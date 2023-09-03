Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s date night at Beyoncé concert includes sparkly dress code and… sharing clothes?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were spotted enjoying Beyoncé’s first concert at Los Angeles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were spotted enjoying a date night at Beyonce's LA concert
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jack Slater
By Jack Slater
published

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle enjoyed the ultimate date night together in Los Angeles on Friday (September 1), as the royal couple held court with the Queen Bey herself – Beyoncé. Beyoncé brought her much lauded Renaissance World Tour to Los Angeles and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were among the many famous faces in the crowd. Fans are all loving how the couple got into the spirit of the night by following Beyoncé’s requested dress code, but Harry’s jacket has everyone asking the same question: is it actually Meghan’s?

A Duke, a Duchess and a queen all descended upon the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Friday for a royally memorable night.

It was Beyonce’s opening night of her California Renaissance World Tour dates, and she drew out quite the star-studded crowd.

Tracee Ellis Ross, Pedro Pascal, Gabrielle Union and Sofia Vergara were just some of the celebrities spotted glamming up for Queen Bey – but it was the sighting of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, plus Meghan’s mum, Doria, that sent royal fans into a spin.

Beyonce had reportedly requested audience members dress in silver and chrome inspired looks for the future Renaissance tour dates and Meghan stuck to the code, opting for a simple white vest and disco ball inspired sequined skirt.

Doria also looked the part, wearing a silvery satin blouse.

Prince Harry, for his part, did his best to fit in with his wife and mother-in-law… but the photo captured by social media users shows a rather stilted looking Harry stood with his hands in his pockets.

Our body language expert has previously told us how Harry can withdraw in himself when out of his comfort zone, and this could have been one of those very instances.

Harry’s white trousers and grey top might have been a dressed-down take on the dress code, but his silvery blazer helped him blend in a bit better.

However, eagle eyed fans have spotted something – the buttons on his blazer are on the left hand side, which is typically the style for women’s clothing. Men’s buttons are on the right.

Could Harry have been worried about not meeting Beyonce’s standards and had to borrow his wife’s jacket to elevate his outfit?

We’re sure Beyonce will appreciate the effort – especially as she’s known to enjoy a good relationship with the pair.

In their bombshell Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan, the pair revealed that Beyonce had texted Meghan after her tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, which aired in the spring of 2021.

In the footage, Harry is shown looking awestruck as he Meghan announces, “Beyonce just texted!”

The pair also met with Beyonce and Jay-Z during the Lion King film premiere in 2019.

Jack Slater
Jack Slater
Freelance writer

Jack Slater is not the Last Action Hero, but that's what comes up first when you Google him. Preferring a much more sedentary life, Jack gets his thrills by covering news, entertainment, celebrity, film and culture for woman&home, and other digital publications.


Having written for various print and online publications—ranging from national syndicates to niche magazines—Jack has written about nearly everything there is to write about, covering LGBTQ+ news, celebrity features, TV and film scoops, reviewing the latest theatre shows lighting up London’s West End and the most pressing of SEO based stories.

