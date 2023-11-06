Queen Letizia of Spain and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark just stepped out together in the cosy winter coats of dreams

Queen Letizia and Crown Princess Mary's cosy winter coats have made our wish-list after they stepped out together wearing them in Copenhagen.

This year has had plenty of special moments that have brought the European royals together and now Queen Letizia and Crown Princess Mary have reunited wearing some of the best winter coats we've seen in a while. The King and Queen of Spain were officially welcomed to Denmark on 6th November for the start of their three-day State Visit. Whilst coats might not be quite necessary yet in Spain, the weather in Copenhagen meant some of the best winter coats were on the fashion agenda. Queen Letizia went all out in a stunning belted coat and Crown Princess Mary’s tailored option was similarly elegant and cosy-looking.

(Image credit: Photo by LISELOTTE SABROE/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images)

Queen Letizia’s outwear of choice was a belted wool coat by &OtherStories in a soft oatmeal tone, featuring an oversized lapel detail, midi-length and cosy waist belt. If anything was needed to prove its timelessness it’s that a very similar coat is still available to buy now in three shades including a beautiful “sand melange” colour. This season’s version is priced at £225 and has large patch pockets rather than the more subtle side pockets of Her Majesty’s coat.

&OtherStories Belted Coat Visit Site RRP: £225 | This beautiful relaxed coat is so similar to Queen Letizia's and is secured with a self-tie belt. It has patch pockets and comes in this stunning pale neutral shade as well as beige and grey. Next Belted Long Coat Visit Site RRP: £62 | This incredibly versatile beige coat has a fabulous shawl collar, flap pockets and a flattering waist belt. Pair with your favourite jumper dress or jeans and a jumper for an immediately polished outfit. Monsoon Longline Coat Visit Site RRP: £200 |This wool-blend coat from Monsoon has a regular fit with a chic longline length and a waist belt. Fully lined, this deep green coat has a concealed button-through closure.

As with so many coats that have a longer length, Queen Letizia’s coat took centre stage and her bright red dress underneath wasn’t clearly visible when she arrived in Denmark, only later when she removed her coat.

She kept her long brunette hair tied in a chic bun and added a pop of colour with her burgundy clutch bag and matching Magrit slingbacks heels that coordinated with her fiery red dress underneath the coat. Red is one of the autumn/winter fashion colour trends for 2023 and deep jewel-tones are always a popular choice to give an outfit a seasonal twist.

(Image credit: Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)

Keeping to a warm, deeper colour palette herself, Crown Princess Mary went for a forest green winter coat as she welcomed Queen Letizia and King Felipe to Denmark. This wool-blend tailored piece is by The Fold London and fell to the same fabulously elegant midi length as Queen Letizia’s. Fastened at the front with two buttons, the collarless design was a contemporary detail and swept dramatically down from her neck, allowing a peek at her high-collared dress underneath.

(Image credit: Photo by LISELOTTE SABROE/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images)

She enhanced the fashion-forward element by pairing her green coat with a fedora that brought in some equally dazzling blue tones. Crown Princess Mary proved that the old saying that blue and green should never be seen isn’t true at all as she matched the blue hat with navy leather gloves and a clutch bag, whilst adding another green element with her Valentino Rockstud heels.

Both Queen Letizia and Crown Princess Mary’s cosy winter coats couldn’t have inspired us more to style up midi-length coats. Whether you prefer the belted design of the Queen of Spain or the Crown Princess’ tailored choice, having a warm and elegant winter coat that is as versatile as these are is a great wardrobe investment.

(Image credit: Photo by LISELOTTE SABROE/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images)

These coats can easily be dressed down with jeans and trainers or casual boots and layered with a blanket scarf in the depths of winter. They also look stunning styled up for more formal occasions like we saw the senior royals do in Copenhagen with heels and a dress.