Princess Beatrice goes casual in gray $44 Zara shirt and it has the coolest metal buttons

Princess Beatrice sported a comfy oversized shirt from the high street favorite

Princess Beatrice
(Image credit: Getty)
By Robyn Morris
published

Princess Beatrice might be known for her stunning collection of dresses, but when she recently stepped out we were drawn to her cool gray shirt and it turns out it's a Zara fave.

As a busy mother to her one-year-old daughter Sienna, Princess Beatrice favors comfort when it comes to her daily fashion choices. And the royal looked chic and cozy in a thick oversized shirt from Zara in these photos published by MailOnline (opens in new tab).

The shirt is made from a woven material and features metal buttons and front pockets. The perfect length, the shirt is oversized which means you can stick it on over a pair of leggings and be ready to leave the house, just like Beatrice.

Beatrice styled the cozy shirt with a simple black puffa coat and black leggings for a super casual look. Unfortunately, Princess Beatrice's exact gray shirt is out of stock, but you can get your hands on the same shirt in two different colorways.

Long Cotton Overshirt $44 (£35.99) | Zara (opens in new tab)

Long Cotton Overshirt $44 (£35.99) | Zara (opens in new tab)

Available in khaki and cream, this collared overshirt features long sleeves, front pockets and a Button-up front with metal snap buttons. This piece is made from 100% cotton and comes up larger than usual in size, so you might want to size down.

Royal fans were quick to praise Beatrice's style, with one commenting, "Young mother running around on personal time just wanting to be comfy. This gets my vote." 

Another added, "I really like her and her style," while a third royal fan commented, "This looks so comfy."

This dressed-down look is similar to the outfit Princess Beatrice sported back in 2017 in New York when she teamed a causal gym look with classic Nike sneakers while sipping a smoothie in Soho.

princess beatrice in trainers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Beatrice is no stranger to high street brands and has previously shown her love for both Needle and Thread and Reformation, who are known for their stunning formal dresses at affordable prices.

Princess Beatrice is also a lover of vintage fashion as shown in her wedding day photos from 2020, when she married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in secret in Windsor.

Beatrice's gorgeous wedding gown was actually one that had previously been worn by the late Queen Elizabeth II. The Queen loaned Beatrice a vintage taffeta dress by Norman Hartnell for her big day, along with her Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara - which the monarch wore at her own wedding in 1947. The stunning dress was remodeled and fitted by the Queen's senior dresser Angela Kelly and designer Stewart Parvin.

Robyn Morris

Robyn is a celebrity and entertainment journalist and editor with over eight years experience in the industry. As well as contributing regular to woman&home, she also often writes for Woman, Woman's Own, Woman's Weekly and The Sun.

