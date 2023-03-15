Queen Camilla’s unique ballerina brooch a ‘sign of devotion’ and ‘prosperity’ as she wows in go-to regal color for special engagement

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Queen Camilla’s unique ballerina brooch could reportedly be a “sign of devotion” and “prosperity” as she wowed in a go-to regal color for a special engagement.

The Queen Consort’s outfit for her recent engagement at Elmhurst Ballet School couldn’t have been more perfect as she chose her stunning ballerina brooch.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Queen Camilla’s ballerina brooch and the stones in it could be seen to have subtle significance.

The late Queen Elizabeth’s brooches were truly magnificent and we’ve seen Queen Consort Camilla wear several from her collection over the years though she’s also got a selection of special pieces all of her own. From Queen Camilla’s “lucky” dove brooch to her sweet dog-shaped brooch, Van Cleef & Arpels is one of her favorite brands for jewelry and especially brooches. Queen Camilla’s unique ballerina brooch is also one of their designs and she wore it i n style pinned to a deep blue coat with tunic-style neckline and textured details on the cuffs.

The Queen was in the West Midlands region of England on March 14 and she paid a visit to both Southwater One Library in Telford and - very appropriately given the brooch - to Elmhurst Ballet School.

(Image credit: Photo by WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Here she marked the school’s centenary and met its students, including Anthony Mmesoma Madu. He received a scholarship to Elmhurst in 2020 after a video of him dancing barefoot in the rain went viral.

For this special visit it’s clear that a huge amount of thought went into Queen Camilla’s outfit and especially her brooch - the Bouton d'or ballerina clip from Van Cleef & Arpels.. This exquisite design features diamonds, lapis lazuli and turquoise as well as 18K yellow gold and the stones could be seen to add extra significance to Queen Camilla’s unique ballerina brooch.

(Image credit: Photo by Frank Augstein - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Not only did she opt for the ballerina pin for her visit to Elmhurst Ballet School but the turquoise stones set into it have reportedly been perceived as having multiple intriguing meanings across history.

As per the Van Cleef & Arpels website (opens in new tab), turquoise was introduced in Europe and imported from Turkey during the Renaissance period and was considered to be a “symbol of prosperity”. In Europe where Queen Camilla lives it was also apparently offered as a “sign of devotion” as the color was thought to be reminiscent of the forget-me-not flower which represents both love and remembrance.

(Image credit: Elizabeth Fernandez via Getty)

Meanwhile, the jeweler has also suggested that diamonds which also feature in the brooch were considered by the Ancient Romans to be “fragments of stars” and by the Ancient Greeks as the “tears of the gods”. Diamonds have also reportedly been seen as a “symbol of heroism” or as a “lucky charm”.

(Image credit: Photo by Frank Augstein - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Queen Camilla’s unique ballerina brooch was paired with a navy coat, accentuating the stunning blue and clear stones within her timeless accessory. The Royal Family wears blue regularly and since becoming Queen Consort last year, deeper and brighter shades have been her colors of choice consistently during the colder months.

Both the special symbolism and design of Queen Camilla’s unique ballerina brooch make this a very special piece indeed. It perfectly suited her look for her West Midlands visit as she showcased her “devotion” to her role throughout the day.