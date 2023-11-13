Princess Anne just wore a little black dress from 1999 with the chicest monochrome scarf and heels
Princess Anne's little black dress from 1999 was the perfect winter look as the Princess re-wore an old piece for a recent engagement
Princess Anne's little black dress from 1999 was a fun and thrifty choice from the royal as she attended an event at the Royal Albert Hall in London.
On November 11th, 2023, the Princess Royal was among the senior working royals who attended The Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance. Princess Anne and her husband Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence both looked somber and dressed in black for this sad anniversary. The Princess opted for a thrifty fashion choice as she wore a velvet dress that she has owned for more than two decades. While this dress may have been over 20 years old, the look was right in line with many of the autumn/winter fashion trends of 2023.
The Princess wore a velvet long-sleeved dress with a round neckline that she was last pictured wearing in November 1999. The dress was classic and simple and just the perfect capsule wardrobe piece that can be worn again and again with new accessories to modernise the look.
To accessorise, the Princess wore a pair of low-heeled court shoes with a bow feature from Ferragamo. She also wore a black and white floral patterned pashmina which added an elegant feel to this look and a necessary bit of pattern and dimension.
Velvet Dress
RRP: £98.00 | Boden. This sophisticated dress is crafted from stretchy plush velvet, making it a comfortable yet stylish party piece. The full midi skirt and boat-neckline are effortlessly feminine and there's even a flattering ruched waistband.
Printed Scarf
RRP: £110 | Max Mara. This scarf from Weekend Max Mara features mismatched floral motifs in monochromatic hues, confirming the accessory’s timeless appeal.
Bow Heels
RRP: £99.00 | Phase Eight. A perfect choice for weddings or occasions. These black, luxe satin heels are finished with a knot detailing on the front. Pair with a matching clutch bag at your next special event.
The look from the Princess was chic and simple and so on brand for the frugal Princess who frequently decides to re-wear old items and give them a new lease of life, instead of shopping for new clothes. For example, back in July, Princess Anne showcased her thrifty style as she re-wore a jazzy yellow and navy plaid blazer from her 90s wardrobe.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Laura is a news writer for woman&home who primarily covers entertainment and celebrity news. Laura dabbles in lifestyle, royal, beauty, and fashion news, and loves to cover anything and everything to do with television and film. She is also passionate about feminism and equality and loves writing about gender issues and feminist literature.
Laura loves drinking and eating and can often be found trying to get reservations at London's trendiest restaurants. When she's not wining and dining, Laura can also be found travelling, baking, and hiking with her dog.
-
-
'What I wish I had known before buying an air fryer' reveals a kitchen appliance expert
Get insider insights on what you need to know before buying an air fryer to invest wisely for your home
By Jayne Cherrington-Cook Published
-
The reappearance of Kate Middleton’s iconic hat from 2006 for Remembrance Sunday service has got us feeling seriously nostalgic
Kate Middleton's hat for the National Service of Remembrance was an old favourite and it worked perfectly with her respectful outfit
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Prince Philip’s royal tradition Princess Anne chose to uphold with her children - but none of her brothers did!
Prince Philip’s royal tradition was something his sons chose not to continue with their children but Princess Anne's kids enjoyed it
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Frugal Princess Anne's thrifty hotel request that saved her £40
Princess Anne's thrifty hotel request has been revealed and honestly it's so on brand for the Princess Royal!
By Laura Harman Published
-
32 things you might not know about Princess Anne
The reliable Royal is one of the most beloved figures in the Royal Family. Here we share some fun and interesting facts about the Princess Royal...
By Jack Slater Published
-
The surprising reason Princess Anne missed Prince Harry's christening - and the prior commitment that 'took precedence'
The surprising reason Princess Anne missed Prince Harry's christening has been revealed...
By Laura Harman Published
-
You'll want to see Princess Anne's chic silk scarf and white shift dress combination plus the bold accessory choice she made
Princess Anne's silk scarf featured fabulous pastel tones and helped to level up the elegance of her neutral-toned outfit
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Princess Anne's hilarious response to Mike Tindall's outrageous underwear moment has made us love her even more
Princess Anne responded in a classic Princess Anne way!
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Princess Anne beams as she steps out in Kate Middleton-esque ivory blazer and snazzy sunnies
Princess Anne's ivory blazer has just become a firm favourite of ours as she took a leaf out of the Princess of Wales' style book
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
We’re obsessed with Princess Anne’s cherry-red tote bag and it couldn’t be more practical for autumn
Princess Anne's cherry-red tote bag is one of the most practical yet stylish accessories we've seen this season and it's so easy to emulate!
By Emma Shacklock Published