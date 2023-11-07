Queen Letizia of Spain adds splash of zesty lime green to her look in statement blazer paired with cosy Mango coat

Laura Harman
By Laura Harman
published

Queen Letizia's statement blazer in lime green was the perfect addition to her formal all-black look as the Spanish Queen landed in Denmark for a state visit. 

On November 6, King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain arrived in Denmark for the first day of their tour of the country. The Queen looked fantastic as she wore a business formal look which consisted of a chic lime-green double-breasted blazer from Boss. The 'Jestena' blazer featured large shiny gold buttons that were slightly uneven and created an asymmetrical look.

Queen letizia

The Queen layered the blazer with the Batin belted coat in black from Mango, which was the perfect light layer to accompany this formal blazer look. The Queen has been seen wearing this coat before, and it may well be one of the best winter coats for women this autumn season. The Queen completed the look with a pair of straight-leg suit trousers that enhanced the formal feel of this look.

Queen Letizia

This look was just one of Queen Letizia’s most incredible style moments, as she has had many fantastic looks over the past few months.

The Queen is set to stay in Denmark for the state visit for just three days but already she has worn some lovely looks as she's teamed up with the Danish Royal Family for some events. Only yesterday, Queen Letizia of Spain and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark stepped out together in the cosy winter coats of dreams as they both wrapped up to face the cool Danish weather.

