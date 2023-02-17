Princess Anne wears the Queen's favorite color during poignant visit to memorial close to both of their hearts

Princess Anne, Princess Royal looks on during a visit to the Riding for the Disabled Association on February 16, 2023 in Wellington, New Zealand. Her Royal Highness Princess Anne, The Princess Royal travelled to New Zealand at the request of the NZ Army's Royal New Zealand Corps of Signals, of which she is Colonel in Chief, to attend its 100th anniversary celebrations. The Princess Royal last visited New Zealand in 2010.
(Image credit: Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images)
Images of Princess Anne in the Queen's favorite color during a very special engagement definitely brings back memories of the late monarch. No wonder as her only daughter pays tribute to her late mother during a visit to a historical war monument in New Zealand.

Princess Anne, Princess Royal attends the War Memorial Rededication Ceremony at Cathedral Square on February 17, 2023 in Christchurch, New Zealand. Her Royal Highness Princess Anne, The Princess Royal travelled to New Zealand at the request of the NZ Army's Royal New Zealand Corps of Signals, of which she is Colonel in Chief, to attend its 100th anniversary celebrations. The Princess Royal last visited New Zealand in 2010.

(Image credit: Rob Ball/Getty Images)

We all know that Princess Anne proves bold wedding outfits should be showcased all year round and that the hardworking royal loves to wear bright colors, just like her late mother.

The Princess Royal paid subtle tribute to the late monarch during a visit to a historical war monument in Christchurch, New Zealand. Dressed in a stunning pale yellow blazer with a vibrant floral skirt, the Princess brought light to the somber occasion.

She was also photographed seemingly having a bit of a giggle with some of the dignitaries whom she met during the outing, which comes a day after Princess Anne's new brooch had its Antipodean debut.

Princess Anne, Princess Royal visits the Royal Agricultural Society of New Zealand (RAS) at the Canterbury Agricultural Park, the home of the Canterbury Agricultural and Pastoral Association on February 17, 2023 in Christchurch, New Zealand. Her Royal Highness Princess Anne, The Princess Royal travelled to New Zealand at the request of the NZ Army's Royal New Zealand Corps of Signals, of which she is Colonel in Chief, to attend its 100th anniversary celebrations. The Princess Royal last visited New Zealand in 2010.

(Image credit: Rob Ball/Getty Images)

Princess Anne stunned in one of her favorite color combinations only days before her Christchurch visit and guess which color was pride of place? Yep, yellow.

Interestingly enough, the Queen also wore yellow multiple times throughout her reign, during visits to New Zealand. Images of the late monarch sporting her favorite glowy shade are a reminder of the family resemblance between the mother and daughter.

Queen Elizabeth II carries out an investiture ceremony in Wellington during her tour of New Zealand, 1977.

(Image credit: Serge Lemoine/Getty Images)

The Princess was invited to New Zealand in honor of the 100th anniversary of the NZ Army's Royal New Zealand Corps of Signals - of which she is Colonel in Chief. She has been joined on the tour by her beloved husband Tim Laurence. 

During the visit, the royal made sure to visit an important war memorial - which echoes her mother's dedication to remembering those who've gone before us.

The Queen was also photographed in her lifetime at one of the country's best known memorials when she tolled the Bourdon Peace Bell at the National War Memorial in Wellington back in 1995.

Queen Elizabeth II (C), with the aid of Timothy Hurd (L), tolls the Bourdon Peace Bell at the National War Memorial in Wellington 05 November. The Queen is on the fifth day of her 10-day New Zealand tour.

(Image credit: DOMINION/AFP/Getty Images)

Previously, Princess Anne shared the Queen's style secret, which wasn't anything to do with sporting yellow - but was some seriously sage advice. The secret? Choose style over fashion - the latter fades, whereas the former is immortal.

Although Dopamine dresssing was one of the biggest fashion trends of 2022 and still seems super popular, this isn't the first time Princess Anne tries dopamine dressing.

If her recent spate of stylish outfits, including muted shades with pops of bright colors, isn't enough - just take a look at this adorable throwback shot of her and Queen Elizabeth!

Queen Elizbeth II, Princess Anne and Henry Herbert, 7th Earl of Carnarvon (1924-2001), racing manager to Queen Elizabeth II, watching the horseracing at the Derby meeting, at Epsom racecourse, in Epsom, Surrey, England, Great Britain, 1 June 1988. The Queen is wearing a yellow hat trimmed with white flowers, designed by milliner Frederick Fox.

(Image credit: Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images)

In light of her style and similarity in many ways to her mother, it's no wonder that Princess Anne is currently considered to be ranked as the most popular royal.

