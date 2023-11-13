Princess Anne just wore a little black dress from 1999 with the chicest monochrome scarf and heels

Princess Anne's little black dress from 1999 was the perfect winter look as the Princess re-wore an old piece for a recent engagement

Princess Anne's little black dress from 1999
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Laura Harman
By Laura Harman
published

Princess Anne's little black dress from 1999 was a fun and thrifty choice from the royal as she attended an event at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

On November 11th, 2023, the Princess Royal was among the senior working royals who attended The Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance. Princess Anne and her husband Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence both looked somber and dressed in black for this sad anniversary. The Princess opted for a thrifty fashion choice as she wore a velvet dress that she has owned for more than two decades. While this dress may have been over 20 years old, the look was right in line with many of the autumn/winter fashion trends of 2023.

Princess Anne

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Princess wore a velvet long-sleeved dress with a round neckline that she was last pictured wearing in November 1999. The dress was classic and simple and just the perfect capsule wardrobe piece that can be worn again and again with new accessories to modernise the look.

To accessorise, the Princess wore a pair of low-heeled court shoes with a bow feature from Ferragamo. She also wore a black and white floral patterned pashmina which added an elegant feel to this look and a necessary bit of pattern and dimension. 

Princess Anne

(Image credit: Getty Images)

BodenVelvet Dress
Abigail Velvet Midi Dress

RRP: £98.00 | Boden. This sophisticated dress is crafted from stretchy plush velvet, making it a comfortable yet stylish party piece. The full midi skirt and boat-neckline are effortlessly feminine and there's even a flattering ruched waistband.

Max MaraPrinted Scarf
Weekend Scarf

RRP: £110 | Max Mara. This scarf from Weekend Max Mara features mismatched floral motifs in monochromatic hues, confirming the accessory’s timeless appeal.

Phase EightBow Heels
Black Satin Court Heels

RRP: £99.00 | Phase Eight. A perfect choice for weddings or occasions. These black, luxe satin heels are finished with a knot detailing on the front. Pair with a matching clutch bag at your next special event.

Princess Anne

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The look from the Princess was chic and simple and so on brand for the frugal Princess who frequently decides to re-wear old items and give them a new lease of life, instead of shopping for new clothes. For example, back in July, Princess Anne showcased her thrifty style as she re-wore a jazzy yellow and navy plaid blazer from her 90s wardrobe

Topics
Princess Anne
Laura Harman
Laura Harman

Laura is a news writer for woman&home who primarily covers entertainment and celebrity news. Laura dabbles in lifestyle, royal, beauty, and fashion news, and loves to cover anything and everything to do with television and film. She is also passionate about feminism and equality and loves writing about gender issues and feminist literature.


Laura loves drinking and eating and can often be found trying to get reservations at London's trendiest restaurants. When she's not wining and dining, Laura can also be found travelling, baking, and hiking with her dog.


Latest
You might also like
View More ▸