Why Prince Louis briefly disappeared during the coronation ceremony

Prince Louis disappeared from his front-row seat at King Charles III's coronation ceremony yesterday leaving many royal fans wondering where he could have gone off to.

It's likely that the young Prince just needed a short break from the long ceremony, a situation the Wales' had prepared for in advance with a nanny waiting and ready to whisk the youngster away at any moment.

The Wales family shined at yesterday's Coronation ceremony. With Princess Catherine and Princess Charlotte matching in sparkling leaf tiaras and Alexander McQueen dresses and Prince George's momentous role as King Charles's Page of Honor going off without a hitch, Prince Louis didn't disappoint and stole the show in a sweet moment with his older sister.

But the young Prince also sparked speculation when he mysteriously went missing from the ceremony. Royal fans were given a spectacular view of the youngster, whose facial expressions at Royal events always warm the heart with Prince Louis sitting alongside his dad, Prince William, his mom, Kate Middleton, and his older sister, Princess Charlotte on the front row.

But then, midway through the ceremony, Louis was suddenly missing. The question on everyone's lips? Where did he go?

(Image credit: Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The reason for his disappearance is actually very understandable and it was all in the preplanning. Taking a five-year-old to any event, let alone a two-hour-long church ceremony that's set to be broadcast to millions across the globe, requires some planning and the Wales Family were taking no risks with this one as Kate revealed her nerves ahead of the event.

According to reports in Page Six, the Palace had stationed a nanny near the family's seats who would be ready to whisk Prince Louis away at any moment they were needed to. According to the publication, if the young Prince began to misbehave or grow tired, the nanny was instructed to take him somewhere private and let him have a break.

As, as far as viewers could see, Louis displayed no signs of any misbehavior, it's likely that the five-year-old just needed a break for a minute. There were a couple of yawns from the young Prince that were caught on camera, but who can blame him? The ceremony was long and full of traditions, songs, and readings.

Louis wasn't gone for too long though and was back before the ceremony's conclusion, just in time to sing “God Save the King” as King Charles and Camilla left the Abbey. His energy levels appeared revived as he was later spotted in the carriage procession back to Buckingham Palace, waving and pulling faces to the fans lining the streets outside.

(Image credit: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

As Louis has matured, he has been spotted more and more at royal events, each time making the public fall in love with his cheeky personality. During last year's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, he became renowned for his daring antics and myriad of funny facial expressions, and, most recently, the young Prince was on his best behavior for the family’s Easter church service in April where he twinned with Kate Middleton in bright blue hues.