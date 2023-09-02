King Charles and Queen Camilla pay tribute to two very special people – and fans cannot believe the mind-blowing connection to another former monarch
The King and Queen have taken time to celebrate two people who have hit quite the milestone
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
King Charles and Queen Camilla have celebrated two very special people in Britain – the current oldest citizens as they celebrate another birthday. The citizens – a man named John, who is 111 and a woman named Ethel, aged 114 – were lucky recipients of a personal delivery from the King and Queen’s teams. While that’s certainly memorable in itself, fans can’t quite believe a fact about the occasion which connects the citizens to some monarchs who came before Charles.
- King Charles has sent personal well wishes to Britain’s two oldest citizens, as they reach the unbelievable ages of 111 and 114
- A special post shows the recipients receiving their special deliveries from the Palace, and fans had their minds blown when they realised Ethel (114) is the last living subject of King Edward VII – a son of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert
- In other royal news, Sarah Ferguson says mastectomy helped her get over ‘self-hatred’ and ‘self-doubt’ caused by years of comparison between her and Princess Diana
King Charles and Queen Camilla might be enjoying their summer holiday in Balmoral – while also preparing for a sad anniversary as it’s nearly a year since the late Queen Elizabeth died – but they’ve still found the time to celebrate two special British citizens.
A man named John and a woman named Ethel are thought to be the oldest citizens currently alive in Britain – aged 111 and 114 respectively.
The pair have been spotlighted in a social media post shared on the official Royal Family account.
A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)
A photo posted by on
The caption read, “Every year, The King and Queen send around 10,000 congratulatory birthday cards to British citizens aged 100 and over. This August, the country’s oldest man and woman - John, aged 111 and Ethel, aged 114 - celebrated their birthdays with a very special delivery from Their Majesties.”
In the video, both John and Ethel are surrounded by friends and family as they are presented with a special card from the King and Queen.
Ethel’s message reads, “My wife and I are so pleased to know that you are celebrating your one hundred and fourteenth birthday on 21st August 2023. This brings our warmest congratulations and heartfelt good wishes on such a special occasion.”
The eldest son of Queen Victoria, Edward was father to George V (King Charles’ great-grandfather).
The card is signed by the King and Queen, using their regal insignias of Charles R and Camilla R.
There are many details to love about the heartwarming video, such as the abundance of cards sent by the late Queen Elizabeth. But one fan’s comment truly blew our minds.
“Ethel [114] is the last living subject of Edward VII living in the United Kingdom today!”
This means, born in 1909, Ethel has lived through the following monarchs
- King Edward VII (died 1910)
- King George V (died 1936)
- King Edward VIII (abdicated 1936, died 1972)
- King George VI (died 1952)
- Queen Elizabeth II (died 2022)
- King Charles III (current).
It’s not uncommon for a monarch to send out cards commemorating special moments. The official website explains that cards are sent to those celebrating their 100th and 105th birthday and every year thereafter, and to those celebrating their diamond wedding (60th), 65th, 70th wedding anniversaries and every year thereafter.
The tradition of sending a message of congratulations to those celebrating their 100th birthday and 60th wedding anniversaries began with King George V.
A message from 1917 reads, “His Majesty's hope that the blessings of good health and prosperity may attend you during the remainder of your days.”
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Jack Slater is not the Last Action Hero, but that's what comes up first when you Google him. Preferring a much more sedentary life, Jack gets his thrills by covering news, entertainment, celebrity, film and culture for woman&home, and other digital publications.
Having written for various print and online publications—ranging from national syndicates to niche magazines—Jack has written about nearly everything there is to write about, covering LGBTQ+ news, celebrity features, TV and film scoops, reviewing the latest theatre shows lighting up London’s West End and the most pressing of SEO based stories.
-
-
If you only do one job in the garden this weekend make sure it's this one – if you want a Wimbledon-worthy lawn next year
Find out why now is the perfect time for sowing grass seed to ensure an impeccable lawn next spring
By Tamara Kelly Published
-
BIAB vs acrylic nails: Which nail treatment is best for you?
Weighing up BIAB vs acrylic nails? Experts explain the benefits of both, as well as their differences, to help you decide
By Lucy Abbersteen Published
-
The complimentary reason King Charles called Princess Margaret a completely different name
It has been revealed that King Charles called Princess Margaret a completely different name when he was younger - for a very sweet reason
By Laura Harman Published
-
King Charles sensationally removes title following bitter split
King Charles has stripped someone of their OBE
By Jack Slater Published
-
The magnificent Royal Family holiday homes used by King Charles, Queen Camilla and the Prince and Princess of Wales
There are several Royal Family holiday homes and plenty of them have been used already this year as they uphold key traditions
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
King Charles greets special Balmoral guest as he takes on traditional duty with the late Queen Elizabeth’s prestigious title
As he took up residence, King Charles greeted a special Balmoral guest who was well known to the late Queen Elizabeth
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
King Charles set to hold key summit at Balmoral with Prince William and the Princess of Wales as he strives to fulfil ‘sincere wish’
King Charles is reportedly set to hold a summit at Balmoral Castle as he considers his 'utmost duty' as monarch
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Princess Anne once climbed through a window at Balmoral - and we’ve found the picture to prove it!
Princess Anne once climbed through a window at Balmoral with help from two senior royals and the picture has to be seen to be believed
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
The really bizarre travel hack King Charles and Beyoncé share
In an unbelievable coincidence, it has been reported that King Charles and Beyoncé share a really unique hack when they travel
By Laura Harman Published
-
King Charles likes to give trees a 'friendly shake' - yes, really!
King Charles’ unusual tree habit is something he does whenever he plants a tree during an official engagement
By Emma Shacklock Published