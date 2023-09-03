Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s date night at Beyoncé concert includes sparkly dress code and… sharing clothes?
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were spotted enjoying Beyoncé’s first concert at Los Angeles
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle enjoyed the ultimate date night together in Los Angeles on Friday (September 1), as the royal couple held court with the Queen Bey herself – Beyoncé. Beyoncé brought her much lauded Renaissance World Tour to Los Angeles and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were among the many famous faces in the crowd. Fans are all loving how the couple got into the spirit of the night by following Beyoncé’s requested dress code, but Harry’s jacket has everyone asking the same question: is it actually Meghan’s?
- Prince Harry is every inch the relatable husband as he looks slightly bored accompanying his wife, Meghan, and mother-in-law, Doria Ragland, to a Beyonce concert
- Meghan was snapped dancing away in her sparkly outfit, and Harry is stood with his hands in his pocket – but this subtle detail has everyone wondering if he had to borrow Meghan’s jacket to meet the dress code
- In other royal news, King Charles and Queen Camilla pay tribute to two very special people – and fans cannot believe the mind-blowing connection to another former monarch
A Duke, a Duchess and a queen all descended upon the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Friday for a royally memorable night.
It was Beyonce’s opening night of her California Renaissance World Tour dates, and she drew out quite the star-studded crowd.
Tracee Ellis Ross, Pedro Pascal, Gabrielle Union and Sofia Vergara were just some of the celebrities spotted glamming up for Queen Bey – but it was the sighting of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, plus Meghan’s mum, Doria, that sent royal fans into a spin.
Harry and Meghan at the #RENAISANCEWorldTour 🤍 pic.twitter.com/wJUzhUpqVXSeptember 2, 2023
Beyonce had reportedly requested audience members dress in silver and chrome inspired looks for the future Renaissance tour dates and Meghan stuck to the code, opting for a simple white vest and disco ball inspired sequined skirt.
Doria also looked the part, wearing a silvery satin blouse.
Omg omg omg how am I only seeing this now, Harry and Meghan are on 🔥🔥🔥 these two are making me feel things deep in my heart. I really do love Princess Meghan and Prince Harry pic.twitter.com/RPEiIfSMBRSeptember 3, 2023
Prince Harry, for his part, did his best to fit in with his wife and mother-in-law… but the photo captured by social media users shows a rather stilted looking Harry stood with his hands in his pockets.
Our body language expert has previously told us how Harry can withdraw in himself when out of his comfort zone, and this could have been one of those very instances.
Harry’s white trousers and grey top might have been a dressed-down take on the dress code, but his silvery blazer helped him blend in a bit better.
However, eagle eyed fans have spotted something – the buttons on his blazer are on the left hand side, which is typically the style for women’s clothing. Men’s buttons are on the right.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stanning for Beyoncé in Los Angeles. 🇬🇧👑 #RENAISSANCEWorldTour pic.twitter.com/DzBYTlwIw7September 2, 2023
Could Harry have been worried about not meeting Beyonce’s standards and had to borrow his wife’s jacket to elevate his outfit?
We’re sure Beyonce will appreciate the effort – especially as she’s known to enjoy a good relationship with the pair.
In their bombshell Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan, the pair revealed that Beyonce had texted Meghan after her tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, which aired in the spring of 2021.
In the footage, Harry is shown looking awestruck as he Meghan announces, “Beyonce just texted!”
The pair also met with Beyonce and Jay-Z during the Lion King film premiere in 2019.
