable
We can't get enough of her statement top and chic, versatile bottoms that are perfect for autumn
By Amelia Yeomans Published
-
Alicia Keys' embellished cargo jeans are the ultimate pair of trousers for autumn styling
If you're currently on the hunt for statement jeans—look no further
By Molly Smith Published
-
Sarah Jessica Parker's unusual leopard print midi dress is the ultimate transitional wardrobe purchase
We love how she styled it with neon yellow heels for the red carpet
By Amelia Yeomans Published
-
LeAnn Rimes reminds us why barrel leg jeans are a must-have this season - and they're actually much easier to wear than you might think
She styled her "favourite" blue jeans simply with a printed t-shirt
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Cat Deeley proves a tweed jacket is the perfect accessory for autumn - and layers it with a classic summery outfit
The presenter looked effortlessly chic in her autumnal blazer.
By Katherine Sidnell Published
-
Amanda Holden embraces all-white styling wearing trendy Mary Jane heels and sophisticated micro handbag - a combination we're eager to recreate for autumn
If you're wondering what accessories to invest in this autumn, this outfit offers some excellent inspiration.
By Molly Smith Published
-
JLo's sleek turtleneck and jeans combination is a masterclass in chic and timeless autumnal dressing
We're copying her look as soon as the chill sets in
By Amelia Yeomans Published
-
Victoria Beckham shows us how to style autumnal colours, pairing emerald green dress with stylish black bucket bag and nude heeled pumps
This colour combination is fail-safe for the upcoming season
By Molly Smith Published