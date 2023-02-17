Princess Anne wears the Queen's favorite color during poignant visit to memorial close to both of their hearts

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Images of Princess Anne in the Queen's favorite color during a very special engagement definitely brings back memories of the late monarch. No wonder as her only daughter pays tribute to her late mother during a visit to a historical war monument in New Zealand.

Images of Princess Anne in the Queen's favorite color yellow during her visit to New Zealand reminds us of the Queen wearing the sunny hue during her own visits to the country.

The Princess and her mother often twinned in the buttery shade - sometimes at the same events!

In other royal news, Princess Diana's unique fashion item that King Charles 'loved.'

(Image credit: Rob Ball/Getty Images)

We all know that Princess Anne proves bold wedding outfits should be showcased all year round and that the hardworking royal loves to wear bright colors, just like her late mother.

The Princess Royal paid subtle tribute to the late monarch during a visit to a historical war monument in Christchurch, New Zealand. Dressed in a stunning pale yellow blazer with a vibrant floral skirt, the Princess brought light to the somber occasion.

She was also photographed seemingly having a bit of a giggle with some of the dignitaries whom she met during the outing, which comes a day after Princess Anne's new brooch had its Antipodean debut.

(Image credit: Rob Ball/Getty Images)

Princess Anne stunned in one of her favorite color combinations only days before her Christchurch visit and guess which color was pride of place? Yep, yellow.

Interestingly enough, the Queen also wore yellow multiple times throughout her reign, during visits to New Zealand. Images of the late monarch sporting her favorite glowy shade are a reminder of the family resemblance between the mother and daughter.

(Image credit: Serge Lemoine/Getty Images)

The Princess was invited to New Zealand in honor of the 100th anniversary of the NZ Army's Royal New Zealand Corps of Signals - of which she is Colonel in Chief. She has been joined on the tour by her beloved husband Tim Laurence.

During the visit, the royal made sure to visit an important war memorial - which echoes her mother's dedication to remembering those who've gone before us.

The Queen was also photographed in her lifetime at one of the country's best known memorials when she tolled the Bourdon Peace Bell at the National War Memorial in Wellington back in 1995.

(Image credit: DOMINION/AFP/Getty Images)

Previously, Princess Anne shared the Queen's style secret, which wasn't anything to do with sporting yellow - but was some seriously sage advice. The secret? Choose style over fashion - the latter fades, whereas the former is immortal.

Although Dopamine dresssing was one of the biggest fashion trends of 2022 and still seems super popular, this isn't the first time Princess Anne tries dopamine dressing.

If her recent spate of stylish outfits, including muted shades with pops of bright colors, isn't enough - just take a look at this adorable throwback shot of her and Queen Elizabeth!

(Image credit: Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images)

In light of her style and similarity in many ways to her mother, it's no wonder that Princess Anne is currently considered to be ranked as the most popular royal.