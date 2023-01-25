How Princess Eugenie’s second child will mean Princess Anne has to give up new place in the Royal Family

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The birth of Princess Eugenie’s second child will mean Princess Anne has to give up a newly-acquired place in the Royal Family.

Princess Eugenie has announced that she’s expecting her second baby due this summer.

The arrival of the new royal baby will change things for their great-aunt Princess Anne as it means she’ll lose her new place in the line of succession.

After what has been a challenging few weeks for the Royal Family following allegations made in Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, wonderful news was announced on January 24 when it was confirmed that Princess Eugenie is pregnant with her second child. The King’s niece and her husband Jack Brooksbank are already proud parents to their son August who will turn two in February. The new royal baby will be the thirteenth of the late Queen’s great-grandchildren and is due in summer 2023.

Though whilst the royals are likely already eager to welcome Princess Eugenie’s second child, their birth will also signal a huge change for their great-aunt Princess Anne. So much so that she’ll have to give up a new place she’s been occupying in the Royal Family.

The Princess Royal might be the second of Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth’s children, but her younger brothers and all of their children and grandchildren are ahead of her in the royal line of succession. After being born 2nd in line, Princess Anne is now just 16th in line to the throne following the accession of King Charles.

Prior to him becoming monarch, she was 17th in line and this place will be resumed after Princess Eugenie’s second child is born. Princess Eugenie and her son August will keep their current positions as 11th and 12th in line, whilst the new baby will be 13th, just pushing every royal below August down one place.

This doesn’t only include Princess Anne and her children and grandchildren, but Prince Edward and his children too. Though both Princess Anne’s current and soon-to-be place in the line of succession might come as a surprise to many given that she’s been found to be the most hard working royal in recent years and takes such a prominent role in royal life.

And whilst the King’s sister will soon lose her place as 16th in line when Princess Eugenie’s second child arrives, she will retain an incredible honor requested for her by the monarch last year. Princess Anne’s prestigious role as Counselor of State was something she once held during Queen Elizabeth’s early reign and has been restored to her by King Charles.

He requested and later gave his Royal Assent to a bill which made Princess Anne and Prince Edward Counselors of State who have the authority to carry out the majority of the Sovereign’s duties if they’re temporarily unable to, for example due to being abroad or illness.

Typically it’s the monarch’s spouse and the four highest in the line of succession (as long as they’re over 21) who have this position. So the decision to give Princess Anne and Prince Edward this honor shows just how much respect and trust King Charles has in them.