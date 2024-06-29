Queen Mary of Denmark's timeless striped suit with matching blue sunglasses looks gorgeous with chunky gold hoops and chic low ponytail

Queen Mary of Denmark looked summer-ready in a chic casual suit and matching blue sunglasses for a family event earlier this week, accessorising with chunky gold earrings and chic low ponytail to elevate the look.

Queen Mary has proved that our summer capsule wardrobes don't need to be filled exclusively with floral dresses and wedged sandals this year after she stepped out in a stunning summery take on the two-piece suit to celebrate her son Crown Prince Christian's school graduation.

Bringing a sophisticated take on the business-casual dress code to the event, the royal channeled the quiet-luxury look in a laid-back linen suit, that Ralph Lauren have since discontinued, which featured bold blue and white pinstripes and a flattering tie detailing at the jacket waistline.

Channel Queen Mary's Style

Mint Velvet Blue Striped Linen Trousers £109 at Mint Velvet With a beautiful blue toned fabric striped with thin, white pinstripes, these wide-leg trousers from Mint Velvet are the perfect piece to replicate Queen Mary's look. With a paperbag waistband, pleated front, welt pocket and a tie belt fastening, they strike the perfect balance between formal and casual and we can see them becoming a go-to piece in our wardrobes. Mint Velvet Blue Linen Striped Waistcoat £99 at Mint Velvet On those days where it's simply too warm for a jacket but you still want to create the look of a two-piece suit like Queen Mary's, this waistcoat will answer all your prayers. With a V-neckline, welt pockets and a button fastening through the front, it's impossibly chic but it's relaxed fit and long-line silhouette gives a more laid-back feel to your look. JD Williams Blue Stripe Linen Double Breasted Blazer Was £65, now £52 at JD Williams With a flattering relaxed fit, this blazer still has all the hallmarks of a formal piece with a double breasted silhouette, notched lapels, two front pockets, and mock horn buttons for an elevated feel. Plus, it's made from laid-back linen to channel Queen Mary's relaxed formalwear perfectly.

Women's two-piece trouser suits have been a massively trending style over the 2024 spring/summer season, with the style being super versatile in both silhouette, fabric, and colour, allowing people to tailoring the look to their own personal style and choose a colour that suits them best.

Queen Mary leaned into her muted yet bold colour palette of subdued blue with a tan, open toe sandal - the same pair she wore just days prior with her printed maxi skirt that proved heatwave outfits don’t need to be complicated.

The suit would have looked equally great with some heels for a more formal touch, or a pair of her best white trainers that would've given a more cool, casual vibe.

Shop Accessories Like Queen Mary's

Gucci Square Frame Sunglasses in Acetate Blue £355.76 at Gucci With a shiny dark blue acetate frame, these may be marketed as men's sunglasses but Queen Mary's got us on board with the style. The enamel Gucci lettering and green and red web enamel detail on the arms is impossibly chic and we love the softer solid brown lens compared with the harsher black we normally see with sunglasses, especially with this look. Elhanti Opalocean Shield Earring £745 from Elhanti A truly unique piece of jewellery, Queen Mary's Elhanti earrings are crafted from 18kt solid yellow gold and feature a single, beautiful opal stone. The ocean-inspired design makes for a perfect summer feel, with the organic shape of the drop detailing adding interest to any look. Hobbs Brooke Leather Sandals Tan £99 at John Lewis A sophisticated take on strappy sandals, this pair by Hobbs are made from soft, comfortable, and high-quality leather that you can rely on. With a block heel and round-toed design, they're elevated and add a simple touch of elegance that will finish off any outfit with ease.

Perhaps to allow her son to shine as the centre of attention on his graduation day, Mary kept her accessories to a minimum, pairing the suit with a pair of matching blue Gucci sunglasses and forgoing all jewellery bar a unique pair of gold, drop-detail earrings from Elhanti and a delicate chain necklace.

Further leaning into the quiet of the quiet-luxury look, the royal kept her hair off her face with a simple yet chic low ponytail, gently sweeping the hair back to keep volume at her roots.

Her makeup was kept minimal, with a focus on bronzed, glowing skin over any overly glam eyeshadow or lipstick. This, paired with the casual ponytail, worked brilliantly against the soft linen fabric of her suit. Plus, with brown shoes over a harsh black, this was only further highlighted.

Queen Mary has truly given us all a masterclass in laid-back summer dressing with this fabulous look.