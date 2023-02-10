Princess Eugenie shares sweet video of August on his second birthday - and he looks just like Lilibet!

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

August Brookbank's second birthday took place on Thursday, February 9, 2023, and the young member of the Royal Family bears a striking resemblance to another family member.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's son turned two on February 9.

The young royal looked like a happy young toddler in the video and many could already see how much 'Augie' looked like another family member.

Princess Eugenie posted a video of her son August on her Instagram page in celebration of his second birthday. The young royal wore a blue and white checked shit, navy jeans, and booties in the video as he giggled and danced for the camera.

Princess Eugenie captioned the adorable video, "Happy 2nd Birthday to our boy Augie.. you are our world's greatest joy. Keep dancing and smiling my angel. Xx"

Royal Fans were quick to notice that the young royal bore a striking resemeblence to some other members of the Royal Family. Fans pointed out a similarity between August and Prince Harry's daughter Lilibet. "Omg he resembles Lilibet 😍," said one commenter. "😍 same face like princess lilibet," said another.

It was such a privilege to celebrate the 1st birthday of Lilibet with my family and hers! Joy and face painting all around ❤️🎂🎉 pic.twitter.com/bg3RY6MOEuJune 6, 2022 See more

Others commented that he looked like Harry's son Archie, "Looks like Harry’s son Archie. ❤️," said one commenter. "Him and Archie have some similarities!! ❤️," said another. "He and his cousin Archie resemble one another," added a third.

Others thought that the young toddler actually looked like his grandfather, The Duke of York, Prince Andrew. "Looks so much like his grandfather Andrew," said one commenter.

While some could only see Eugenie in her son's face. "What a Sweetheart! You can definitely see how much he looks like his Momma, 🥰" said one fan.

The soon-to-be mom of two, Princess Eugenie announced her pregnancy with a second child as she shared a sweet photo with her son August. A photo taken by her husband Jack Brooksbank showed Princess Eugenie wrapped up warmly in the great outdoors, wearing a cozy wooly hat and looking down joyfully at her little boy August who looks to be gently kissing his proud mom’s baby bump.

The royal couple didn't reveal their exact due date but did say that August will become a big brother in the summertime. This baby will be 13th in the royal line of succession, behind their older brother August and their mother Princess Eugenie. Princess Eugenie’s second child will mean Princess Anne has to give up new place in the Royal Family as she is pushed further down the line of succession.