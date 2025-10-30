Queen Camilla's biscotti knee highs are a stunning alternative to black boots and they pair perfectly with camel coats
Light brown or tan boots like these are something a little different and they work better with the paler shades in your wardrobe
One upside of the temperatures starting to drop even more is that we can finally start styling knee high boots again. They’re one of the most-worn pieces in my winter wardrobe but because they give so much coverage I tend to wait until it’s cold enough to enjoy them.
The Royal Family tend to do the same and Queen Camilla’s best knee high boots have just been brought out again for the autumn/winter 2025 season. She owns the Dressage Boots from Russell & Bromley in multiple colours and on 28th October Her Majesty stepped out for a day of engagements in her pale taupe pair.
Queen Camilla visited Corsham and saw the stunning handmade poppies on display as part of The Poppy Project which commemorates the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War. Her outfit was respectful and timeless, and her knee highs finished it off elegantly.
Similar Style
The Harrington Boots are very similar to Queen Camilla's Dressage Knee Highs and might well be the brand's new version of this sold-out style. These have a classic rounded toe, low block heel and are crafted from suede with a leather lining.
Also available in black, these taupe knee high boots are a stunning option for wearing with lighter shades this time of year. The gold-toned buckle at the ankle is a pretty detail and the material is stretchy for comfort. These come in wide and extra wide calf widths too.
Shop More Pale-Toned Boots
If you can't help admiring the colour of Queen Camilla's boots but aren't such a big fan of knee highs, then these sock boots are worth checking out. They feature a chisel toe and are streamlined. Because of this, sock boots can have a lovely elongating effect and they work with jeans and trousers or dresses.
Designed with pointed toes and a chunky, high heel, these ankle boots are a great footwear option to put with date night outfits. The smooth finish makes a change from suede and they have handy zips at the side that make them easy to get on and off.
The Sam Edelman signature logo hardware is subtle on the stacked block heel of these boots. The toes are squared-off and the uppers are made from suede in a soft almond-brown colour. These would work so well with skinny jeans tucked into the top of them or styled with a skirt or dress.
They’re crafted from luxurious suede and have a comfortable block heel for a touch of elevation. It’s tempting to go for black winter boots as the darker colour is more practical in unpredictable weather, but it’s also worth having a lighter option too.
The light brown tone of Queen Camilla’s boots really brought out the texture of the suede and something like this makes a softer alternative to black. Taupe, camel and tan boots complement lighter outfits as they aren’t as much of a contrast and brighten up the whole colour palette of an autumn/winter ensemble.
The Queen styled hers with her old favourite camel coat from Anna Valentine with the visible thread detailing running from the tunic-esque collar down the front.
Her knee highs were an almost perfect colour match and the combination of the coat draping over her tall boots elongated her silhouette. A brown, grey or white coat would also be gorgeous and if you were wearing a lighter outfit to tie in with your boots, I also think a contrasting black longline coat over the top would work too.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Knee high boots and midi dresses or skirts are a failsafe date night outfit and Queen Camilla wore a deep brown skirt that was just visible under her coat.
She clearly finds these Russell & Bromley boots seriously comfortable as she wore them throughout this busy day in Wiltshire. As well as visiting The Poppy Project, Queen Camilla unveiled Bromham’s new Community Hub which has been built to replace the community centre that was lost in a fire.
It features a café and flexible group spaces, and aims to reinvigorate village life, reducing isolation and supporting the mental wellbeing of local residents. Although the King and Queen live at Clarence House in London most of the time, Her Majesty still owns a residence in Wiltshire which is incredibly close to both places she visited.
Queen Camilla looked chic and cosy for both engagements and now she’s broken out her knee high boots for the season, it surely won’t be long before we see them again. If you’re ever in doubt of how to wear lighter boots, follow her example and find a camel coat that you love and you’ve got yourself a winning combination.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.