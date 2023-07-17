Princess Charlotte's historic first showcases the sweet ways 'she takes after her mama' as the pair bond over Kate's true passion

Princess Charlotte 'takes after her mama' the Princess of Wales as the young royal makes her first appearance at Wimbledon tennis tournament.

On Sunday, July 16, 2023, the Prince and Princess of Wales attended Wimbledon with their two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

The royals looked like the perfect family unit as they were enthralled by the game.

On Sunday afternoon, Kate Middleton continued to be the queen of green for her final Wimbledon appearance and was joined by her husband and two eldest children. The young Prince and Princess were incredibly well-behaved at the televised sports event, and fans couldn't help but notice how much the young Princess mirrored her mother's behavior.

While watching the match intently, the Princess made a number of enthusiastic facial expressions, some couldn't help but notice how much this was just like Princess Catherine. "Seems that Princess Charlotte has inherited Catherine’s famous #Wimbledon expressions," said one fan on Twitter.

Others noticed that the Princesses looked similar with their shades on. "Princess Charlotte and her mama the Princess of Wales twinning in their sunglasses at #Wimbledon today," said one fan on social media. "She takes after her mama! Princess Charlotte in her sunglasses at #Wimbledon" said another.

"Princess Charlotte's hair is always done up so nicely. She certainly takes after her mother in that way." Said another who couldn't help but notice how pristine the royal ladies liked to keep their hair.

Others thought the Princess's enthusiasm was very similar to Kate and William's own excitement about the sport. "Charlotte has her fingers crossed love it , like mum and dad sports are a favorite ,These children are living a very happy life bonds are close," said the fan.

The camera also caught Princess Charlotte twirling her hair and fiddling with her hairstyle during the match. This is something that Kate has been seen doing when she first joined the Royal Family back in 2011. This is perhaps and inherited nervous habit and shows how similar Catherine and Charlotte are.

Of course, tennis has been one of Kate Middleton's hobbies for many years and her passion has been made clear as the Princess was made the Royal Patron of Wimbledon.

The Princess of Wales has played tennis and been a fan of watching the sport since she was a child and has reminisced about the times she queued for tickets with her father and sister growing up. She has even encouraged her children to get excited by this sport as she has been snapped taking them to play tennis at the Hurlingham Club in London, a members only sports club in Fulham.