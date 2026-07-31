Throughout summer 2026 vibrant tones like tangerine orange and tomato red surge in popularity - but cooler shades can be gorgeous to wear in the heat too. The Queen of Spain ditched brights for icy blue to chair a meeting in Andalusia this month and the colour was the perfect pairing for her tailored outfit.

Letizia joined the Directors of the Cervantes Institute's Centres wearing a long-line Hugo Boss waistcoat and elasticated trousers to match. They were such a pale blue that they almost looked white and the subtle hue emphasised the minimalist designs.

Bright suits are a royal staple, but the structure and bold colour together can also make them seem very formal. Letizia's pale blue co-ord is softer and more relaxed, with elasticated trousers and no blazer.