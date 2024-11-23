Princess Beatrice stuns in all-black outfit that fans say is 'one of her best looks' to date

Princess Beatrice exuded timeless elegance in an all-black monochrome outfit for Ralph Lauren's Holiday Celebration party this week, pairing a black velvet maxi dress with an oversized blazer for a contemporary and modern look.

Monochrome outfits are really having their moment this autumn/winter season, with a whole range of celebrities stepping out in striking one-toned looks - and Princess Beatrice just gave a masterclass in styling the one-colour trend for more formal occasions.

Stepping out in London for Ralph Lauren's Holiday Celebration in support of The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, Beatrice stunned in a head-to-toe designer look that utilised a number of winter capsule wardrobe staples to create a timeless festive party outfit.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Princess Beatrice's Look

Part Two Dida Velvet Maxi Dress £79.95 at John Lewis Boasting the same crew neckline, long sleeve look and velvet fabric makeup as Beatrice's designer dress, this piece by Part Two is a great lookalike at a much more affordable price. The straight silhouette is comfortable to wear as it hugs and flatters your figure, with the supersoft velvet feeling as luxurious as it looks. Open Edit Double Breasted Blazer £73.27 at Nordstrom With an accentuated waistline that's carved out by the double-breasted silhouette, you can create a sleek and structured look with this blazer by doing up the buttons or opt for a more casual style by leaving them undone. This versatility makes it a great wardrobe staple that plays into many occasions and styles so you get the most wear for your money. Nordstrom Paola Ankle Strap Pointed Toe Pump £65.45 at Nordstrom Every shoe capsule wardrobe needs a simple and sleek pair of black heels to finish it off and round it out. This pair by Nordstrom are a great and versatile choice, with their pointed-toe, comfortable 3" heel and thin ankle-supporting strap creating a sophisticated look that's easy to style and wear with numerous different looks. M&S Faux Leather Cross Body Bag £35 at M&S Getting a designer look doesn't have to mean spending a designer price, with this M&S crossbody bag emulating the look of Beatrice's Ralph Lauren style perfectly - and for just £35 too! The bag's adjustable strap means you can wear it as a cross-body or shoulder bag, with the drop lock keeping your belongings secure while also bringing a nice shining detail to the style. WAYF Have It All Strapless Velvet Midi Dress £88.41 at Nordstrom Sleek, elegant and timeless, this strapless, velvet dress is stunning. Just like Beatrice's dress it features a fitted bodice, slightly flared skirt and cuts off at a flattering midi length. Pair with some black heels like Beatrice did or opt for a pair of heeled leather ankle boots for an edgier date night look. M&S Relaxed Single Breasted Blazer £49.50 at M&S The relaxed and slightly oversized fit of this single breasted blazer from M&S makes it the ideal piece for both occasion and casual wear. With a more spacious design, you can dance the night away at festive parties with no worries or restrictions and the roomy fit allows you to layer jumpers and long sleeve tops under the jacket for rainy days in the office too.

For the base of her outfit, Beatrice wore the stunning new-season Velvet Scoopback Dress by Polo Ralph Lauren, with the simple and timeless crew neckline, practical long sleeves and fit-and-flare silhouette oozing sophistication. The versatile party staple is one that can be worn time and time again across seasons, with the simple all-black look being elevated by both the soft and luxe velvet fabric and the unique statement scoop back that shows off just enough skin to give a contemporary feel while still in keeping with a classic style.

Beatrice covered up this scoop back detail with the Polo Ralph Lauren Double-Breasted Silk-Lapel Wool Blazer. This style of tailored blazer is a staple in the cooler months, with the crisp and timeless double-breasted silhouette working to elevate numerous different outfits. It looks great thrown over a fitted and formal dress to add a touch of elegance to a party look like Beatrice's and you can experiment with doing up the buttons or leaving them open to create different silhouettes and we love the oversized fit Beatrice has played with that brings a youthful feel to the formal style.

Accessorising her monochrome outfit, Beatrice kept it simple and pared back for a sleek and sophisticated look. With just a simple pair of small gold hoops in her ears, a scattering of gold rings on her fingers and a pair of sleek, black pointed-toe heels on her feet, it was Beatrice's crossbody bag that was left to shine. The Ralph Lauren 888 Box Calfskin Crossbody from the Ralph Lauren Collection is a timeless designer style, and at £2,265 it's one of the more affordable designer handbags on the market right now.

We love the classic box style that works with Beatrice's minimal monochrome outfit perfectly, with the sleek black leather, signature RL monogram closure and shining silver hardware drawing the eye without overwhelming the look.

We're not the only ones who love the look, with fans of Beatrice taking to Instagram and X to praise the classic and timeless outfit, with one even saying that the outfit is 'one of her best looks' ever - and we might have to agree!