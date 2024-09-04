Sienna Miller's edgy snake print boots are the bold take on stilettos you might actually consider copying

Sienna Miller's bold snake print boots utterly nailed edgy autumnal dressing - and we're seriously tempted to snap up a pair of our own to team with cold weather neutrals this year.

With the final glimmers of summer weather seeming to be fading fast and with grey and chillier days on the horizon, we're giving our autumn capsule wardrobes a sort out.

Of course, building a capsule wardrobe is all about centring your style around versatile, wearable and long-lasting staple pieces that can be dressed up and down - but we can never help but be tempted by a slightly more striking addition.

After delving into the fashion archives and swooning over some old snaps of Sienna's impeccable style moments, we came across an outfit of hers that featured some seriously epic snake print boots.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Snake Print Boots

Stepping out in London back in July 2023. Sienna looked simple yet stylish in a black split-hem skirt and a grey jumper - but added a serious air of elevation to the neutral look with the addition of her heeled snake print cowboy-esque boots. Featuring a pretty sizeable block heel, a pointed toe and bold black contrasting, these certainly weren't boots for those who like their footwear to blend in.

And while Sienna sported this particular look in July, we're contemplating stealing her style and adding spot of snake print to our winter boots stashes.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You might be looking and Sienna's snaky shoes and thinking "I couldn't wear those". But we think she's actually demonstrated exactly how to wear a pair of boots like that - by making them the focus of her look and keeping the rest pretty lowkey.

Stepping out in her staple grey knit and free-flowing black skirt, Sienna also kept the rest of her accessories simplistic, carrying an unembellished greige shoulder bag as she walked alongside partner, Oli Green

If you're now tempted to incorporate something a little more daring into your collection of boots, team a snake print pair (or leopard print, if you're more into that) with the neutral pieces in your wardrobe. Think a simple satin midi skirt, timeless denim, black tailored trousers - and let the boots do the talking.