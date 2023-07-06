Princess Anne showcases thrifty style as she re-wears jazzy yellow and navy plaid blazer from her 90s wardrobe

Ever the hardest working royal, following the celebrations for King Charles in Edinburgh on Wednesday, the Princess Royal continued on to another engagement later in the afternoon.

Princess Anne attended an important engagement in Scotland on Wednesday.

The Princess officially opened the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People and Department of Clinical Neurosciences.

On Wednesday, Princess Anne and other royals celebrated the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla during a National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication in Scotland and watched as the King was presented with the Honors of Scotland.

The Princess was in Scotland for this celebration but had her own important engagements to attend to. The Princess was snapped leaving the Palace of Holyroodhouse as she went to visit a hospital.

For this engagement the Princess looked fabulously summery as she paired a navy dress with a navy and yellow plaid blazer. Princess Anne's jazzy yellow plaid blazer was a great look while in Scotland as the design not only echoed traditional Scottish tartan, but also added a fun pop of color to the Princess's otherwise navy ensemble.

The style of the blazer had a certain late 80's feel to it with the exaggeratted shoulders and the borders of navy at the collar and cuff - and there was a good reason for this. The Princess has actually owened this yellow plaid blazer for more than 30 years and has been snapped wearing almost the exact same outfit before.

In 1990 the Princess traveled to the Soviet Union on a diplomacy tour of the country which is now known as Russia. The Princess wore the exact same snazzy blazer on one of the days of this trip and paired the look with the exact same style of navy shoulder bag and navy dress underneath.

Of course, the Princess looked slightly more demure in her 2023 rendition of this look and opted for more subtle jewelry choices than the pearl choker she picked for her 90s look - but this was clearly an almost identical outfit.

This look highlighted the Princess's thrifty style and how careful she is with her clothes - ensuring that they will last her a lifetime!

HRH The Princess Royal officially opened the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People and Department of Clinical Neurosciences today. We were delighted that HRH had the opportunity to meet with staff and patients, including 6-year-old Blake: https://t.co/59i9V3l7zB pic.twitter.com/F3Zegwip53July 5, 2023 See more

The Princess looked bright and happy as she chatted with NHS staff and met with some of the patients who will be benefiting from the opening of this new ward. In one special moment, 6-year-old patient Harper presented Her Royal Highness with a bouquet of flowers to thank her for visiting and officially opening the hospital.

Calum Campbell, Chief Executive, NHS Lothian said, "We are delighted to have welcomed HRH The Princess Royal to officially open the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People and Department of Clinical Neurosciences."

He added, "The COVID pandemic may have delayed our official opening event, however we are delighted that on the 75th anniversary of the NHS, HRH The Princess Royal could join us, as together we celebrate."