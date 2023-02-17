Princess Anne nods to shared passion with husband Tim in New Zealand with stunning gold brooch

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Princess Anne stepped out in New Zealand on Thursday in yet another stunning brooch, delighting royal fashion fans once again with her impeccable taste in jewelry.

The Princess Royal traveled to New Zealand on Monday for a four-day-long official trip, marking her first visit to the country since 2010.

Princess Anne has worn yet another gorgeous brooch on her New Zealand tour, much to the delight of her royal fanbase.

The Princess Royal, 72, arrived in Wellington on Tuesday for her first trip to the Kiwi nation since 2010.

The Queen’s only daughter was invited to New Zealand in honor of the 100th anniversary of the NZ Army's Royal New Zealand Corps of Signals, of which she is Colonel in Chief. She has been joined on the tour by her husband Tim Laurence, who appeared to take inspiration from the royal icon with a striking yellow accessory on Wednesday.

Anne has already undertaken several engagements on the four-day-long trip, including a stop at the Riding for the Disabled Association and a fancy dinner at the Government Building. She has also visited the war museum for New Zealanders who have died in the conflict and the National Crisis Management Centre 'to meet with staff from agencies involved in the Cyclone Gabrielle response.'

(Image credit: Hagen Hopkins / Stringer / Getty Images)

Never one to disappoint in the wardrobe department, Princess Anne has treated her fans to multiple knockout ensembles since arriving in New Zealand on Valentine's Day. Best known for her practical yet elegant style, the former equestrian has stuck to a mixture of both new and recycled items to represent the Crown on the important visit.

Her experimentation with color has also made headlines this week, with Princess Anne's yellow coat at the Pukeahu National War Memorial being one of the most popular garments worn by the hardworking royal over the past few days.

(Image credit: Getty)

The Princess Royal's accessories on her New Zealand trip have also drawn the envy of many. On Thursday, Anne wowed jewelry fiends with her choice of brooch during a visit to the Royal Agricultural Society of New Zealand (RAS) at the Canterbury Agricultural Park in Christchurch.

The royal was photographed at the engagement wearing a dramatic yellow-gold brooch shaped like a boat, which appeared to also include two delicate oars. According to James Constantinou, founder of Prestige Pawnbrokers (opens in new tab), the statement piece, which is made all the more special by "two pear-shaped diamonds", could "fetch up to £50,000 should it be presented for sale."

(Image credit: Getty)

It's possible that Anne's brooch, which is just one of many in her impressive collection, was also chosen to reflect her passion for sailing. The mother-of-two has been a longtime lover of the water sport, having become a patron of the Royal Lymington Yacht Club in 1979. It's also been reported that she and Timothy are big fans of sailing on their cruising yacht, the Rustle 44, when they're not busy with their royal duties.