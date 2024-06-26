Queen Mary proves heatwave outfits don’t need to be complicated as she pairs gorgeous printed maxi skirt with simple tan sandals
Queen Mary's maxi skirt was the perfect alternative to dresses and jumpsuits and her tan barely-there sandals finished off her look in style
Queen Mary of Denmark’s maxi skirt and tan sandals showcased that heatwave outfits don’t have to be complicated to be incredibly chic.
Summer is filled with events, from weddings to family BBQs and garden parties, and whilst we might be tempted to stick to our favourite dresses and best jumpsuits, long skirts are a beautiful option. Often underrated, a maxi or midi skirt brings the same level of elegance and can often be more versatile as you can style them with so many tops and accessories. Skirts are a staple in Queen Mary’s wardrobe and her floral print maxi skirt for her son Crown Prince Christian’s graduation on 25th June is one of our favourites. She joined her husband King Frederik and their other three children for Christian’s special day at Ordrup Gymnasium and her outfit was the epitome of sophistication.
Queen Mary opted for a Zimmerman Edie skirt made from breathable linen which was the perfect blend of statement and subtle. The background tone was a creamy white which balanced out the fun floral pattern.
This pattern reminded us of Zara Tindall’s botanical print dress at Royal Ascot earlier this month with its intricate, illustrated look. Rich amber, orange and gold tones ran through it, with pops of powder blue running along the bottom hem of Queen Mary’s maxi skirt. The combination of colours looked amazing on a sunny day but they would also look spectacular in autumn.
Having a more neutral base tone ensured that the pattern wasn’t overwhelming and made this skirt slightly easier to style. Queen Mary tucked in a Bagutta white shirt which allowed her skirt to do all the talking and accessorised with a pair of tan sandals from Gianvito Rossi.
They had a mid-height stiletto heel and a section that ran across her foot, as well as an ankle strap which helped to keep them secure. The barely-there design was timeless and had a leg-elongating effect whilst the warm undertones tied in perfectly with the floral print of Her Majesty’s skirt.
In summer so many of us reach for our best white trainers or a pair of espadrilles but neutral barely-there sandals with a heel you’re comfortable with are great for elevating evening looks or for special events in hot weather. Alternatively, if heels of any height just aren’t for you then a pair of barely-there flat sandals gives a similarly flattering final look.
Given that Queen Mary was attending Crown Prince Christian’s graduation during the day, it’s perhaps no surprise that her bag of choice was a relaxed one and not a more formal clutch or top-handle bag. For this family occasion she carried a slouchy Prada tote in a beige colour that complemented the rest of her look. It had plenty of space for all her essentials and the woven design gave her outfit some texture.
The Queen of Denmark accentuated this smart-casual styling by keeping her glossy brunette hair loose around her shoulders. Her makeup was glowy and fresh and she added a simple pair of hoop earrings to finish off her outfit. She couldn’t have looked more put-together and stunning and it’s clear that she’s loving dressing for the warmer weather.
Just a few days earlier Queen Mary stepped out in a vibrant orange floral dress with matching heels and statement earrings as she hosted the Maratonsang event at Vartov College. We can’t help hoping we’ll see some more stand-out looks from her featuring bold colours and patterns this summer.
