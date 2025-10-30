Queen Camilla's biscotti knee highs are a stunning alternative to black boots and they pair perfectly with camel coats

One upside of the temperatures starting to drop even more is that we can finally start styling knee high boots again. They’re one of the most-worn pieces in my winter wardrobe but because they give so much coverage I tend to wait until it’s cold enough to enjoy them.

The Royal Family tend to do the same and Queen Camilla’s best knee high boots have just been brought out again for the autumn/winter 2025 season. She owns the Dressage Boots from Russell & Bromley in multiple colours and on 28th October Her Majesty stepped out for a day of engagements in her pale taupe pair.

Queen Camilla visited Corsham and saw the stunning handmade poppies on display as part of The Poppy Project which commemorates the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War. Her outfit was respectful and timeless, and her knee highs finished it off elegantly.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Similar Style Russell & Bromley Harrington Tall Boots £450 at Russell & Bromley The Harrington Boots are very similar to Queen Camilla's Dressage Knee Highs and might well be the brand's new version of this sold-out style. These have a classic rounded toe, low block heel and are crafted from suede with a leather lining. Comfortview The Ruthie Boot £63.14/$81.99 at Nordstrom Also available in black, these taupe knee high boots are a stunning option for wearing with lighter shades this time of year. The gold-toned buckle at the ankle is a pretty detail and the material is stretchy for comfort. These come in wide and extra wide calf widths too. Dune Tayla Suede Knee High Boots £159/$220 at Dune Crafted from sumptuous suede, these boots are still an investment item but are a lot more affordable than the new season version of Queen Camilla's stunning boots. The Tayla boots have a block heel, rounded toe and stretchy back for comfort too.

Shop More Pale-Toned Boots

Next Chisel Toe Block Heel Sock Boots £40/$68 at Next If you can't help admiring the colour of Queen Camilla's boots but aren't such a big fan of knee highs, then these sock boots are worth checking out. They feature a chisel toe and are streamlined. Because of this, sock boots can have a lovely elongating effect and they work with jeans and trousers or dresses. Mango Ankle Boots With Block Heel £49.99/$89.99 at Mango Designed with pointed toes and a chunky, high heel, these ankle boots are a great footwear option to put with date night outfits. The smooth finish makes a change from suede and they have handy zips at the side that make them easy to get on and off. Sam Edelman Paige Ankle Boots £123.21/$107.90 at Nordstrom The Sam Edelman signature logo hardware is subtle on the stacked block heel of these boots. The toes are squared-off and the uppers are made from suede in a soft almond-brown colour. These would work so well with skinny jeans tucked into the top of them or styled with a skirt or dress.

They’re crafted from luxurious suede and have a comfortable block heel for a touch of elevation. It’s tempting to go for black winter boots as the darker colour is more practical in unpredictable weather, but it’s also worth having a lighter option too.

The light brown tone of Queen Camilla’s boots really brought out the texture of the suede and something like this makes a softer alternative to black. Taupe, camel and tan boots complement lighter outfits as they aren’t as much of a contrast and brighten up the whole colour palette of an autumn/winter ensemble.

The Queen styled hers with her old favourite camel coat from Anna Valentine with the visible thread detailing running from the tunic-esque collar down the front.

(Image credit: Photo by Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images)

Her knee highs were an almost perfect colour match and the combination of the coat draping over her tall boots elongated her silhouette. A brown, grey or white coat would also be gorgeous and if you were wearing a lighter outfit to tie in with your boots, I also think a contrasting black longline coat over the top would work too.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Knee high boots and midi dresses or skirts are a failsafe date night outfit and Queen Camilla wore a deep brown skirt that was just visible under her coat.

She clearly finds these Russell & Bromley boots seriously comfortable as she wore them throughout this busy day in Wiltshire. As well as visiting The Poppy Project, Queen Camilla unveiled Bromham’s new Community Hub which has been built to replace the community centre that was lost in a fire.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

It features a café and flexible group spaces, and aims to reinvigorate village life, reducing isolation and supporting the mental wellbeing of local residents. Although the King and Queen live at Clarence House in London most of the time, Her Majesty still owns a residence in Wiltshire which is incredibly close to both places she visited.

Queen Camilla looked chic and cosy for both engagements and now she’s broken out her knee high boots for the season, it surely won’t be long before we see them again. If you’re ever in doubt of how to wear lighter boots, follow her example and find a camel coat that you love and you’ve got yourself a winning combination.