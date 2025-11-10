Prince George's unexpected Remembrance Festival appearance heralds a step towards his future

Prince George joined his grandfather, King Charles III, and mother, Catherine, Princess of Wales, at this year's Festival of Remembrance in London's Royal Albert Hall in what many royal fans considered something of a surprise appearance.

It is understood to be 12-year-old George's first time attending the annual concert, which pays tribute to the veterans of the world wars, as well as those who have served the country and commonwealth in other conflicts, past and present.

Prince William wasn’t present as he was travelling back from the COP30 UN climate change summit in Brazil, which left an opportunity for George, who is second in the line of succession, to step up and get a feel for what his future will look like.

This is not a coincidence, and follows a trend in Prince George joining his parents at more engagements this year, as one royal expert suggests William and Kate are preparing their eldest for "public life".

Royal commentator Robert Jobson told HELLO! that George’s appearance marks the latest example of William and Catherine "preparing him for public life".

He explained, "Kids can find it difficult to meet people, shake their hands and look them in the eye, but he does it very well. I think what they're trying to achieve is that he's relaxed in that sort of situation, and I thought it was very successful.

"I think they're trying to be careful not to overwhelm him, because he's at a delicate age. But it's very important, given that the late Queen is no longer here, to have that continuity going forward."

Another royal author, Robert Hardman, who wrote The Making of a King: King Charles III and the Modern Monarchy, has previously told PEOPLE, "With George, there's a sense that the priority is that he and his siblings are not put off this, that it's not scary, that it's something that they understand and it’s going to be part of their life."

This is why fans have started to see George at more public duties. In May this year, he attended his first royal tea party at Buckingham Palace, meeting World War II veterans alongside his parents.

George spoke with a 101-year-old veteran during the tea, who appeared to enjoy his opportunity to share stories with the young prince.

Per several reports of the day, the veteran was quoted as telling George, "You know, it's very important you are here today. It's days like this that we should use to talk about things like this, so the younger generation can have some understanding."

Prince William has also opened up about his own hopes and ambitions for the time his eldest son might become king.

Speaking to Eugene Levy for his Apple TV show, The Reluctant Traveller, William told the actor, "I want to create a world in which my son is proud of what we do, a world and a job that actually does impact people’s lives for the better."