Princess Diana's unique fashion item that King Charles 'loved'

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

It has been revealed that Princess Diana once wore an iconic fashion piece that Charles 'loved,' as did the rest of the Royal Family.

Princess Diana once wore a unique fashion piece that her husband at the time adored.

An interview with the designer of this look has revealed the Prince of Wales's adoring reaction at the time.

In other royal news, Princess Anne tries out a hint of dopamine dressing with bold multicolored dress that highlights her thrifty nature

It has been revealed by a fashion designer that (the then) Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, adored Princess Diana's wedding dress and the look was a complete success when the Princess was first pictured in the look.

The designer of the dress, David Emanuel, spoke to Hello (opens in new tab) and told them that Princess Diana called him personally to thank him and tell him about the success of his design.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"After all the photographs, they went in to have the wedding breakfast and I went back to my studio in Mayfair. All of my workroom ladies were there so we had a glass of champagne," said David as he then spoke about the personal phone call he received.

"We had a little party and just as I’m about to lock up, the phone rings… I thought who’s calling? It was Diana! She said 'I just wanted to say thank you so much for the gown. I loved it. Prince Charles loved it. All the family loved it," said David.

The designer then spoke about how much it meant to hear from the Princess of Wales just before she went away for her honeymoon. "It couldn’t have been more special for me to hear from the client. When you design for a bride you want her to be happy. As long as the bride is happy that is all that matters. The fact she took the time before she went off on honeymoon… that’s genuine kindness," he said.

(Image credit: Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images)

The designer revealed that although the dress was a success and the Royal Family and Prince Charles 'loved' the look, the dressmakers were filled with anxiety on the day because of some creases that appeared on the dress during the ceremony.

Elizabeth Emanuel, David's former spouse who also co-designed the gown, said during an appearance on ITV's Invitation to the Royal Wedding in 2018, that she was 'horrified' when she saw the dress on television.

"We did know it would crease a bit but when I saw her arrive at St Paul's and we saw the creasing I actually felt faint," said Elizabeth. "I was horrified, really, because it was quite a lot of creasing. It was a lot more than we thought."

Of course the creasing may have stood out to the designers, but for viewers watching the day and every other member of the wedding party, the dress was a phenomenal success and will go down as one of the most iconic fashion pieces in Royal history.