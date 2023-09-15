Princess Beatrice opts for vampy glamour in stunning black dress and matching opera gloves

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Princess Beatrice looked stunning at this year's Vogue World event, walking the red carpet in a very glamourous vampy black outfit.

Princess Beatrice looked gorgeous during her latest public appearance, accessorising a bold black dress with black suede pumps and opera gloves.

The vampy outfit is from the royal-approved designer Richard Quinn, a fashionista beloved by many other members of the Royal Family including the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Joined by the likes of Kate Winslet and Stormzy, Princess Beatrice attended the Vogue World: London 2023 party, hosted at the Theatre Royal on Drury Lane. The event was as star-studded as they come with the evening, which has been referred to as the UK's answer to the MET Gala, seeing celebrities mark the start of London Fashion Week by showing off their glamorous outfits on the red carpet.

Alongside husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Beatrice did not disappoint. Beatrice opted for an elegant floral cape dress by the designer Richard Quinn, accessorising with a pair of patent black stilettos and shimmering drop earrings. Monochrome black looks seem to be a trend in the Royal Family at the moment, with Meghan Markle stepping out in an all black look during her Invictus Games appearance and Kate Middleton following suit as she met with children on an engagement earlier this week.

Adding even more vampy elegance to the dark look, Beatrice's outfit featured a pair of Richard Quinn's opera gloves that boasted the same floral print as her bold dress.



Rivkie Baum, woman&home's Fashion Channel Editor said of the look, "Richard Quinn felt like a particularly poignant choice for the royal, as it was at Quinn's LFW show in 2018 that the Queen made a surprise front-row appearance". Following the news of the monarch's death, Quinn scrambled to turn his spring/summer 2023 show into a tribute to her and sent models down the runway in pieces reminiscent of the Queen’s Balmoral wardrobe.

The darkness of Beatrice's outfit was brilliantly juxtaposed by Edo's bright white tux jacket, under which he wore a white shirt and black bow tie.

While Beatrice's exact look is not available off the shelf, there are similar Richard Quinn pieces, such as the same dress, cape, and gloves in a different floral print available online, as well as different dresses and gloves in the same floral print as Beatrice's.

Sibby floral-print gathered-crepe dress, £2,185 ($2,715.91) | Richard Quinn With the same tie front detailing and pleated skirt style as Princess Beatrice's Vogue World look, this differing bold floral print still gives the same vampy glamour as the royals.

Whistles Falling Floral Print Midi Dress | John Lewis £95 ($118.11) If a cape and gloves aren't your idea of the perfect office party or wedding guest outfit additions, this Whistles dress boasts a similar look to Beatrice's vampy ensemble but frees you from the fairly intimidating idea of stepping out in such fashion-forward accessories.

Beatrice kept up the vampy theme with bold red lipstick, a look that can often be intimidating, especially when wearing such an extravagant outfit but the royal made it work, and we can't get enough of the daring look.