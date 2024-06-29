Queen Mary of Denmark's timeless striped suit with matching blue sunglasses looks gorgeous with chunky gold hoops and chic low ponytail
The royal channeled the quiet-luxury look for her son's graduation ceremony
Queen Mary of Denmark looked summer-ready in a chic casual suit and matching blue sunglasses for a family event earlier this week, accessorising with chunky gold earrings and chic low ponytail to elevate the look.
Queen Mary has proved that our summer capsule wardrobes don't need to be filled exclusively with floral dresses and wedged sandals this year after she stepped out in a stunning summery take on the two-piece suit to celebrate her son Crown Prince Christian's school graduation.
Bringing a sophisticated take on the business-casual dress code to the event, the royal channeled the quiet-luxury look in a laid-back linen suit, that Ralph Lauren have since discontinued, which featured bold blue and white pinstripes and a flattering tie detailing at the jacket waistline.
A post shared by DET DANSKE KONGEHUS 🇩🇰 (@detdanskekongehus)
A photo posted by on
Channel Queen Mary's Style
With a beautiful blue toned fabric striped with thin, white pinstripes, these wide-leg trousers from Mint Velvet are the perfect piece to replicate Queen Mary's look. With a paperbag waistband, pleated front, welt pocket and a tie belt fastening, they strike the perfect balance between formal and casual and we can see them becoming a go-to piece in our wardrobes.
On those days where it's simply too warm for a jacket but you still want to create the look of a two-piece suit like Queen Mary's, this waistcoat will answer all your prayers. With a V-neckline, welt pockets and a button fastening through the front, it's impossibly chic but it's relaxed fit and long-line silhouette gives a more laid-back feel to your look.
With a flattering relaxed fit, this blazer still has all the hallmarks of a formal piece with a double breasted silhouette, notched lapels, two front pockets, and mock horn buttons for an elevated feel. Plus, it's made from laid-back linen to channel Queen Mary's relaxed formalwear perfectly.
Women's two-piece trouser suits have been a massively trending style over the 2024 spring/summer season, with the style being super versatile in both silhouette, fabric, and colour, allowing people to tailoring the look to their own personal style and choose a colour that suits them best.
Queen Mary leaned into her muted yet bold colour palette of subdued blue with a tan, open toe sandal - the same pair she wore just days prior with her printed maxi skirt that proved heatwave outfits don’t need to be complicated.
The suit would have looked equally great with some heels for a more formal touch, or a pair of her best white trainers that would've given a more cool, casual vibe.
Shop Accessories Like Queen Mary's
With a shiny dark blue acetate frame, these may be marketed as men's sunglasses but Queen Mary's got us on board with the style. The enamel Gucci lettering and green and red web enamel detail on the arms is impossibly chic and we love the softer solid brown lens compared with the harsher black we normally see with sunglasses, especially with this look.
A truly unique piece of jewellery, Queen Mary's Elhanti earrings are crafted from 18kt solid yellow gold and feature a single, beautiful opal stone. The ocean-inspired design makes for a perfect summer feel, with the organic shape of the drop detailing adding interest to any look.
A sophisticated take on strappy sandals, this pair by Hobbs are made from soft, comfortable, and high-quality leather that you can rely on. With a block heel and round-toed design, they're elevated and add a simple touch of elegance that will finish off any outfit with ease.
Perhaps to allow her son to shine as the centre of attention on his graduation day, Mary kept her accessories to a minimum, pairing the suit with a pair of matching blue Gucci sunglasses and forgoing all jewellery bar a unique pair of gold, drop-detail earrings from Elhanti and a delicate chain necklace.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Further leaning into the quiet of the quiet-luxury look, the royal kept her hair off her face with a simple yet chic low ponytail, gently sweeping the hair back to keep volume at her roots.
Her makeup was kept minimal, with a focus on bronzed, glowing skin over any overly glam eyeshadow or lipstick. This, paired with the casual ponytail, worked brilliantly against the soft linen fabric of her suit. Plus, with brown shoes over a harsh black, this was only further highlighted.
Queen Mary has truly given us all a masterclass in laid-back summer dressing with this fabulous look.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food and The Independent.
-
-
Elizabeth Day's "perfect" pair of ME+EM jeans is the only denim you need in your wardrobe this summer
The label is a Royal Family favourite - and Elizabeth's £175 jeans are available to buy now
By Caroline Parr Published
-
These 11 simple yet effective short nail designs are perfect for the summer months ahead - and they're easy to recreate at home
From understated minimalism to zesty and colourful, these short nail designs are all the manicure inspiration you need this summer
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
Queen Mary proves heatwave outfits don’t need to be complicated as she pairs gorgeous printed maxi skirt with simple tan sandals
Queen Mary's maxi skirt was the perfect alternative to dresses and jumpsuits and her tan barely-there sandals finished off her look in style
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Queen Mary of Denmark goes bold in all-over orange and some of the prettiest statement earrings we've seen this year
Queen Mary of Denmark perfectly demonstrated how to sport bold oranges
By Katherine Sidnell Published
-
Queen Mary of Denmark nails outdoorsy chic in edgy utility pants, puffy gilet and sturdy walking boots
Queen Mary of Denmark's practical outdoors outfit is the perfect spring-ready camping look
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Queen Mary's vintage-inspired chic ballet flats and sunhat prove off-duty chic is the way to go this summer
Queen Mary of Denmark wore the most timeless and elegant outfit for a State Visit and her accessories were the star of the show
By Emma Shacklock Published