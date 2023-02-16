Princess Anne's husband Tim takes style inspiration from royal icon with striking yellow accessory

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Princess Anne's husband, Timothy Laurence, has seemingly taken fashion inspiration from the royal icon for their latest joint engagement - and we're all for it.

Princess Anne's husband stepped out in style in New Zealand on Wednesday, wearing a striking yellow accessory to accompany the royal icon on an important engagement in Wellington.

Sir Timothy Laurence appeared to have been inspired by his wife's fashion yesterday, with his daring choice of neckwear sharing similar qualities with Princess Anne's vibrant scarf.

Princess Anne's husband has stepped out in New Zealand wearing a striking yellow accessory, much to the excitement of the retired navy officer's royal fans.

Sir Timothy Laurence doesn't often make headlines for his fashion, with the Princess Royal's wardrobe usually getting most of the spotlight during the couple's joint outings.

The only daughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II is known for her elegant yet practical style when she leaves Gatcombe Park, regularly recycling favorite pieces from her closet and sticking to timeless colors and cuts. Princess Anne's 'snazzy sunglasses' and enviable brooches are also major staples in her decades-old collection, often giving her outfits a much-needed twist.

Timothy, who has been married to the Princess Royal since 1992, has played it notably safer in the style department over the years. When he's not in military attire, the 67-year-old tends to wear suits in muted colors like black, brown, blue, or grey. Timothy has also been photographed on multiple occasions in English countryside basics like brown knitted jumpers, checked shirts, and comfortable slacks.

It looks like the King's brother-in-law is beginning to take more risks with his style, however, and it seems Princess Anne might have been his inspiration.

On Wednesday, Timothy was photographed wearing a bright yellow tie as he accompanied his wife to the Riding for the Disabled Association in Wellington, New Zealand.

The British veteran's summery accessory, which was the perfect injection of color to his beige mac coat and white shirt, coordinated perfectly with Anne's own choice of neckwear. The 72-year-old wore a multi-colored scarf with her durable Musto sailing coat and white collared blouse, giving her otherwise neutral outfit an exciting vibrant edge. Never one to underestimate the importance of sensible footwear, she teamed the outfit with a pair of brown sailor's brogues and a loose skirt.

Anne and Timothy arrived in Wellington, New Zealand on Tuesday, marking the royal's first official trip to the country since 2010. She has already undertaken a number of public engagements since landing, including a visit to a disaster response center helping victims of Cyclone Gabrielle. She has also attended a Service of Remembrance for New Zealanders who have died in the conflict, as well as a dinner at the Government House.