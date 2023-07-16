Major change for the royal children reportedly confirmed - and it means they'll have much more freedom than the likes of William and Harry

A major change in rules and expectations for the future monarchs mean that Prince George won’t have to serve in the Armed Forces. It’s long been understood that, if not an outright rule, the heirs to the throne are strongly encouraged to pursue time in the Armed Forces – be that the Army, the Navy or the Royal Air Force – before they ascend to the throne. A source close to the Palace seemingly confirmed the news of the tradition breaking shift for all future royals.

In a break from centuries of tradition, Prince George won’t have to serve time in the Armed Forces before becoming King

The change, shared by a source reportedly close to the Palace, also elaborated that all of the royal children will have greater flexibility in their future career choices

If and when Prince George ascends to the throne, he might be the first to do so without serving time in the Armed Forces.

This is because, according to a source close to Buckingham Palace, the royals are breaking away from a centuries-old tradition.

Historian Dominic Sandbrook, writing for the Mail on Sunday, revealed, “The tradition of royals joining the Armed Forces, even for brief periods, lends crucial legitimacy to the monarchy.”

But speaking ahead of Prince George’s tenth birthday on Saturday, July 22, a long-time friend of George’s father, Prince William, has reportedly said, “In theory, there is nothing to stop George from pursuing a career as an astronaut, for example, if that’s what he wants, and then becoming King later.”

“The rules are different now, he wouldn’t necessarily have to follow the old formula of going into the military and then Royal life.”

The friend of William’s also added that the shift from tradition will affect all of the children, giving them more freedom.

They added, “So, could Charlotte qualify as a doctor, for example? I don’t see why not. It’s less of a fishbowl now than when William and Harry were growing up.”

The tradition of royals serving stems from how reigning monarchs led their armies into battle.

According to a page on the Royal Family website about their close history with the army, it reads, “Members of the Royal Family are encouraged to serve in the Armed Forces and to develop special relationships to better understand its ongoing work and culture.”

The late Queen Elizabeth II was a full-time active member of the army, serving during World War Two as a teenager.

King Charles also served in the Royal Air Force (RAF) and the Royal Navy.

Among Charles’ service, he served from 1971 to 1972 on the guided-missile destroyer HMS Norfolk and the frigates HMS Minerva, from 1972 to 1973, and HMS Jupiter in 1974.

Prince William himself served, joining the Household Cavalry (Blues and Royals) as a second lieutenant, commanding a troop of four Scimitar armoured reconnaissance vehicles, and was promoted to the rank of lieutenant a year later.

Following the completion of his time with the Household Cavalry, the current Prince of Wales worked within the Royal Air Force and the Royal Navy, training as a search and rescue pilot in 2009.

Prince Harry served in the Army for ten years, rising to the rank of Captain and undertaking two tours of Afghanistan.