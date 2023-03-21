Princess Anne proves brown suede is back in style with slouchy handbag and matching knee-high boots on Coronation Street set

Princess Anne was on the set of Coronation street yesterday - but all eyes were on her quirky accessories.

Princess Anne, who gave off Jamiroquai vibes with an outlandish hat just last week at the Cheltenham festival, donned brown suede knee-high boots for her visit to the set of the iconic British soap - proving that brown suede is officially back in.

The brown suede boots are similar to the ones Kate Middleton wore last month, wearing them with an outfit which proved she had a stylist.

Princess Anne also paired the boots with a matching brown suede handbag, a tweed coat and a yellow pleated skirt. However, she wasn't wearing one of her signature scarves - a stylish accessory she normally relies on to look polished. 

princess anne on the set of coronation street with suede bag

(Image credit: ITV)
The Princess Royal was visiting the set of the soap in her role as patron of The Acid Survivors Trust International (ASTI). Coronation Street have revealed they will be airing a storyline that sees the character Daisy targeted by an acid attack after her stalker Justin becomes jealous. 

Princess Anne on the set of coronation street wearing brown suede accessories

(Image credit: ITV)
Posting the visit to Twitter the Coronation street account wrote said, "The Princess Royal today (Monday March 20th) visited ITV Studios Coronation Street to meet cast and members of the production team involved in the acid attack storyline."

The images also showed Princess Anne visiting a few of the iconic sets from the soap, including the Rovers Return pub and the show's trademark cobbled streets. The Princess royal also went on to meet Andrew Still - who plays Justin in the show, as well as actors Charlotte Jordan (Daisy), Ryan Prescott (Ryan Connor), Rob Mallard (Daniel Osbourne), and Sally Ann Matthews (Jenny Bradley).

Fans were excited about her visit with one tweeting, "Her royal highness genuinely looks like a local! She fits right in!"

Coronation Street Producer Iain commented on the visit saying, "Working with ASTI on this storyline has been invaluable to all of us. HRH's patronage of the charity is clearly of huge importance to both Her Royal Highness and the charity and it was an absolute honor to have them join us at Coronation Street today."

The visit gave the cast of the long-running show the chance to discuss how they have worked together to create and portray such a delicate and important storyline.

