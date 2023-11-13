Princess Anne just wore a little black dress from 1999 with the chicest monochrome scarf and heels

Princess Anne's little black dress from 1999 was a fun and thrifty choice from the royal as she attended an event at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

On November 11th, 2023, the Princess Royal was among the senior working royals who attended The Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance. Princess Anne and her husband Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence both looked somber and dressed in black for this sad anniversary. The Princess opted for a thrifty fashion choice as she wore a velvet dress that she has owned for more than two decades. While this dress may have been over 20 years old, the look was right in line with many of the autumn/winter fashion trends of 2023.

The Princess wore a velvet long-sleeved dress with a round neckline that she was last pictured wearing in November 1999. The dress was classic and simple and just the perfect capsule wardrobe piece that can be worn again and again with new accessories to modernise the look.

To accessorise, the Princess wore a pair of low-heeled court shoes with a bow feature from Ferragamo. She also wore a black and white floral patterned pashmina which added an elegant feel to this look and a necessary bit of pattern and dimension.

The look from the Princess was chic and simple and so on brand for the frugal Princess who frequently decides to re-wear old items and give them a new lease of life, instead of shopping for new clothes. For example, back in July, Princess Anne showcased her thrifty style as she re-wore a jazzy yellow and navy plaid blazer from her 90s wardrobe.