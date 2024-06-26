Queen Mary proves heatwave outfits don’t need to be complicated as she pairs gorgeous printed maxi skirt with simple tan sandals

Queen Mary's maxi skirt was the perfect alternative to dresses and jumpsuits and her tan barely-there sandals finished off her look in style

Composite of images of Queen Mary of Denmark wearing a white shirt and maxi skirt with sandals, surrounded by her family, as she attends Crown Prince Christian’s graduation
(Image credit: Photo by IDA MARIE ODGAARD/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images// Image 2: Photo by Martin Sylvest Andersen/Getty Images)
Queen Mary of Denmark’s maxi skirt and tan sandals showcased that heatwave outfits don’t have to be complicated to be incredibly chic.

Summer is filled with events, from weddings to family BBQs and garden parties, and whilst we might be tempted to stick to our favourite dresses and best jumpsuits, long skirts are a beautiful option. Often underrated, a maxi or midi skirt brings the same level of elegance and can often be more versatile as you can style them with so many tops and accessories. Skirts are a staple in Queen Mary’s wardrobe and her floral print maxi skirt for her son Crown Prince Christian’s graduation on 25th June is one of our favourites. She joined her husband King Frederik and their other three children for Christian’s special day at Ordrup Gymnasium and her outfit was the epitome of sophistication.

Queen Mary opted for a Zimmerman Edie skirt made from breathable linen which was the perfect blend of statement and subtle. The background tone was a creamy white which balanced out the fun floral pattern.

Queen Mary, Princess Josephine and Prince Vincent of Denmark are outside as Crown Prince Christian of Denmark attends his Graduation Ceremony at Ordrup Gymnasium on June 24, 2024

(Image credit: Photo by Martin Sylvest Andersen/Getty Images)

Shop Long Skirts For Summer

Whistles Linen Skirt
Whistles Linen Skirt

Like Queen Mary's maxi skirt, this one is crafted from linen and is the most easy-to-style summer staple. The ivory shade goes with so many other colours and the wrap design is elegant. Tuck in your favourite T-shirt or wear with a silky cami for a more elevated evening outfit on hot weather days.

AND/OR Tiered Skirt
AND/OR Tiered Skirt

This beautiful cotton skirt is now reduced in the summer sale and it's a lovely piece to have in your summer wardrobe for both daytime occasions and evenings out. The tiers and floral print give this a sense of fun that's balanced by the wearable neutral colour palette.

Boden Column Skirt
Boden Column Skirt

This gorgeous patterned column skirt is crafted from linen with a straight fit and is fully lined. The pattern is so intricate and stunning with its array of bright colours and the split at the front is a sultry addition without being overly revealing.

Shop Tan Sandals

Ralph Lauren Gwen Sandal
Ralph Lauren Gwen Sandal

If you want to invest in a pair of tan sandals to add a sophisticated feel to your summer outfits then these are perfect. Crafted from supple leather, they have an ankle strap to help keep them secure on your feet and a comfy padded insole.

Dune Tan Leather Sandals
Dune Tan Leather Sandals

Anyone who loves the look of Queen Mary's heeled sandals but prefers a lower, chunky heel might well be tempted by these. They're selling out fast and we can see why, as they have such a timeless design with a block heel and smooth leather upper. The tiny charm on the buckle elevates these shoes even more.

M&S Ankle Strap Sandals
M&S Ankle Strap Sandals

Not everyone loves wearing heels and you can still enjoy all the styling benefits of tan sandals with a flat design. These leather ankle strap sandals have a barely-there design that's so subtle and the warm tan colour is the perfect versatile shade for summer.

This pattern reminded us of Zara Tindall’s botanical print dress at Royal Ascot earlier this month with its intricate, illustrated look. Rich amber, orange and gold tones ran through it, with pops of powder blue running along the bottom hem of Queen Mary’s maxi skirt. The combination of colours looked amazing on a sunny day but they would also look spectacular in autumn.

Having a more neutral base tone ensured that the pattern wasn’t overwhelming and made this skirt slightly easier to style. Queen Mary tucked in a Bagutta white shirt which allowed her skirt to do all the talking and accessorised with a pair of tan sandals from Gianvito Rossi

They had a mid-height stiletto heel and a section that ran across her foot, as well as an ankle strap which helped to keep them secure. The barely-there design was timeless and had a leg-elongating effect whilst the warm undertones tied in perfectly with the floral print of Her Majesty’s skirt. 

Queen Mary and Crown Prince Christian of Denmark attend his Graduation Ceremony at Ordrup Gymnasium on June 24, 2024

(Image credit: Photo by Martin Sylvest Andersen/Getty Images)

In summer so many of us reach for our best white trainers or a pair of espadrilles but neutral barely-there sandals with a heel you’re comfortable with are great for elevating evening looks or for special events in hot weather. Alternatively, if heels of any height just aren’t for you then a pair of barely-there flat sandals gives a similarly flattering final look. 

Given that Queen Mary was attending Crown Prince Christian’s graduation during the day, it’s perhaps no surprise that her bag of choice was a relaxed one and not a more formal clutch or top-handle bag. For this family occasion she carried a slouchy Prada tote in a beige colour that complemented the rest of her look. It had plenty of space for all her essentials and the woven design gave her outfit some texture. 

Queen Mary looks up at Crown Prince Christian of Denmark with Prince Vincent on her other side as her eldest son graduates from Ordrup Gymnasium

(Image credit: Photo by IDA MARIE ODGAARD/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images)

The Queen of Denmark accentuated this smart-casual styling by keeping her glossy brunette hair loose around her shoulders. Her makeup was glowy and fresh and she added a simple pair of hoop earrings to finish off her outfit. She couldn’t have looked more put-together and stunning and it’s clear that she’s loving dressing for the warmer weather.

Just a few days earlier Queen Mary stepped out in a vibrant orange floral dress with matching heels and statement earrings as she hosted the Maratonsang event at Vartov College. We can’t help hoping we’ll see some more stand-out looks from her featuring bold colours and patterns this summer.

Emma Shacklock

Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!

