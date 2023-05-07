Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis may have appeared ‘confident’ and ‘comfortable’ at the coronation but they were also ‘bored’

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis stole the show at King Charles III's coronation ceremony with their ‘confident’ and ‘comfortable’ demeanor, but one body language expert shared that the pair were also ‘bored’.

Throughout the two-hour coronation ceremony, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis looked ‘confident’ but, according to one body language expert, were clearly 'bored'.

While Princess Charlotte managed to hide her ‘boredom,’ Prince Louis was spotted ‘yawning' regularly and giving away his feelings about the long ceremony.

In other royal news, Queen Camilla appeared ‘tense’ and ‘slightly stressed’ during King Charles’ coronation but remained ‘stoic’ for the cameras.

King Charles III’s grandchildren stole the show at his coronation celebrations, which featured some of the best royal fashion, hidden symbolism, and sweet moments, yesterday. While Prince George may have been the star, with his important role as Page of Honor, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis drew just as much attention as they sat next to their parents and watched on from the front row.

While Princess Catherine and Princess Charlotte's matched in sparkling leaf tiaras, and Prince Harry's body language highlighted a few 'moments of sadness,' it was Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' subtle interactions that really warmed people's hearts.

Speaking to The Express, Inbaal Honigman, a body language expert, shared the subtle and easily missed gestures that reveal a lot about the loving relationship between the two royals.

Talking about the sweet moment when Charlotte and Louis’ first appeared at the coronation celebrations walking behind their parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, and into the Abbey, Inbaal shared, “Charlotte and Louis holding hands as they enter the Abbey could be interpreted as the older girl leading the younger boy and taking responsibility for him as an older sibling."

“However, their connection seems more affectionate than controlling. It is the way they hold hands, which is actually very equal. Both their hands close softly around one another's, with no tension and this shows that they're both gaining comfort from feeling direct physical contact with someone loved and familiar."

(Image credit: Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

“Louis's other hand is held in a light fist, which shows a small amount of apprehension, as the surroundings are a little overwhelming to him perhaps, but it's not a tight fist, which is what we'd see if he were nervous. Both children are looking around, not at each other. Their physical touch allows them to explore independently, without the need for constant eye contact.”

During the ceremony, which Louis briefly disappeared from, the royal youngsters shared “loving and trusting” interactions that showed off Charlotte's 'caring nature.'

Inbaal revealed, “Charlotte leans to listen properly to her brother, shortening the space between them, which shows that her caring nature is far beyond her eight years, and Louis talks to her while looking at her face, showing that he trusts her."

“They both appear to feel safe, and their movements are soft and confident, not remotely jumpy or insecure.”

But while they were comfortable, there were several moments where the length of the ceremony seemed to be a bit too much for the pair. Inbaal told The Express, “Both Charlotte and Louis [looked] bored during the ceremony. She has learned not to yawn in public, but her eyes wander, her thoughts are far away, and she's chewing her lip, deep in thought."

“Louis, at the same time, is trying to find something interesting, looking around him and yawning. At five years of age, he's not yet mastered the art of hiding his boredom, but he appears to be comfortable and understand that best behavior is required, since he's not fidgeting nor does his face appear stressed or unhappy.”

(Image credit: Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

But the pair's energy was revived once the ceremony had finished and they joined their parents and older brother in a carriage for the procession back to Buckingham Palace where they appeared on the balcony and had some sweet and hilarious conversations that have now been revealed by a lip-reading expert.

Charlotte and Louis were spotted looking out of the windows at the crowds and occasionally waving, with Inbaal noting, “Charlotte's wave in the carriage doesn't appear natural, it appears rehearsed."

“She pulls her lips into a smile, teeth showing, in that way that kids are taught to 'cheese' at the camera, but her eyes aren't smiling, they're not pulled up as during a natural, happy smile."

“Louis is still on best behavior, going through the motions - his hand is up, he is waving, doing what's been asked of him. Pulling a smile is a learned behavior, which Louis hasn't adopted yet - and at five years of age, that's to be expected. His funny faces are just a way for him to break the boredom."