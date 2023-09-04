Prince Harry's latest outings showcase major shift as he flips from ‘adult’ to ‘child’ states
Prince Harry shifted from ‘adult’ to ‘child’ states as he went on a solo outing without Meghan Markle
On Sunday, September 3, Prince Harry shifted from ‘adult’ to ‘child’ states as he attended a football match in Los Angeles without his wife Meghan Markle.
- On Sunday evening, the Duke of Sussex attended a sporting event without his wife, the Duchess of Sussex.
- The Prince watched the Inter Miami CF v Los Angeles Football Club match in Los Angeles at the BMO Stadium.
The Duke of Sussex wore a black shirt and suit ensemble as he attended a Los Angeles football match on his own on Sunday evening. The Prince sat in a VIP area and grinned from ear to ear as he watched Lionel Messi play from the box.
While many members of the Royal Family are known to have a penchant for football, the Duke of Sussex showed his delight at the engagement with his obvious body language and constant smiling. Judi James, a body language expert has decoded the Prince's subtle cues even further and revealed how the Prince really felt at this game in comparison to the Lakers game with his wife back in April.
Earlier this year, Meghan Markle followed Kate's lead in a stunning pink short-suit as she attended an LA Lakers game with her husband on April 24. The Duke and Duchess looked incredibly loved up, and a clear comparison was made between the Prince's behaviour when he attends a match solo, or with his other half.
Judi James explained, "Comparing Harry’s body language between the Lakers game with Meghan to the Messi match that he has just attended alone is like watching Harry flip from ‘adult’ to ‘child’ states with his non-verbal signals."
The expert explained further, "With Meghan, he looks as delighted in her company as he does about enjoying the game. With his legs splayed to register confidence he seems to be discussing some finer points of the game with her before their body language seemed to turn it into a date night, with cuddles as Meghan nestled under his arm to snuggle into his torso."
The expert then explained that in stark comparison, the Prince appears to revert to an 'inner childlike' state as his status drops to a fan as opposed to a spectator.
"Appearing alone to watch Messi though, Harry seems to have triggered his inner child. His body language signals suggest excitement, eagerness and anticipation and he’s clearly keen to share the fun via some sociable chats with people nearby," Judi commented.
"His status signals drop slightly to one of ‘fan’ and his grin with clenched teeth suggests high levels of pleasure and happiness," she concluded.
While the Prince may have enjoyed his solo engagement to the football, on September 1, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s date night at a Beyoncé concert was on full display and fans could see how much they enjoyed the event as they danced and hugged during the event.
