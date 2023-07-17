Prince Louis was 'very upset' after missing William and Kate's special outing with Prince George and Princess Charlotte

Kate Middleton confessed that Prince Louis was 'very upset' to not attend the Wimbledon final on Sunday alongside Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte made their first Wimbledon appearance together on Sunday, attending the Men's Singles Final with the Prince and Princess of Wales.

While fans were thrilled to see George and Charlotte in the Royal Box, people couldn't help but notice that little Prince Louis was not in attendance.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte looked utterly adorable as they made their first-ever appearance at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships on Sunday, attending alongside Prince William and Princess Catherine for the final day of the iconic competition.

Princess Charlotte stepped out in a pretty blue and white, frilly summer dress and showed she takes after her mom as she rocked a pair of super cute sunglasses, while Princess Catherine strayed from her go-to Wimbledon Ray-Bans, opting or a pair of Victoria Beckham shades with her bright green Roland Mouret dress.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Prince George, who made his Wimbledon debut last year without Charlotte, looked so smart in a navy suit with a crisp blue shirt and a striped tie, coordinating with his dad in matching brown suede shoes.

The Prince and Princess of Wales sat courtside with the two eldest Wales children, beaming and cheering as they watched the five-hour match between winner Carlos Alcaraz and decade-long Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite the sweet Wales family appearance as a four, Princess Catherine later revealed that five-year-old Prince Louis was sad to not be involved in the day out.

"Louis was very upset he wasn't coming today," Kate told Ella Ottaway, who runs the All England Tennis Club's scheme for young people.

"It's Charlotte's first time, George came last year. They've been eagerly watching," avid tennis fan Catherine continued, adding that Charlotte has been "getting to grips with the scoring".

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The future Queen Consort also got chatting to 16-year-old ball boy Joel, telling him that lively Prince Louis has been trying his hand at the skill.

Recounting his conversation with Kate, Joel later told PA News that Louis "tries to practise standing and staying serious like us".

He added, "He tries to practise the stands and how we stand at the back of the court and next to the players."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It seems that the whole Wales family are big on polishing their tennis skills, with Prince George having received lessons from none other than Roger Federer, who even had some words of advice for Kate Middleton on the court recently.

Speaking about his training sessions with George at last year's Wimbledon, Federer said, "At that stage it's all about just touch[ing] the ball, it's already good.

"Same with my boys. I think I have a little advantage that I actually spent some time, you know, with him."