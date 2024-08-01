Queen Mary of Denmark glows in ravishing red blouse with the most flattering alternative to white jeans

Queen Mary wore a ravishing red blouse with the most flattering alternative to white jeans at a reception in Paris and it’s a winning combination.

At this time of year white jeans outfits really come into their own and add an instant summery feel to an outfit, however not everyone is a fan of wearing denim in the hot weather. White jeans can also be tricky to style, but Queen Mary of Denmark has showcased how white trousers work beautifully as an alternative. She went all-out in the colours of the Danish flag when she attended a reception in Paris prior to the 2024 Olympic Opening Ceremony and opted for a vibrant red blouse with wide-leg white trousers. The Jesper Høvring wrap blouse had long blouson sleeves that ended in a fitted cuff, which accentuated their gorgeous drape.

The v-neckline and wrap design of Queen Mary’s blouse was elegant and the colour not only paid tribute to Denmark, but added a splash of vibrant colour into her look.

Recreate Queen Mary's Outfit

If you don’t already have any red items in your summer capsule wardrobe then a top like this is well worth picking up, as cherry red is a bright hue that looks especially stunning with neutral shades. Her Majesty proved this in style at the reception when she tucked her blouse into her white trousers. It might sound simple but sticking to only a few colours is a great way to ensure your outfit is polished and put-together and the contrast of the red and white in Queen Mary’s look was so striking.

Her trousers were the wide-leg Gytta Trousers by Andiata in the chalk white shade, although they also come in black and two herringbone designs too. They’re high waisted and full length and this is such a flattering combination if you want to accentuate your waist and create more of an hourglass silhouette with your outfits. They also have handy side pockets and belt loops which Queen Mary took full advantage of as she added a slim tan belt to further accentuate the high waisted fit.

White trousers are a brilliant alternative to white jeans if you want to have a neutral outfit base that can be made more formal or casual. They can be styled in the same way as you would a pair of jeans, such as adding a vibrant top for a pop of colour like Queen Mary did. You could also wear a black top for an equally neutral contrast, or a white T-shirt or blouse for a full monochrome look. In hot weather wide-leg trousers are so comfy too, especially if they’re made from breathable cotton or linen, and they look stunning draped over flat sandals or your best white trainers for a more dressed-down approach.

On this occasion, the Queen dressed up her outfit even more with a pair of Valentino Rockstud leather heels in a scarlet tone. She finished off her look with a tan Chloe crossbody bag, but in a clever move she decided to wear it with the strap tucked in to transform it into a clutch. If you already have a favourite crossbody bag with space to fit the strap inside, then this a handy tip to make it even more versatile.

We feel that Queen Mary’s full outfit was incredibly timeless and focused on putting together key staples to make a real impact which is something we can all take inspiration from. She’s been spotted watching the Olympics itself several times so far and we can’t help hoping to see a few more sensational outfits from her before the Games are over.